Football is a game of inches and is often won in the trenches.
Each year at the Grundy High School athletic banquet, coaches present the Don Newberry award to the team’s top lineman for the season.
This year, the award was shared with the entire offensive line, which includes seniors Logan Looney (tackle), Parker Snead (guard), Ryan Campbell (tackle), Cameron Keene (center) and Jake Deel (guard).
This group paved the way for a platoon of backs this season as Grundy racked up nearly 4,700 yards (361.2 per game).
Featured Local Savings
Looney has been one of the top offensive and defensive linemen in Southwest Virginia over the past three seasons. The tackle was dominant with excellent footwork for his size and massive frame.
“Sharing the Don Newberry lineman award with all the linemen this year is very special to me,” he said. “I am very blessed to have had the opportunity to play and compete throughout my senior year.”
Snead, like Looney, was a two-sport standout for the Golden Wave and an outstanding wrestler. Snead said he was thrilled to receive the award, which is presented in honor of former Grundy line coach Don Newberry.
“It was an honor to receive the Golden Wave Football Don Newberry Lineman of The Year Award and the Grundy Wrestling Club Coaches Award,” Snead said. “These awards will be reminders of dedication and commitment to the sport, (and) coaches and fellow athletes who I have made great memories and friendships with throughout my senior year.”