The Grundy High School boys and girls track and field teams will soon need their own trophy case inside the lobby at GHS as coach Loni Webb and crew are collecting new hardware at a rapid pace.
Once again, the Golden Wave lit up the track, capturing the 2023 Black Diamond District girls and boys track and field team titles, with several team members winning individual events.
The Grundy boys finished the meet way ahead of the competition with 250 points, 163 more than second-place Honaker, which finished the day with 87 points. Hurley placed third with 79 points and Council (17 points) and Twin Valley (eight points) finished fourth and fifth.
Grundy was strong in both sprints and long-distance races on Wednesday. Sophomore standout sprinter Shaiem Gordon won BDD titles in both the 100 and 200 meters.
“I’m happy I was able to win my respective races and my relay,” Gordon said. “This sport isn’t easy, it takes work, and I’m glad it’s paying off and I was able to bring some district titles home. My expectation for region is to simply push myself as hard as I can. I’m already looking to prepare my body; now, I just have to wait.”
Landon Johnson has had a big week, winning the Ridgeview invitational MVP award on Monday, and following that up with BDD titles in both the 400 and 800 meters on Wednesday.
“The BDD, though small, was a big event for me. We are getting to a very important time in the season where we really have to lock in and hit our times,” Johnson said. “My events went good. I love competing and racing with my teammates. I’m grateful I’ve been given the ability I have to do what I do.”
Grundy senior standout Kaleb Elswick may go down as the most decorated boys track star in the history of Buchanan County sports and has been instrumental in the increase in popularity of the sport.
Elswick added a couple more gold medals to his collection after winning the BDD title in both 1600 (4:31.81) and 3200 meters (10:21.31).
Elswick, who already owns several Buchanan County records, broke another one on Wednesday as his time of 4:31.81 in the 1600 meters moved him ahead of former Grundy standout and coach Jeff Boardwine, who set it 51 years ago with a time of 4:38.
“When I toed up to the start line, I never dreamed I would’ve run a 4:31,” Elswick said. “When the gun went off, I knew it was going to be one of those days that I might have a good race. Going through the 800, I thought I was a little slow, but I still felt fresh. I’m not sure what my splits were, but I do know I felt amazing through the whole race. I am so happy I could break the 51-year-old school record while the man that held it was there watching.
“In the 3200, I just ran with my teammate, Keyston (Hartford), until the last 400. This kid is going to be tough for years to come. Happy I get to run my senior year with him. Excited to see what our teams do in regions.”
Devin Davis won both hurdle events for Grundy, finishing the 110 meters at 19.52 and winning the 300 meters with a time of 47.64.
“It felt great to win the BDD championship in the 300, and 110 hurdles,” Davis said. “I had a PR (personal record) in the 110 hurdles. At region, I expect to make it to state in the 300 hurdles and will be going for PRs in my events.”
Grundy swept all three relay events, winning the 4x100 relay (Shaiem Gordon, Logan Lester, Trey Taylor and Tristan Abujayyab) with a time of 47.93, then finished the 4x400 relay (Davis, Jacob Fields, Pau Sabate and Johnson) with the fastest time of 4:08.68. Ethan McClanahan, Logan Boyd, Cayden Riddle and Fields then won the BDD title in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:40.61.
Honaker’s Malachi Lowe won the high jump (5 feet) and triple jump (38.7) for the Tigers.
“It was an awesome feeling to go out and see what I practiced for finally show up at districts,” Lowe said. “I didn’t get to participate in any races, but my team did great. I think if we can all show out like I know we can, there’s a few of us from the boys and girls that can definitely qualify for state.”
Hurley had several winners, including junior Landon Bailey, who took home a BDD title in the long jump (18-0).
“It was a great accomplishment,” Bailey said. “I just have to keep working, so when I go to regionals, I can place and make it to state. That’s the main goal.”
Hurley standout senior Alex Duty took home first place in the shot put with a long throw of 39-5½.
“I threw the best I’ve ever thrown at the district meet and it means a lot to me to see all the hard work I’ve put in over the years pay off,” Duty said.
Hurley sophomore Landan Adkins threw an event-long 110-2 ½ in the discus to win the BDD title.
“It means a lot to me and my family, and I’m proud to put Hurley back at the top of discus in the BDD,” Adkins said. “The district meet went well, with all three of our discus throwers placing at the top, and my expectations and hopes for region are to be pushing for a spot at state.”
