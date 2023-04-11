Several local track and field athletes competed in the prestigious Judy Thomas Invitational track and field competition held on Apr 5 at Patrick Henry High School in Glade Springs. 

Grundy long-distance standout and recent Emily and Henry commit Kaleb Elswick continues setting records as the senior broke the Buchanan County record for the 3200 meters which was set in 1991 by former Council great Bill Jackson. Elswick becomes the first Buchanan County long-distance runner on record to break the 10-minute barrier with a time of 9:54.43.

