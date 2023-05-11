Ally Blankenship.JPG

Grundy pitcher Ally Blankenship tossed a no-hitter in the Lady Wave’s 26-0 win over Hurley on May 4 in BDD softball action.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Blankenship was brilliant in the circle for Grundy, throwing five no-hit innings with nine strikeouts. She was a walk away from a perfect game.

