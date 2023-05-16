The Grundy High School track and field team held its own against some of the top track athletes in Southwest Virginia on May 8 in the prestigious Ridgeview Relays at Rose Ridge.
The Grundy athletes, joined by a handful of Mountain Mission School runners, competed against some of the biggest Class 2 programs in Southwest Virginia.
The Grundy girls took home the overall team title with 145 points, more than 15 points ahead of second-place Rye Cove, which collected 129.5 points. The bigger schools, Union (62.5) and Ridgeview (61), finished third and fourth, respectively, and J.I. Burton rounded out the top five with 50 team points.
On the boys side, Grundy placed third with 92.5 points. Union’s boys led the way with 194.5, while meet host Ridgeview captured third with 102 points.
Grundy freshman phenom Makailah Estep lit up the track. Multiple event wins and top-five finishes earned her the Ridgeview Relays’ outstanding female runner award. Estep ran a 13.53 to capture the girls 100-meter sprint, edging out Union runner Essie Henderson (13.58) for the win.
Estep also won the 200 meters with a time of 28.44, again defeating second-place Henderson’s 29.36 for the victory.
“It was a great meet with great competition to help us get prepared for region,” Estep said. “It felt really good to win and PR in both the 100m and 200m. I was surprised to win outstanding female runner of the event. There were some really good runners there.”
Autumn Dale took home the victory in the long jump with a jump of 14 feet, 11 inches, just ahead of Estep’s 14-10.5. Dale again edged Estep in the triple jump with a long jump of 33-10, as Estep’s longest jump marked at 30-3.
Grundy junior standout Landon Johnson was named the top male overall runner, winning the 800 meters (2:10.34) in an epic battle to the finish line against Union’s Chad Douglas (2:11.99).
Johnson also finished second in the 400-meter run with a time of 52.63, just behind event winner Luke Collie of Wise Central (52.17).
“Going to Ridgeview was a nice change and a new place to run against other good athletes,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t expecting to win the MVP. I never think about that stuff. I just run and do the best I can, but I thank Mike Owens, Ridgeview’s head coach, for choosing me.”
Lady Wave standout Jessi Looney (12:40.21) won the 3200 meters, crossing the line 12 seconds in front of runner-up Lydia Slemp from Wise Central. Looney then captured the high jump with a best jump of 4-10, defeating Lady Wave teammates Estep (4-8) and Dale (4-6).
Dale took home victories in both the long jump and triple jump for the Golden Wave and performed outstandingly in all her events. She also received the most outstanding field events award for the meet. She won the long jump with a jump of 14-11, just ahead of her teammate Estep, whose long jump of 14-10.5 landed her in second place. Dale also edged Estep in the triple jump, with a long jump of 33-10 for two victories for the Lady Wave.
Grundy freshman Keyston Hartford picked up the biggest win in his young career with a win in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:43.84, just ahead of Union’s Douglas, who finished second with 4:44.77.
Grundy’s 4x800 meter relay team (11:08.49) of Destany Armendariz, Alexsis Porter, Makayla Payne and anchored by Jessi Looney defeated second-place Rye Cove (13:29.02) by more than two minutes to capture the win for the Lady Wave.
Grundy’s boys 4x800 meter relay team, which featured Jacob Fields, Ethan McClanahan, Cayden Riddle and Logan Boyd, placed third with a time of 9:46.96, less than 20 seconds behind Union High School, which won with a time of 9:29.15.
Mountain Mission School standout Maria Chacha also collected a win at the Ridgeview Relays. Chacha won the girls 400-meter run for the Lady Challengers with a time of 1:04.93, just ahead of Ridgeview’s Natalie Dingus (1:08.04), who placed second in the event. Chacha also placed second in the 800 meters on the day.
