Several local track and field athletes competed in the prestigious Judy Thomas Invitational track and field competition held on Apr 5 at Patrick Henry High School in Glade Springs.
Grundy long-distance standout and recent Emily and Henry commit Kaleb Elswick continues setting records as the senior broke the Buchanan County record for the 3200 meters which was set in 1991 by former Council great Bill Jackson. Elswick becomes the first Buchanan County long-distance runner on record to break the 10-minute barrier with a time of 9:54.43.
“His 3200m time of 10:05 has stood as the Buchanan County record since 1991, that’s 32 years,” Elswick said. “Over the years I’ve looked up to this man. The funny part is, I’ve never even met or spoke to Bill. It means so much to me that I can break this record. I knew that the Judy Thomas would be one of those meets that would have a great racing environment in order to have the best mentality to stay strong throughout the race. I still remember the first time that I broke five minutes in the mile. So, the fact that I ran two back-to-back sub-five-minute miles still blows my mind.
"It means so much to me that I had so many of my teammates and future teammates from Emory cheering me on that night. That was one of the loudest 3200m races I have ever raced and it definitely helped keep me encouraged when the legs got tired. I’d like to Thank God for letting me stay healthy and letting me build my training up to get to this point. It is still so unreal to me that I was able to accomplish this goal that I set for myself years ago.”
Grundy runners finished first and second in the 3200 as freshman runner Keyston Hartford finished behind Elswick with a time of 10:27.67.
Grundy’s Devin Davis showed off his athletic ability with two top-ten finishes in the hurdles. Davis finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.45 and then finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.40.
Grundy’s Landon Johnson also picked up a top-10 finish on the day with a sixth-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.02.
The Golden Wave 4x800 meter relay team placed third with a time of 9:48.2.
Mountain Mission’s Maria Chacha has been lighting the track up this season, picking up wins at several different track meets to start the season. Chacha blew away the competition at the Judy Thomas Invitational in the 400 meters with a fast time of 1:02.48.
Chacha also picked up a top ten finish in the 800 meters, finishing seventh with a time of 2:37.00.
“I felt tired after running the 400 and 800 meters,” Chacha said. “It felt good to win but I am trying to get a better time on Wednesday (Grundy Invitational III).”
Chacha’s teammate Neema Marwa placed 11th in the 800 followed by Grundy’s Makayla Payne who finished 12th in the event. Marwa also placed 10th in the 1600 meters with a time of 6:18.31.
Grundy standout and UVA-Wise commit Alexsis Porter picked up a third-place finish in a loaded field in the 1600 meters.
Her sister Lilly Porter picked up a 13th-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Mountain Missions girls relay team placed third in the 4x400 meter relay team with a time of 4:38.19.
Grundy’s girls placed fourth with a time of 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:29.19.
