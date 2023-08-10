Several members of the Grundy High School varsity basketball program were honored at the team’s end-of-the-year banquet held in late May at Bellacino’s in Grundy.

Grundy standout forward and the reigning Black Diamond District Player of the Year Jonah Looney was named the 2022-2023 team’s MVP. The rising senior recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game this season while leading Grundy to BDD regular season and tournament runner-up finishes. The Golden Wave knocked off No. 1 seed Lebanon in the Region 1D quarterfinals.