The Grundy girls ran away with the title, finishing with 254 points, nearly 200 points ahead of second-place Honaker, which had 57 points on the day. Council placed third with 37 points, followed by Hurley in fourth with 28 points. Twin Valley finished fifth with 25 points.
The Lady Wave was led by senior standout Jessi Looney and freshman phenom Makailah Estep, who won three individual BDD titles during the meet.
Looney once again put on an unbelievable performance, showing why she may be the top female athlete in the state after winning both the 1600 and 3200 meters. Looney looked in top shape on Wednesday despite missing the majority of the season due to injuries and a tragic accident that claimed the life of her father, Teddy Looney, weeks ago.
“It means a lot to me to get multiple wins at the BDD championships because I have changed a lot with my mentality with running and I think I tend to do better when I don’t stress myself out about achieving a certain goal,” Looney said. “While running these past few meets and practicing, I try to remind myself that this is supposed to be fun and running is a privilege. This was my first and last meet at Grundy (this season) because of the loss of my dad and injuries, so I’m glad that I was able to end my racing at Grundy track on a good note.
“Although I have just recently gotten to compete again, I have been wanting to finish out this track season strong for my dad, because he always wanted me to never give up and try my best at whatever I do.”
Looney edged out Estep in the high jump by 2 inches, finishing with a 4-8 before placing first in both the 1600 meters and 3200 meters. Looney finished ahead of teammate Alexsis Porter in both events. Looney finished the 1600 meters with a time of 5:48.60 and the 3200 meters in 12:30.49.
Porter finished with a time of 5:59.29 in the 1600 and 12:43.47 in the 3200.
Estep won BDD titles in the 100 (13.80), 200 (28.64) and 400 meters (1:06.54) in her first BDD track and field championship.
“I’m glad I was able to win my 100, 200 and 400,” Estep said. “I’m excited to be able to move on to region and hopefully place. I’m super proud of myself and our team for all pushing to get where we are.”
Lilly Porter also won multiple events during the meet after taking first in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.
“Going into district, I had high hopes for both the 100 and 300 hurdles which I achieved,” Lilly Porter said. “I hope to continue to decrease my time in both events in region. I ran in the 4x800 after a teammate had faced an injury in her field event, which I had never run before.”
Grundy’s Autumn Dale won the BDD title in the triple jump for the Lady Wave with a jump of 31-11.
“It meant a lot to me placing first in the triple jump at districts because I’ve worked so hard this season to get where I’m at,” Dale said. “Despite getting hurt before the 4x400 meter relay, I pushed through and ran a pretty good race, all things considered. I expect, after some needed rest, to place well in field events as well as run good times in the relays.”
Grundy won both throwing events during the meet. Kadie McNutt won the shot put with a throw of 38-1 and teammate Katelynn Thompson picked up a BDD title in the discus with a throw of 86-6.
“It was an honor to capture the victory and take place first in the BDD track and field shot put competition,” McNutt said. “I gave my all and came through with the win. I have high expectations for regions. I plan on focusing on technique and perfecting my throw for the region competition and follow up with a win.”
The Grundy girls relay team, which featured Makayla Payne, Dale, Emily O’Quinn and Destany Armendariz, won BDD titles in both the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays.
Dale was replaced by Lilly Porter in the 4x400 meter after Dale suffered a minor injury.
Council standout freshman Ella Rasnake won the 800 meters with a time of 2:40.48 and was the only Lady Cobra to win a BDD title during the meet.
“I was so happy to be able to win the 800m,” Rasnake said. “My coach Val has been so encouraging to me and has been having me try different events this season to see what I might do well in.
“It was so exciting to win, especially as a freshman. I am also so blessed to have the opportunity to run in the region meet and to be able to represent my school. I am going to give it all I have and I hope I can have a great run.”
Honaker standout Kadence Keen won the BDD long jump title with a jump of 15-2.
“Being able to go into regionals with a win in long jump is such a great feeling,” Keen said. “Having the opportunity to go to regionals in every event I did is such a blessing. All I can hope for going into regionals is to perform to the best of my ability and hopefully qualify for state.”
Honaker won the 4x100 meter relay title with a time of 56.31. Members of the Lady Tigers 4x100 meter relay team are Alayna McNulty, Kalli Miller, Kadence Keen and Tailor Nolley.