2023 Judy Thomas Invitational Boys Team Scores
1. Abingdon High School, 118.5
2. Patrick Henry, 97
3. Floyd County, 80
4. Tazewell, 38
5. Rural Retreat, 36
6. George Wythe, 35
7. James Monroe, 31
8. Grundy, 25
9. Twin Springs 17
10. Castlewood 16.
2023 Judy Thomas Invitational Girls Team Scores
1. Abingdon High School, 110.5
2. Floyd County, 67
3. Tazewell, 48
4. Chilhowie, 45
5. Lee, 44
6. Patrick Henry, 41
7. George Wythe, 37
8. Rural Retreat, 29
9. Castlewood, 27
10. Virginia High School, 18
11. Mountain Mission, 16
15. Grundy 11.5.
Boys 100 Meters Finals
1. Grant Buchanan, 11.12 +2.0 9 (Patrick Henry)
2. Chase Noel, 11.45 +2.0 9 (Tazewell)
3. Braydie Carr, 11.59 +1.6 8 (James Monroe)
4. Colby McNabb, 11.59 +2.0 9 (Happy Valley)
5. JJ Long, 11.59 +2.0 9 (Abingdon)
6. Brock Smelser, 11.66 +1.6 8 (George Wythe)
7. Ethan Stanley, 11.67 +2.0 9 (Abingdon)
8. Tyler Stanley, 11.67 +2.0 9 (Abingdon)
9. Brayden Smoot, 11.81 +1.6 8 (Carroll County)
10. Gavin Herrington, 11.94 +1.2 7 (Floyd County)
19. Tristan Abujayyab, 12.20 +1.1 4 (Grundy)
24. Trey Taylor, 12.40 +1.3 6 (Grundy)
26. Logan Lester, 12.51 +1.1 4 (Grundy).
Boys 200 Meters
1. Grant Buchanan, 22.65 +3.1 9 (Patrick Henry).
2. Cassius Harris, 22.84 +3.1 9 (Tazewell)
3. Jaxon Brewer, 23.22 +3.1 9 (Floyd County)
4. Braydie Carr, 23.70 +3.1 9 (James Monroe)
5. JJ Long, 23.77 +3.1 9 (Abingdon)
6. Brayden Smoot, 23.83 +2.6 8 (Carroll County)
7. Brock Smelser, 24.25 +2.6 8 (George Wythe)
8. Gunner Hagerman, 24.34 +2.6 8 (Rural Retreat)
9. Ethan Stanley, 24.35 +2.6 8 (Abingdon)
10. Layton Kennedy 24.42 +2.8 6 (Fort Chiswell)
15. Trey Taylor, 25.06 +2.8 7 (Grundy)
18. Logan Lester, 25.27 +2.5 5 (Grundy)
20. Shaiem Gordon, 25.31 +2.8 7 (Grundy)
35. Kaab Dawit, 26.65 +3.1 4 (Mountain Mission)
47. Rafael Rwema, 31.97 NW 2 (Mountain Mission).
Boys 400 Meters Finals4
1. Braydie Carr, (James Monroe)
2. Luke Clarke, 53.61 8 (George Wythe)
3. Todd Pillion II, 54.48 8 (Abingdon)
4. William Jackson, 54.69 7 (James Monroe)
5. Jotham Gardner, 56.10 1 (Gate City)
6. Maddox Barnette, 56.55 8 (Castlewood)
7. Robbie Roark, 56.62 7 (Patrick Henry)
8. Kary Romano, 56.92 8 (Bland County)
9. Caleb Broyles, 57.46 6 (James Monroe)
10. Conley Martin, 57.59 7 (George Wythe)
16. Kaab Dawit, 59.15 6 (Mountain Mission)
20. Pau Sabate, 1:00.86 4 (Grundy)
33. Johnny Thompson, 1:05.63 4 (Grundy)
35. Garon Marcum 1:07.00 2 (Grundy)
45. Rafael Rwema, 1:15.95 2 (Mountain Mission).
Boys 800 Meters Finals
1. Jack Bundy, 1:57.93 3 (Abingdon)
2. Bramley Childress, 2:03.39 3 (Abingdon)
3. Todd Pillion II, 2:03.43 3 (Abingdon)
4. Gregory Poisson, 2:03.92 3 (Abingdon)
5. Quinlan Beegle, 2:04.90 3 (Floyd County)
6. Landon Johnson, 2:05.02 3 (Grundy)
7. Mason Erchull, 2:06.00 3 (Floyd County)
8. Lucas Hubble, 2:07.39 3 (Chilhowie)
9. Oscar Montgomery, 2:14.64 3 (George Wythe)
10. Mason Lee, 2:17.82 3 (Chilhowie)
26. Dawit Kasy, 2:39.01 2 (Mountain Mission)
35. Ian Rudasunikwa, 2:54.95 1 (Mountain Mission).
Boys 1600 Meters Finals
1. Gregory Poisson, 4:31.13 2 (Abingdon)
2. Mason Erchull, 4:39.52 2 (Floyd County)
3. Derek Mitchell, 4:40.29 2 (Lebanon)
4. Bramley Childress, 4:45.49 2 (Abingdon)
5. Lucas Hubble, 4:45.69 2 (Chilhowie)
6. Adam Gibson, 4:56.58 2 (Castlewood)
7. Eli Penix, 4:57.82 2 (Lee)
8. Drake Young, 5:08.88 2 (Tazewell)
9. JT Moore, 5:13.72 2 (Chilhowie)
10. Chase Keith, 5:14.82 2 (Floyd County)
12. Ethan McClanahan, 5:27.48 2 (Grundy)
18. Yves Ndahiriwe, 5:36.66 1 (Mountain Mission)
24. Kasy Dawit, 5:51.44 2 (Mountain Mission)
Boys 3200 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick, 9:54.43 (Grundy)
