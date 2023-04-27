Long-distance runners will soon descend upon Grundy for the 44th annual Grundy Kiwanis/TruPoint Bank 5K run.
The Kiwanis/TruPoint Bank 5K is a race and walk that begins at the Grundy Community Center/Theater on May 6 at 9 a.m.
Male and female age categories include 14 years old and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and over.
Featured Local Savings
Trophies will be awarded to the overall male and female finishers, top overall male and female master division (age 40-49) finishers, top overall male and female grandmaster division (50-59) finishers and top overall male and female senior grandmaster division (60 and over).
Sponsors for the event include Rife’s TV, TruPoint Bank, Falcon Coal, Double Kwik, WMJD-FM, Bizzack Construction, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Buchanan General Hospital, Appalachian College of Pharmacy, Terra Tech, Riverside Clinic, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures, JASA Contractor and Appalachian Animal Heath Center.
Pre-registration entry fee is $20, with T-shirts guaranteed to all who pre-register, and will end on May 1. Registration fee is $25 on the day of the event. A pancake breakfast will also be served. To pre-register, contact Jon Rife or Ricky Owens at Rife’s TV at (276) 935-2181.