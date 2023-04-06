Grundy fell short in a late comeback attempt last Monday in a 10-8 loss to Jenkins (Kentucky) at Enoch’s Branch in Grundy.
Following a horrific second inning in which the Golden Wave gave up seven earned runs, Grundy battled back, cutting the Cavaliers’ lead to two at 10-8 heading into the bottom of the fifth and final inning.
Grundy (2-1) had a chance to pull off the victory after loading the bases with only one out and the go-ahead runner on first.
Unfortunately for the Golden Wave, a head’s-up play from Jenkins first baseman Nicholas Richie brought the game to a sudden end. The big man snagged a line drive out of the air and quickly turned to tag out the Grundy baserunner, who was attempting to get back to first, ending the game on an unassisted double play.
“We made too many errors in the second inning that cost us seven unearned runs. We battled back but just came up short,” Tom Crigger said. “I thought we were past making a lot of errors. We have been playing great in the field.”
The Golden Wave led 2-1 after the first inning, but the Cavalier bats came alive in the top of the second, scoring eight earned runs on Grundy pitcher Connor Hurley.
Crigger pulled Hurley with one out in the top of the second and turned the ball over to Dylan Boyd, who quickly got out of the inning.
Grundy rallied in the bottom of the second, scoring four runs to cut Jenkins’ lead to 8-6. Another run in the third made it an 8-7 game heading into the top of the fourth.
Jenkins added a couple of insurance runs in the top of the fourth to go up 10-7 heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Grundy added another run to close the gap to 10-8 heading into the fifth and final inning of play.
Boyd pitched well in the top of the fifth, holding Jenkins scoreless, which gave Grundy some life heading into its final at-bat.
Grundy right fielder Jake Deel led the Golden Wave at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Connor Hurley took the loss for Grundy, giving up eight runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Boyd gave up two earned runs on one hit in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five batters.
He walked two for the Golden Wave.
John Addington got the win for the Cavaliers after pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on five hits, six strikeouts and six walks.
Caleb Morgan led Jenkins at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Scoring
JENKINS 1 7 0 2 0 x x—10 6 2
GRUNDY 2 4 1 1 0 x x—8 5 4
W—J. Arrington (4.1), C. Morgan (0.2) and Johnson.