Top five individuals and top three relay teams in each event will qualify for the Region 1D championships at Eastside on May 27.
2023 BDD Boys Track and Field Championship team scores
1. Grundy 250
2. Honaker 87
3. Hurley 79
4. Council 17
5. Twin Valley 8
2023 BDD Girls Track and Field Championship team scores
1. Grundy 254
2. Honaker 57
3. Council 37
4. Hurley 28
5. Twin Valley 25
Women’s 4 x 800m Relay Finals
1. Grundy 13:50.90
Men’s 4 x 800m Relay Finals
1. Grundy 11:40.61
Women’s 100m Hurdles Finals
1. Lilly Porter, 21.23 (Grundy)
Men’s 110m Hurdles Finals
1. Devin Davis, 19.52 (Grundy)
Women’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Makailah Estep 13.80 (Grundy)
2. Kadence Keen 14.12 (Honaker)
3. Izabella Ratliff 15.23 (Council)
4. Kaydence Jackson 15.46 (Hurley)
5. Olivia Morgan 16.11 (Grundy)
6. Emma Rice 16.13 (Grundy)
7. Malaya Bell 16.32 (Twin Valley)
8. Isabelle Stevens 17.00 (Council)
9. Summer Miller 17.23 (Honaker)
Men’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Shaiem Gordon 12.17 (Grundy)
2. Tristan Abujayyab 12.46 (Grundy)
3. Logan Lester 12.56 (Grundy)
4. Kevin Looney 12.74 (Hurley)
5. Peyton Hurley 12.80 (Hurley)
6. Blaine Greene 13.03 (Honaker)
7. Chance Jewell 13.18 (Honaker)
8. Alex Duty 13.36 (Hurley)
9. Logan Charles 14.01 (Council)
10. Nicky Stiltner 14.35 (Council)
11. Evan Brown 15.59 (Council)
Women’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Jessi Looney 5:48.60 (Grundy)
2. Alexsis Porter 5:59.29 (Grundy)
3. Ella Rasnake 6:03.62 (Council)
4. Jayda Hilton 6:54.92 (Hurley)
Men’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick 4:31.81 (Grundy)
2. Keyston Hartford 4:58.13 (Grundy)
3. Ethan McClanahan 5:18.00 (Grundy)
4. Zane Johnson 5:22.53 (Honaker)
5. Austin Clayburne 5:58.06 (Honaker)
6. Landon Casey 6:12.61 (Honaker)
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Honaker 56.31
2. Grundy 1:02.09
3. Council 1:04.99
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Grundy 47.93
2. Hurley 48.87
3. Honaker 48.98
Women’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Makailah Estep 1:06.54 (Grundy)
2. Kaydence Jackson 1:13.75 (Hurley)
3. Brylan Large 1:19.51 (Grundy)
4. Kaitlyn Stiltner 1:25.63 (Grundy)
5. Malaya Bell 1:31.30 (Twin Valley)
Men’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Landon Johnson 56.17 (Grundy)
2. Pau Sabate 59.15 (Grundy)
3. Jaxon Dye 59.63 (Honaker)
4. Chance Jewell 1:01.88 (Honaker)
5. Garon Marcum 1:03.41 (Grundy)
Women’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Lilly Porter 1:01.35
Men’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Devin Davis 47.64 (Grundy)
2. Logan Lester 48.75 (Grundy)
3. Evan Owens 1:04.12 (Grundy)
Women’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Ella Rasnake 2:40.48 (Council)
2. Destany Armendariz 2:55.91 (Grundy)
3. Makayla Payne 2:59.94 (Grundy)
Men’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Landon Johnson 2:12.30 (Grundy)
2. Jacob Fields 2:16.83 (Grundy)
3. Ethan McClanahan 2:35.10 (Grundy)
4. Austin Clayburne 2:40.53 (Honaker
5. Landon Casey 2:51.75 (Honaker)
Women’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Makailah Estep 28.64 (Grundy)
2. Kadence Keen 28.89 (Honaker)
3. Izabella Ratliff 31.29 (Council)
