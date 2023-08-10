Grundy High School rising senior Jonah Looney, left, was presented with the team’s Most Valuable Player award by coach and father Brian “Doc” Looney. Jonah is the reigning Black Diamond District player of the year.
Grundy High School rising senior Jonah Looney, left, was presented with the team’s Most Valuable Player award by coach and father Brian “Doc” Looney. Jonah is the reigning Black Diamond District player of the year.
Submitted photo
Grundy High School rising senior Caleb Conaway, left, was honored for his great season on the hardwood by coach Brian “Doc” Looney.
Several members of the Grundy High School varsity basketball program were honored at the team’s end-of-the-year banquet held in late May at Bellacino’s in Grundy.
Grundy standout forward and the reigning Black Diamond District Player of the Year Jonah Looney was named the 2022-2023 team’s MVP. The rising senior recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game this season while leading Grundy to BDD regular season and tournament runner-up finishes. The Golden Wave knocked off No. 1 seed Lebanon in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
“I am very honored to receive the MVP award again for this past season,” Looney said. “I am very thankful for my dad (coach Brian ‘Doc’ Looney) and coaches for the work they put in with my teammates and me daily. Their hard paid off for our team, and it’s a great honor to be recognized as MVP.”
Golden Wave standout guard Landon Johnson was presented with the Most Improved award at the banquet for his efforts on the hardwood this past season. Johnson earned All-BDD first-team honors this season while averaging 13 points, three rebounds and two assists per game for the Golden Wave.
“I’m glad Doc chose me for it,” Johnson said. “I knew I wasn’t where I wanted to be the past two seasons, so I was looking to improve this past season, and now I’m looking to continue to improve.”
Recent Grundy graduate Isaiah Boyd, Looney and Johnson were recognized for earning first-team All-BDD honors this past season, and Logan Lester, Dylan Boyd and Caleb Conaway received awards for All-BDD honors.
“Although I was sad to see my senior year come to an end, I’m very grateful for the awards I received,” Isaiah Boyd said. “It’s so humbling to be recognized for my accomplishments. I couldn’t be happier with the way my senior year of sports went.”