2. Keyston Hartford, 10:27.67 (Grundy)
3. Adam Gibson, 10:38.58 (Castlewood)
4. Eli Penix, 10:44.98 (Lee)
5. Garrett Weaver, 10:45.29 (Floyd County)
6. Luke Gibson, 11:31.88 (Abingdon)
7. Luke Watson, 12:04.39 (Carroll County)
8. Calvin Dowell, 12:09.24 (Tazewell)
9. Tanner Reeves, 12:28.73 (Carroll County)
10. Mason Lee, 12:37.86 (Chilhowie)
13. Cayden Riddle, 13:00.89 (Grundy)
15. Kaleab Wolde, 15:00.31 (Mountain Mission).
Boys 110m Hurdles Finals
1. Ben Belcher, 15.82 +1.6 3 (Patrick Henry)
2. Colten Kilgore, 16.61 +1.6 3 (Twin Springs)
3. Odell Stroup, 20.00 +1.6 3 (Rural Retreat)
4. Tyke Thompson, 20.06 +1.6 3 (Abingdon)
5. Landon Sanders, 20.31 +1.6 3 (Holston)
6. Conner Dillon, 21.30 +1.9 2 (James Monroe)
7. Devin Davis, 21.45 +1.2 1 (Grundy)
8. Cameron Buchanan, 21.70 +1.9 2 (Abingdon)
9. Asher Taylor, 22.23 +1.6 3 (Abingdon)
10. Clay Yearians, 22.58 +1.9 2 (Tazewell)
12. Evan Owens, 27.25 +1.2 1 (Grundy)
Boys 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Ben Belcher, 43.15 3 (Patrick Henry)