Boys scores
1. Union 194.5
2. Ridgeview 102
3. Grundy 92.5
4. Richlands 75
5. John I. Burton 61.5
6. Wise Central 44
7. Rye Cove 24.5
8. Mountain Mission 2
Girls scores
1. Grundy 145
2. Rye Cove 129.5
3. Union 62.5
4. Ridgeview 61
5. John I. Burton 50
6. Wise Central 49
7. Richlands 43
8. Mountain Mission 27
Women’s 4 x 800m Relay
1. Grundy 11:08.49
2. Rye Cove 13:29.02
3. Ridgeview 13:53.54
Men’s 4 x 800m Relay
1. Union High School 9:29.15
2. John I. Burton 9:37.01
3. Grundy 9:46.96
4. Ridgeview High School 10:29.00
Women’s 100m Hurdles
1. Emily Mullins 19.00 (Ridgeview)
2. Abby Lewis 19.25 (Rye Cove)
3. Kaylee Lamb 20.23 (Rye Cove)
4. Lilly Porter 20.36 (Grundy)
5. Abigail Absher 20.46 (J.I. Burton)
6. Sydnee Varner 22.19 (Union)
Men’s 110m Hurdles
1. Keonte Orsby 18.19 (Union)
2. Payton Welch 18.41 (Union)
3. Devin Davis 19.21 (Grundy)
4. Alan Mullins 19.34 (Ridgeview)
5. Colton Kennedy 20.72 (Union)
6. Brock Stewart 21.18 (Rye Cove)
Women’s 100 Meters
1. Makailah Estep 13.53 (Grundy)
2. Essie Henderson 13.58 (Union
3. Eva Herron 13.90 (Rye Cove)
4. Katie Beth Cordle 14.18 (Richlands)
5. Jalynn Rogers 14.94 (Rye Cove)
6. Emily O’Quinn 14.99 Grundy
7. Jalynn Rogers 14.94 (Rye Cove)
8. Emily Sturgill 15.13 (Wise Central)
9. Jaselyn Baker 15.34 (J.I. Burton)
10. Emma Rice 15.56 (Grundy)
11. Marion Johnson 15.71 (Richlands)
Men’s 100 Meters
1. Chance Browning 11.30 (Richlands)
2. Peyton Honeycutt 11.30 (Union)
3. Luke Collie 11.70 (Wise Central)
4. Brandon Beavers 11.72 (Ridgeview)
5. Holden Hutcherson 11.80 (J.I. Burton)
6. Shaiem Gordon 11.84 (Grundy)
7. Mitchell Folland 11.96 (Richlands)
8. Hyden Baker 11.82 (Ridgeview)
9. Tristan Abujayyab 12.14 (Grundy)
10. Gaige Sloan 12.16 (Rye Cove)
Women’s 1600 Meters
1. Rebekah Slemp 6:19.79 (Wise Central)
2. Amelia Hamilton 6:26.96 (Union)
3. Madison Adair 6:46.64 (J.I. Burton)
4. Carrie Humprey 6:57.89 (Richlands)
5. Kiley Adair 7:06.28 (J.I. Burton)
6. Madison Sergent 7:37.24 (J.I. Burton)
7. Sammie Arms 9:22.42 (Richlands)
8. Allison Vincent 9:26.89 (Rye Cove)
Men’s 1600 Meters
1. Keyston Hartford 4:43.84 (Grundy)
2. Chad Douglas 4:44.77 (Union)
3. Landon Spain 4:49.54 (Union)
4. Dorian Almer 4:52.02 (Union)
5. Tanner Kiser 5:11.70 (Wise Central)
6. Jesse Greear 5:25.77 (Wise Central)
7. Ethan McClanahan 5:28.81 (Grundy)
8. Yves Ndahiriwe 5:33.28 (Mountain Mission)
9. Dawit Kasy 5:50.14 (Mountain Mission)
