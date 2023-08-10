Football awards GHS.jpg

Grundy varsity football 2022-2023 Don Newberry Award winners include, from left: Parker Snead, Logan Looney, Cameron Keene, Jacob Deel and Ryan Campbell.

 Submitted photo

Football is a game of inches and is often won in the trenches.

Each year at the Grundy High School athletic banquet, coaches present the Don Newberry award to the team’s top lineman for the season.