2. Colten Kilgore, 44.20 3 (Twin Springs)
3. Christopher Sapp, 49.13 3 (Rural Retreat)
4. Cameron Buchanan, 49.26 3 (Patrick Henry)
5. JT Moore, 49.84 3 (Chilhowie)
6. Odell Stroup, 50.88 3 (Rural Retreat)
7. Devin Davis, 51.40 2 (Grundy)
8. Ethan Krantz, 52.97 1 (Floyd County)
9. Conner Dillon, 53.60 2 (James Monroe)
10. Kamden Morgan, 54.18 1 (Floyd County)
14. Evan Owens, 1:02.29 1 (Grundy)
Boys 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Abingdon, 44.84
2. Tazewell, 45.07
3. Floyd County, 46.04
4. Rural Retreat, 46.57
5. George Wythe, 46.81
6. Carroll County 47.03
7. Virginia High 47.07
8. Patrick Henry, 47.74
9. Fort Chiswell, 47.85
10. Castlewood, 47.90
13. Grundy, 48.53
Boys 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Abingdon, 3:49.45
2. Floyd County, 3:51.49
3. James Monroe, 3:53.40
4. George Wythe, 3:57.97
5. Chilhowie, 4:03.86
6. Patrick Henry, 4:05.62
7. Lee, 4:08.99
8. Rural Retreat, 4:12.68
9. Fort Chiswell, 4:15.33.
Boys 4 x 800m Relay Finals
1. Floyd County, 9:20.91
2. Gate City, 9:44.63
3. Grundy, 9:48.02
4. Lee, 10:00.94
5. Carroll County, 10:01.91
6. Rural Retreat, 10:08.72
7. James Monroe, 10:53.86
8. Abingdon, 11:04.35
9. Chilhowie, 11:08.05
Boys 1000m SMR Finals
1. Floyd County, 2:11.81
2. Castlewood, 2:14.00 2
3. Patrick Henry, 2:15.01
4. George Wythe, 2:16.47
5. Tazewell, 2:19.71
6. Abingdon, 2:22.30
7. Fort Chiswell, 2:29.85
8. James Monroe, 2:36.20
9. Abingdon, 2:44.71
10. Chilhowie, 2:46.38
Boys High Jump Finals
1. Hunter Vaught, 5' 6" (Rural Retreat)
1. Christopher Sapp, 5' 6" (Rural Retreat)
3. Deonta Mozell, 5' 4" (Virginia High)
4. Alex Leonard, 5' 4" (Holston)
5. JJ Long, 5' 2" 1.5 (Abingdon)
5. Colby McNabb, 5' 2" 1.5 (Happy Valley)
7. Austin Umberger, 5' 2" (Rural Retreat)
7. Gavin Herrington, 5' 2" (Floyd County)
7. Brayden Houchins, 5' 2" (Castlewood)
Boys Pole Vault Finals
1. Robbie Roark, 8' 0" (Patrick Henry)
2. Owen Barr, 7' 0" (Abingdon)
3. Mason Duke, 6' 6" (Abingdon)
Boys Long Jump Finals
1. Jaxon Brewer, 20' 7.50 (Floyd County)
2. Elijah Masten-Hale, 20' 6.25 (George Wythe)
3. Cassius Harris, 20' 2.75 (Tazewell)
4. JJ Long, 19' 6.50 (Abingdon)
5. Owen Barr, 18' 8.50 (Abingdon)
6. Ethan Stanley, 18' 7.50 (Abingdon)
7. Laquon Thompson, 18' 4.75 (Floyd County)
8. Keyshawn Smith, 18' 0.50 (Virginia High)
9. Austin Umberger, 17' 11.5 (Rural Retreat)
10. Alex Leonard, 17' 11" (Holston)
22. Landon Johnson, 16' 2.50 (Grundy)
27. Tristan Abujayyab, 15' 0.75 (Grundy)
Boys Triple Jump Finals
1. Jaxon Brewer, 43' 4" +0.0 2 (Floyd County)
2. Elijah Masten-Hale, 42' 3" +0.0 2 (George Wythe)
3. Cassius Harris, 40' 10.5 +0.0 2 (Tazewell)
4. Owen Barr, 40' 2.50 +0.0 2 (Abingdon)