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay
1. Rye Cove 56.15
2. Grundy 1:00.44
3. Richlands A 1:01.91
4. Richlands B 1:08.29
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay
1. Richlands A 44.60 10
2. Union High School A 44.91 8
3. Richlands B 48.42 6
4. Rye Cove A 55.39 5
5. John I. Burton A 1:02.39
Women’s 400 Meters
1. Maria Chacha 1:04.93 (Mountain Mission)
2. Natalie Dingus 1:08.04 (Ridgeview)
3. Jalynn Rogers 1:11.67 (Rye Cove)
4. Raegan Justice 1:14.01 (Ridgeview)
5. Lynzie Wroaton 1:15.80 (Richlands)
6. Harley Mosley 1:17.83 (Rye Cove)
7. Kaitlyn Stiltner 1:22.43 (Grundy)
8. Brylan Large 1:23.85 (Grundy)
9. Olivia Morgan 1:25.49 (Grundy)
10. Raegan Ryder 1:29.08 (Richlands)
Men’s 400 Meters
1. Luke Collie 52.17 (Wise Central)
2. Landon Johnson 52.63 (Grundy)
3. Jace Cochran 53.03 (Union)
4. Holden Hutcheson 56.70 (J.I. Burton)
5. Gaige Sloan 56.73 (Rye Cove)
6. Payton Welch 56.83 (Union)
7. Preston McCray 58.56 (Union)
Women’s 300m Hurdles
1. Abby Lewis 53.97 (Rye Cove)
2. Emily Mullins 53.99 (Ridgeview)
3. Lilly Porter 57.48 (Grundy)
4. Kaylee Lamb 1:01.32 (Rye Cove)
Men’s 300m Hurdles
1. Keonte Orsby 45.04 (Union)
2. Kam Bostic 45.35 (Union)
3. Devin Davis 46.31 (Grundy)
4. Nick Burnes 46.49 (Union)
5. Alan Mullins 49.81 (Ridgeview)
6. Lukus Ball 50.93 (J.I. Burton)
7. Brock Stewert 51.32 (Rye Cove)
8. Drew Culbertson 52.93 (J.I. Burton)
Women’s 800 Meters
1. Lydia Slemp 2:36.41 (Wise Central)
2. Maria Chacha 2:42.61 (Mountain Mission)
3. Natalie Dingus 2:44.54 (Ridgeview)
4. Amelia Hamilton 2:50.94 (Union)
5. Makayla Payne 2:53.03 (Grundy)
6. Carrie Humphrey 2:56.33 (Richlands)
7. Destany Armendariz 2:56.55 (Grundy)
8. Morgyn Bledsoe 2:59.52 (Rye Cove)
9. Kayla Maggard 3:00.22 (Richlands)
10. LeaChelle Boggs 3:18.06 (Ridgeview)
Men’s 800 Meters
1. Landon Johnson 2:10.34 (Grundy)
2. Chad Douglas 2:11.99 (Union)
3. Jacob Fields 2:14.70 (Grundy)
4. Landon Spain 2:17.69 (Union)
5. Gamble Stevens 2:24.51 (Virginia High)
6. Gage Coleman 2:25.90 (Virginia High)
7. Ryder Bowens 2:36.19 (Ridgeview)
8. Landon Hickman 2:39.50 (Ridgeview)
Women’s 200 Meters
1. Makailah Estep 28.44 (Grundy)
2. Essie Henderson 29.36 (Union)
3. Eva Herron 29.65 (Rye Cove)
4. Madison Westmorland 30.42 (Union)
5. Anna Chacha 30.75 (Mountain Mission)
6. Emily Sturgill 32.07 (Wise Central)
7. Chloe Branham 32.88 (J.I. Burton)
8. Kayla McGraw 33.24 (Richlands)
9. Lynzie Wroaton 32.79 (Richlands)
