Grundy pitcher Ally Blankenship collected a no-no in the Lady Wave’s 26-0 win over Hurley on May 4 in Black Diamond District softball action.
Blankenship was brilliant in the circle for Grundy, throwing five no-hit innings with nine strikeouts. She was a walk away from a perfect game.
“I was surprised when (Grundy coach) Bryan (Looney) told me I pitched a no-hitter,” Blankenship said. “I wasn’t thinking about it during the game. I just pitched and my team backed me up.”
Featured Local Savings
The Lady Wave did an outstanding job of backing Blankenship up as Grundy finished the game with zero errors compared to Hurley’s eight.
“Last night, we hit the ball great,” Looney said. “Everybody had their bats going. Ally did a great job pitching. She got in a groove and we just fed off that momentum. I am excited at how far we’ve come.”
Grundy batter Emily O’Quinn had a perfect week at the plate, going 4 for 4 against Twin Valley on Monday night and then racking up a 5-for-5 day at the plate in Grundy’s win over Hurley on Thursday. O’Quinn also collected five RBIs and three runs against the Lady Rebels.
Kaylee Compton and Taylor Bostic each went 4 for 5 at the plate to lead the way for the Lady Wave. Senior standout Madie Owens also had a big game, going 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs for Grundy. Madeline Deel and freshman Sophia Belcher collected two hits apiece in the win.
Isabella Bailey took the loss for Hurley after allowing 10 earned runs on 22 hits with seven walks and three strikeouts for coach Chris Wolford’s team.
“First, I would like to brag on Grundy for their solid effort,” Wolford said. “They pitched the ball well and made all the routine plays in the field. Coach Looney has a solid team and I hope they have success in the playoffs. I am looking forward to see how far they can go this season.
“My team has made a lot of strides in the right direction this season. We have gotten so much better on the defensive side, and Isabella Bailey has become more reliable throwing strikes. We still struggle getting base hits, but our at-bats are getting much better. What used to be strikeouts are now groundouts. We have had a great time learning the game and I am proud of my players for understanding the process. I am really excited for the future of the program.”