5. Ethan Stanley, 38' 10.5 +0.0 2 (Abingdon)
6. Colten Kilgore, 38' 6.50 +0.0 2 (Twin Springs)
7. Chase Noel, 37' 3" +0.0 2 (Tazewell)
8. Deonta Mozell, 36' 7" +0.0 1 (Virginia High)
9. Layton Kennedy, 36' 4.50 +0.0 1 (Fort Chiswell)
10. Caleb Campbell, 35' 3" +0.0 2 (George Wythe)
Boys Shot Put Finals
1. Tyler Barrett, 52' 11.5 4 (Patrick Henry)
2. Bobby Cline, 46' 5.25 4 (Patrick Henry)
3. Brody Jones, 44' 0" 4 (Virginia High)
4. Noah Gilliam 43' 3.50 4 (Abingdon)
5. Phillip Radford, 42' 5.50 3 (Floyd County)
6. Jacob Hall, 42' 0" 4 (Patrick Henry)
7. Landon Steele, 40' 9" 1 (Patrick Henry)
8. Elijah Smith, 39' 10.5 4 (Carroll County)
9. Tommy Hudson, 39' 8.25 1 (Patrick Henry)
10. Bryce Miller, 39' 3" 3 (Lee)
26. Luke Shelton, 33' 11.5 2 (Grundy)
31. Shaiem Gordon, 31' 11" 2 (Grundy)
43. Lucas Bandy, 26' 10.5 2 (Grundy).
Boys Discus Finals
1. Tyler Barrett, 155' 8" 4 (Patrick Henry)
2. Landon Steele, 146' 4" 1 (Patrick Henry)
3. Phillip Radford, 129' 0" 4 (Floyd County)
4. Noah Gilliam, 125' 8" 4 (Abingdon)
5. Bobby Cline, 125' 1" 4 (Patrick Henry)
6. Jacob Hall, 124' 7" 4 (Patrick Henry)
7. Brayden Self, 123' 8" 4 (Abingdon)
8. Elijah Smith, 121' 1" 3 (Carroll County)
9. Christopher Sapp, 119' 4" 4 (Rural Retreat)
10. Bronson Norman, 119' 3" 4 (Happy Valley)
15. Landon Johnson, 99' 5" 3 (Grundy)
17. Jonah Looney, 96' 7" 3 (Grundy)
37. Talen Looney, 67' 11" 2 (Grundy)
46. Caleb Keene, 48' 5" 1 (Twin Valley)
Girls 100 Meters Finals
1. Cassidy Hammonds, 13.12 +1.1 10 (Lee)
2. Madison Sutherland, 13.23 +1.1 10 (Castlewood)
3. Ellie Cobb, 13.25 +1.1 10 (Virginia High)
4. Mya Hopson, 13.26 +1.1 10 (Abingdon)
5. Corrie Delph, 13.33 +1.1 8 (Carroll County)
6. Diamond Miller, 13.36 +1.7 9 (Chilhowie)
7. Keira Scott, 13.38 +1.1 10 (George Wythe)
8. Autumn Green, 13.61 +1.1 10 (Chilhowie)
9. Lana Hackler, 13.62 +1.7 9 (Tazewell)
10. Anna McKinny, 13.68 +1.7 9 (Patrick Henry)
23. Anna Chacha, 14.66 +1.4 6 (Mountain Mission)
28. Emily O’Quinn, 15.24 +1.7 7 (Grundy)
42. Olivia Morgan, 16.19 +1.4 3 (Grundy)
43. Malaya Bell, 16.34 +1.4 2 (Twin Valley)
45. Neema Chacha, 16.43 +2.1 5 (Mountain Mission)
51. Diana Polycarp, 18.36 +1.4 3 (Mountain Mission)
Girls 200 Meters Finals
1. Haley Faulkner, 27.13 +1.3 9 (George Wythe)
2. McKenzie Tate, 27.56 +1.3 9 (George Wythe)
3. Madison Sutherland, 27.69 +1.3 9 (Castlewood)
4. Mia Spangler, 27.82 +1.3 9 (Floyd County)
5. Kayman Atwell, 27.85 +1.3 9 (Chilhowie)
6. Diamond Miller, 27.96 +2.5 7 (Chilhowie)
7. Mya Hopson, 28.00 +1.3 9 (Abingdon)
8. Autumn Green, 28.07 +2.5 7 (Chilhowie)
9. Keira Scott, 28.11 +0.9 8 (George Wythe)
10. Lana Hackler, 28.32 +0.9 8 (Tazewell)
28. Milicah Vincent, 31.29 +0.8 5 (Mountain Mission)