10. Emma Rice 33.36 (Grundy)
Men’s 200 Meters
1. Chance Browning 23.12 Richlands
2. Luke Collie 23.39 (Wise Central)
3. Peyton Honeycutt 23.42 (Union)
4. Shaiem Gordon 23.78 (Grundy)
5. Hyden Baker 24.97 (Ridgeview)
6. Jaalan Deel 25.35 (Ridgeview)
7. Trey Taylor 25.38 (Grundy)
8. Tyson Welch 25.40 (Union)
9. Mitchell Folland 26.71 (Richlands)
10. Kaab Dawit 26.81 (Mountain)
11. Tyler Potter 27.88 (Grundy)
12. Lukus Ball 27.99 (J.I. Burton)
13. Devlin Baggio 28.03 (Rye Cove)
14. Rafael Rwema 32.28 (Mountain Mission)
Women’s 3200 Meters
1. Jessi Looney 12:40.21 (Grundy)
2. Lydia Slemp 12:52.50 (Wise Central)
3. Alexa Goins 15:59.50 (Rye Cove)
4. Madison Sargent 16:46.79 (J.I. Burton)
Men’s 3200 Meters
1. Dorian Almer 10:56.44 (Union)
2. Gavin Boilling 11:23.59 (Union
3. Avery Wells 12:19.97 (Union)
4. Kyle England 13:46.99 (Richlands)
5. Cayden Riddle 13:49.06 (Grundy)
6. Brad Lane 15:23.86 (J.I. Burton)
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay
1. Ridgeview High School A 4:46.94
2. Richlands A 4:53.29
3. Grundy A 4:55.28
4. Rye Cove A 5:00.72
5. John I. Burton A 5:07.04
6. Richlands B 6:32.85
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay
1. Union High School A 3:50.94
2. Grundy A 3:57.54
3. John I. Burton A 4:00.34
4. Ridgeview A 4:03.14
5. Rye Cove A 4:54.74
Women’s High Jump
1. Jessi Looney 4’ 10”
2. Makailah Estep 4’ 8” (Grundy)
3. Autumn Dale 4’ 6” (Grundy)
4. Jalynn Rogers 4’ 4” (Rye Cove)
5. Abigail Sloan 4’ 4” (Rye Cove)
6. Essie Henderson 4’ 4” 1.5 (Union)
7. Kaylee Lamb 4’ 4” 1.5 (Rye Cove)
8. Madison Adair 4’ 2” (J.I. Burton)
9. Chloe Branham 4’ 2” (J.I. Burton)
10. Reghan Sensabaugh 4’ 2” (J.I. Burton)
Men’s High Jump
1. Colton Mullins 5’ 10” (Richlands)
2. Connor Smith 5’ 10” (Ridgeview)
3. Brandon Beavers 5’ 8” (Ridgeview)
4. Kam Bostic 5’ 4” 4.5 (Union)
5. Maxwell Gilliam 5’ 4” 4.5 (J.I. Burton)
6. Paul Huff 5’ 2” (Union)
7. Logan Barnette 5’ 0” 1.5 (Rye Cove)
8. Shaiem Gordon 5’ 0” 1.5 (Grundy)
9. Ian Tate 5’ 0” (J.I. Burton)
Women’s Long Jump
1. Autumn Dale 14’ 11” (Grundy)
2. Makailah Estep 14’ 10.5 (Grundy)
3. Essie Henderson 14’ 8” (Union)
4. Maria Chacha 13’ 11.2 (Mountain Mission)
5. Madison Adair 13’ 7.25 (J.I. Burton)
6. Jalynn Rogers 13’ 6” (Rye Cove)
7. Kaylee 13’ 3.50 (Rye Cove)
8. Jaselyn Baker 12’ 10” (J.I. Burton)
9. Abby Lewis 12’ 8” (Rye Cove)
10. Neema Chacha 12’ 3.50 (Mountain Mission)
Men’s Long Jump
1. Brandon Beavers 20’ 4.75 (Ridgeview)