4. Kaydence Jackson 32.35 (Hurley)
5. Emma Rice 33.80 (Grundy)
6. Kaitlyn Stiltner 35.37 (Grundy)
7. Leya Tulip 35.94 Council
8. Summer Miller 37.09 (Honaker)
Men’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Shaiem Gordon 24.85 (Grundy)
2. Tristan Abujayyab 24.95 (Grundy)
3. Kevin Looney 25.78 (Hurley)
4. Trey Taylor 25.87 (Grundy)
5. Blaine Greene 26.47 (Honaker)
6. Logan Charles 27.22 (Council)
7. Chance Jewell 27.33 (Honaker)
8. Nicky Stiltner 30.30 (Council)
9. Evan Brown 31.73 Council
Women’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Jessi Looney 12:30.49 (Grundy)
2. Alexsis Porter 12:43.47 (Grundy)
Men’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick 10:21.31 (Grundy)
2. Keyston Hartford 10:33.90 (Grundy)
3. Zane Johnson 12:21.09 (Honaker)
4. Riley Hess 12:56.14 (Council)
5. Jacob Ray 13:06.36 (Council)
6. Cayden Riddle 13:44.25 (Grundy)
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Grundy 5:20.23
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Grundy 4:08.68
Women’s High Jump Finals
1. Jessi Looney 4’ 8” (Grundy)
2. Makailah Estep 4’ 6” (Grundy)
3. Autumn Dale 4’ 2” (Grundy)
Men’s High Jump Finals
1. Malachi Lowe 5’ 0” (Honaker)
2. Lukas Dotson 4’ 11” (Twin Valley)
Women’s Long Jump Finals
1. Kadence Keen 15’ 2” (Honaker)
2. Autumn Dale 14’ 6” (Grundy)
3. Makailah Estep 13’ 10” (Grundy)
4. Lilly Porter 10’ 8” (Grundy)
Men’s Long Jump Finals
1. Landon Bailey 18’ 0” (Hurley)
2. Logan Lester 17’ 6” (Grundy)
3. Tristan Abujayyab 16’ 10” (Grundy)
4. Malachi Lowe 16’ 6” (Honaker)
5. Logan Charles 16’ 1” (Council)
Women’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Autumn Dale 31’ 11” (Grundy)
2. Kadence Keen 31’ 1” (Honaker)
3. Makailah Estep 29’ 9” (Grundy)
Men’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Landon Johnson 38’ 7” (Grundy)
2. Malachi Lowe 33’ 8” (Honaker)
Women’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Kadie McNutt 28’ 1” (Grundy)
2. Rylee Hibbitts 27’ 0” (Grundy)
3. Rayne Hawthorne 25’ 10” (Twin Valley)
4. Cheyanna Davis 25’ 0” (Twin Valley)
5. Kate Bostic 24’ 7” (Grundy)
6. Abigail Farmer 23’ 4” (Honaker)
7. Estella Beavers 18’ 11” (Honaker)
8. Amelia Hunt 18’ 1” (Hurley)
Men’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Alex Duty 39’ 5.50 (Hurley)
2. Luke Shelton 38’ 1” (Grundy)
3. Landon Adkins 34’ 7” (Hurley)
4. Logan Hopkins 33’ 9” (Hurley)
5. Garrett Shortt 32’ 10” (Honaker)
6. Brady Deel 30’ 10” (Grundy)
7. Shaiem Gordon 27’ 8.50 (Grundy)
8. Keaton Deskins 27’ 4.50 (Honaker)
9. Jalen Bostic 27’ 3” (Council)
10. Connor Elswick 18’ 11” (Council)
Women’s Discus Finals
1. Katelynn Thompson 86’ 6” (Grundy)
2. Morgan Lester 84’ 3” (Twin Valley)
3. Tiffany Deel 71’ 9” (Grundy)
4. Abigail Farmer 59’ 5” (Honaker)
5. Kate Bostic 54’ 6.50 (Grundy)
6. Lauren Blankenship 52’ 7” (Hurley)
7. Estella Beavers 50’ 9.50 (Honaker)
8. Amelia Hunt 43’ 1.50 (Hurley)
Men’s Discus Finals
1. Landon Adkins 110’ 2.5 (Hurley)
2. Peyton Hurley 103’ 3.5 (Hurley)
3. Kolton Charles 99’ 9” (Hurley)
4. Jonah Looney 98’ 8” (Grundy)
5. Landon Johnson 91’ 3.50 (Grundy)
6. Garrett Shortt 85’ 11” (Honaker)
7. Talen Looney 79’ 9” (Grundy)
8. Keaton Deskins 61’ 3” (Honaker)
9. Connor Elswick 45’ 0” (Council).