34. Tiffany Deel, 32.57 +2.1 4 (Grundy)
37. Emily O’Quinn, 33.25 +2.2 6 (Grundy)
45. Kaitlyn Stiltner, 35.23 (Grundy)
46. Neema Chacha 35.50 +2.1 4 (Mountain Mission)
49. Diana Polycarp, 40.34 (Mountain Mission).
Girls 400 Meters Finals
1. Maria Chacha, 1:02.48 6 (Mountain Mission)
2. Ellie Cobb, 1:03.13 6 (Virginia High)
3. Haley Faulkner, 1:03.40 6 (George Wythe)
4. Aubrey Quesenberry, 1:04.65 6 (Floyd County)
5. Savana Parsons, 1:05.71 6 (Lee)
6. McKenzie Tate, 1:05.95 6 (George Wythe)
7. Audrey Gilley, 1:06.97 5 (Chilhowie)
8. Anna McKinney, 1:07.09 5 (Patrick Henry)
9. Stella Ward, 1:08.54 5 (George Wythe)
10. Isabella Payan, 1:08.85 5 (Chilhowie)
26. Malaya Bell, 1:25.24 1 (Twin Valley).
Girls 800 Meters Finals
1. Josie Jackson, 2:20.71 2 (Abingdon)
2. Makaleigh Jessee, 2:21.27 2 (Abingdon)
3. Amanda Ferrante, 2:25.47 2 (Abingdon)
4. Reagan Lynch, 2:28.33 2 (Floyd County)
5. Lauren Keene, 2:29.82 2 (Tazewell)
6. Tess Somervell, 2:33.39 2 (Chilhowie)
7. Maria Chacha, 2:37.00 2 (Mountain Mission)
8. Cecelia Johnson, 2:39.57 2 (Abingdon)
9. Gracie Tooze, 2:43.11 2 (James Monroe)
10. Katie Collins, 2:49.56 2 (James Monroe)
11. Neema Marwa, 2:53.31 2 (Mountain Mission)
12. Makayla Payne, 2:53.65 2 (Grundy)
Girls 1600 Meters Finals
1. Lauren Keene, 5:34.84 2 (Tazewell)
2. Cecelia Johnson, 5:37.55 2 (Abingdon)
3. Elaina Bakker, 5:45.26 2 (Abingdon)
4. Aleah Doran, 5:52.80 2 (Abingdon)
5. Tess Somervell, 5:52.85 2 (Chilhowie)
6. Abby Allen, 6:00.15 2 (Floyd County)
7. Leah Altizer, 6:02.86 2 (Floyd County)
8. Katie Collins, 6:09.02 2 (James Monroe)
9. Emma Willie, 6:11.65 2 (Floyd County)
10. Neema Marwa, 6:18.31 1 (Mountain Mission).
Girls 3200 Meters Finals
1. Elaina Bakker, 12:18.39 (Abingdon)
2. Zoe Belshan, 12:25.86 (Floyd County)
3. Alexsis Porter, 12:41.83 (Grundy)
4. Josephine Thiessen, 13:00.61 (Abingdon)
5. Larah Blevins, 13:46.23 (Floyd County)
6. Amelia Hamilton, 13:51.58 (Union)
7. Nat Laborda-Alvarez, 14:33.04 (Lee)
8. Jozzy Phillips, 16:04.10 (Castlewood)
9. Nahirana Cruz, 16:16.35 (Carroll County)
10. Presley Frye, 16:54.96 (Chilhowie).
Girls 100m Hurdles Finals
1. Jada Samuel, 15.74 +1.3 5 (Abingdon)
2. Olivia Crigger, 16.30 +1.3 5 (Rural Retreat)
3. Marcida Moore, 17.18 +1.3 5 (Happy Valley)
4. Cassidy Hammonds, 17.21 (Lee)
5. Avery Maiden, 17.21 +1.3 5 (Patrick Henry)
6. Makayla Anderson, 17.74 +1.3 5 (Rural Retreat)
7. Summer Ward, 18.84 (Tazewell)
8. Ella Richardson, 18.92 (George Wythe)
9. Savannah Swecker, 19.59 (Carroll County)
10. Emma Ballard, 19.68 (James Monroe)
13. Lilly Porter, 20.34 (Grundy)
Girls 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Cassidy Hammonds, 48.00 (Lee)