2. Holden Hutcheson 20’ 2” (J.I. Burton
3. Kam Bostic 19’ 3.50 (Union)
4. Koda Counts 18’ 10.7 (Ridgeview)
5. Colton Mullins 18’ 3.50 (Richlands)
6. Connor Smith 18’ 2.75 (Ridgeview)
7. Alec Gent 18’ 0.75 (Wise Central)
8. Paul Huff 17’ 6.75 (Union)
9. Tristan Abujayyab 17’ 4.50 (Grundy)
10. Maxwell Gilliam 17’ 3” (J.I. Burton)
11. Logan Lester16’ 8.75 (Grundy)
Women’s Triple Jump
1. Autumn Dale 33’ 10” (Grundy)
2. Makailah Estep 30’ 3” (Grundy)
3. Kaylee Lamb 29’ 2” (Rye Cove)
4. Naquila Harless 28’ 3.50 (Rye Cove)
5. Chloe Branham 25’ 0” (J.I. Burton)
Men’s Triple Jump
1. Alec Gent 41’ 5.25 (Wise Central)
2. Connor Smith 39’ 3” (Ridgeview)
3. Holden Hutchinson 39’ 0” (J.I. Burton)
4. Koda Counts 38’ 5.75 (Ridgeview)
5. Brandon Beavers 37’ 3.50 (Ridgeview)
6. Colton Mullins 37’ 3” (Richlands)
7. Landon Johnson 36’ 2.75 (Grundy)
8. Nick Burns 33’ 6.75 (Union)
Women’s Shot Put
1. Harper Potter 34’ 9” (Union)
2. Hadaya Abshire 34’ 7” (Ridgeview)
3. Madison Looney 33’ 9” (Wise Central)
4. Emma Gibson 31’ 9” (Rye Cove)
5. Reghan Sensibaugh 29’ 0” (J.I. Burton)
6. Madeline Love 27’ 6” (Rye Cove)
7. Kadie McNutt 26’ 9” (Grundy)
8. Abigail Abshire 26’ 2” (J.I. Burton)
9. Miranda Mullins 25’ 11” (Ridgeview)
10. Allison Vincent 23’ 5” (Rye Cove)
11. Katelynn Thompson 23’ 4” (Grundy)
Men’s Shot Put
1. Gabe Snead 46’ 1” (Union)
2. Ezekiel Mullins 44’ 1” (Ridgeview)
3. Walker Lester 38’ 4” (Ridgeview)
4. Trevor Darnell 37’ 3” (Rye Cove)
5. Ben Herron 35’ 6” (Union)
6. Carter Stidham 34’ 0” (J.I. Burton)
7. Jonah Looney 33’ 6” (Grundy)
8. Shaiem Gordon 31’ 3” (Grundy)
9. Braxton Coffey 31’ 0” (J.I. Burton)
10. Lucas Bandy 30’ 1” (Grundy)
Women’s Discus
1. Madison Looney 100’ 0” (Wise Central)
2. Harper Potter 85’ 8” (Union)
3. Reghan Sensabaugh 85’ 0” (J.I. Burton)
4. Katelynn Thompson 79’ 2” (Grundy)
5. Montana Hood 76’ 1” (Rye Cove)
6. Madeline Love 74’ 1” Rye Cove
7. Chloe Branham 73’ 2” (J.I. Burton
8. Tiffany Deel 72’ 8” (Grundy)
9. Abigail Abshire 70’ 5” (J.I. Burton)
10. Cadence Covell 66’ 9” (Ridgeview)
Men’s Discus
1. Gabe Snead 142’ 0” (Union)
2. Ezekiel Richlands 117’ 8” (Mullins)
3. Jonah Looney 97’ 1” (Grundy)
4. Landon Johnson 93’ 1” (Grundy)
5. Walker Lester 84’ 9” Ridgeview)
6. Carter Stidham 82’ 10” (J.I. Burton)
7. Braxton Coffey 75’ 5” (J.I. Burton)
8. Carter Ramey 73’ 2” (J.I. Burton)
9. Brock Stewart 72’ 8” (Rye Cove)
10. Izaek Keith 72’ 2” (Union)