2. Marcida Moore, 51.20 (Happy Valley)
3. Avery Maiden, 51.95 (Patrick Henry)
4. Katie Alderman, 53.09 (Fort Chiswell)
5. Kayman Atwell, 53.64 (Chilhowie)
6. Mady Heath, 53.81 (Chilhowie)
7. Hannah Manns, 54.35 (Chilhowie)
8. Alexis Montgomery, 54.61 (Carroll County)
9. Makayla Anderson, 55.33 (Rural Retreat)
10. Corrie Delp, 56.57 (Carroll County)
17. Lilly Porter, 1:01.47 (Grundy)
Girls 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. George Wythe, 52.02
2. Abingdon, 52.71
3. Floyd County, 53.44
4. Carroll County, 54.78
5. Fort Chiswell, 55.64
6. James Monroe, 56.02
7. Rural Retreat, 56.03
8. Chilhowie, 57.37
9. Castlewood, 59.11
10. Lee, 59.45
13. Grundy, 1:04.92.
Girls 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Floyd County, 4:21.41
2. Chilhowie, 4:34.85
3. Mountain Mission, 4:38.19 6
4. James Monroe, 5:05.18 4
5. George Wythe, 5:29.64 2
6. Lee, 5:30.09.
Girls 4 x 800m Relay Finals
1. Floyd County, 10:27.92
2. Abingdon, 10:30.05 8
3. James Monroe, 11:29.00
4. Grundy, 11:29.19
5. Patrick Henry, 11:55.03
6. Castlewood, 13:33.34
7. Chilhowie, 13:55.59
8. Lee, 14:10.38
9. Fort Chiswell, 14:11.78.
Girls 1000m SMR Finals
1. Chilhowie, 2:34.81
2. Abingdon, 2:37.32
3. Castlewood, 2:41.37
4. Floyd County, 2:44.66
5. Fort Chiswell, 2:45.90
6. Lee, 2:47.99
7. Gate City, 2:54.26
8. Happy Valley, 2:56.18
9. George Wythe, 2:57.41
10. James Monroe, 2:59.20.
Girls High Jump Finals
1. Jada Samuel, 4' 10" (Abingdon)
2. Katie Alderman, 4' 8" (Fort Chiswell)
3. Maggie Montgomery, 4' 8" (Chilhowie)
4. Ellie Cobb, 4' 8" (Virginia High)
5. Maggie Boroski, 4' 6" (James Monroe)
6. Riley Chapman, 4' 6" 0.5 (Abingdon)
6. Makailah Estep, 4' 6" 0.5 (Grundy)
8. Rosln Brewer, 4' 6" (Floyd County)
9. Anna McKinney, 4' 4" (Patrick Henry)
9. Olivia Crigger, 4' 4" (Rural Retreat).
Girls Pole Vault Finals
1. Avery Maiden, 8' 0" (Patrick Henry)
2. Katie Dick, 7' 0" (Patrick Henry)
3. Riley Trogdon, 6' 0" (Patrick Henry)
4. Taylor Odum, 4' 6" (Abingdon)
5. Tahlyn Tritt, 4' 0" (Abingdon).
Girls Long Jump Finals
1. Cassidy Hammonds, 17' 2.50 (Lee)
2. Olivia Crigger, 16' 6" (Rural Retreat)
3. Mia Spangler, 16' 3.25 (Floyd County)
4. Corrie Delp, 16' 1.50 (Carroll County)
5. Avery Maiden, 16' 0" (Patrick Henry)
6. Hannah Manns, 15' 6" (Chilhowie)
7. Rosln Brewer, 15' 6" (Floyd County)
8. Carmen Brown, 15' 1.75 (Fort Chiswell)
9. Jada Samuel, 15' 1.50 (Abingdon)
10. Marcida Moore, 15' 0.50 (Happy Valley)
21. Makailah Estep, 13' 10.5 (Grundy)
35. Autumn Dale, 12' 1" (Grundy).
Girls Triple Jump Finals
1. Hannah Manns, 34' 4.50 (Chilhowie)
2. Olivia Crigger, 34' 3" (Rural Retreat)
3. Mia Spangler, 34' 0.50 (Floyd County)
4. Savana Parsons, 33' 9.75 (Lee)
5. Cassidy Hammonds, 33' 8.25 (Lee)
6. Autumn Dale, 33' 0" (Grundy)
7. Haley Faulkner, 32' 1" (George Wythe)
8. Kaydence Carroll, 31' 9.50 (Happy Valley)
9. Katie Alderman, 31' 9" (Fort Chiswell)
10. Kori Andis 31' 3.50 (Abingdon).
Girls Shot Put Finals
1. Landri Lallande, 35' 2" (Tazewell)
2. Morla Lester, 31' 0.75 (Tazewell)
3. Mia Thompson, 31' 0.50 (Holston)
4. Chya Goodspeed, 30' 3" (Patrick Henry)
5. Madison Hensley, 29' 4" (Gate City)
6. Lauren Stauffer, 28' 10.5 (Patrick Henry)
7. Anna Summers, 28' 7.25 (Castlewood)
8. Kaleigh Thompson, 27' 2.50 (Patrick Henry)
9. Ava Pitzer, 26' 11" (James Monroe)
10. Kadie McNutt, 26' 5.50 (Grundy)
14. Rylee Hibbitts, 25' 3.50 (Grundy).
Girls Discus Finals
1. Landri Lallande, 133' 3" (Tazewell)
2. Morla Lester, 111' 0" (Tazewell)
3. Anna Summers, 90' 11" (Castlewood)
4. Olivia Bailey, 90' 10" (Rural Retreat)
5. Chloe Spence, 90' 5" (Floyd County)
6. Madison Hensley, 85' 6" (Gate City)
7. Ellie Ruble, 82' 5" (Abingdon)
8. Chya Goodspeed, 80' 11" (Patrick Henry)
9. Jennifer Reynolds, 77' 9" (Patrick Henry)
10. Izabel Thompson, 76' 6" (Floyd County)
14. Morgan Lester, 70' 4" (Twin Valley)
22. Katelynn Thompson, 65' 3" (Grundy)
28. Tiffany Deel, 60' 0" (Grundy)
44. Katelyn Bostic, 49' 5" (Grundy).