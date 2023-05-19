Grundy did the unthinkable, the Lady Wave went into the Tiger’s Den and came out victorious with a share of the Black Diamond District (BDD) regular season title.
Grundy knocked off BDD leader Honaker 15-12 on May 15 to claim a share of the BDD regular season title for the first time since 2018. The win set up a one-game playoff (see related story) to decide who will represent the BDD in the Region 1D tournament (see related story).
“Last night’s game was what I’ve been telling them all season they could achieve,” Grundy head coach Bryan Looney said. “I am so proud of all of them. Tiffany Deel played the best game I’ve seen her play. It’s nice to see them believing in themselves the way I’ve believed in them all season. The key to this win was teamwork. These girls cheer for each other and support each other every play. I can’t brag on them enough. This win boosted their confidence and finally showed what we could do. We aren’t finished yet.”
Honaker took the first meeting 12-3 on the road at Enoch’s Branch in early April, giving the Lady Tigers a one-game lead in the BDD standings heading into last Monday’s matchup.
But the Lady Wave has been much improved as of late and the veteran team knew what was at stake and the Wave came out firing on all cylinders.
Grundy leadoff batter Kaylee Compton (0-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored) drew a walk to get her team started in the top of the first. Number two batter, senior standout Madie Owens followed Compton with a single, giving Grundy runners on first and second with zero outs, bringing slugger Emily O’Quinn (1-for-3, three RBIs, two runs and two walks) to the plate.
O’Quinn, who has been playing outstanding over the last couple of weeks of the season answered with a huge two-run double to center, putting the Lady Wave ahead 2-0. Grundy was not finished yet as standout catcher Tiffany Deel picked up her first of five hits in the game with a hard-hit double to left, which moved O’Quinn over to third. Deel would steal second, placing runners on second and third with no outs. The next batter Taylor Bostic (0-for-2 with three walks) drew a walk to load the bases.
Honaker freshman pitcher Gracie Shelton (1-for-2 with one RBI at the plate) settled down with help from her defense and picked up two quick outs. Shelton looked as if she was going to get out of the inning with only giving up two runs, but freshman Sophia Belcher had a different plan. Belcher battled at the plate to end up with a walk that brought Deel home from third to give the Lady Wave a 3-0 lead. Shelton then struck out the next Grundy batter to escape the inning with the bases left loaded.
Honaker picked up a run in the bottom half of the first when Shelton drew a bases-loaded walk from Grundy pitcher Savannah Clevinger, bringing home Rylee Rasnake (0-for-1) and cutting the Lady Wave lead to 3-1.
The top of the second almost mirrored the top of the first, as both Compton (hit by pitch) and Owens reached base on a walk. O’Quinn would drive in Compton from third on a groundout to second, putting her team back up three at4-1.
Deel then cleared the bases with her first career home run, a two-run shot that landed halfway up the hill beyond the outfield fence, extending the Lady Wave’s lead to 6-1.
“When I went up to bat in the second inning, I just went to hopefully to get a base hit and with that, I got my first home run which to me meant more than anything,” Deel said about the two-run shot.
Honaker picked up a run in the bottom of the second on a line drive single to center by freshman Lincoln Bush (2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored) that brought home Anna Dye (2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored) from second making it a 6-2 game.
In the top of the third, Deel again came up clutch for her team on a double that brought home Compton from third, putting Grundy up 7-2.
Honaker’s Josie McGlothlin (2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored) sparked a two-out rally in the bottom of the third on a double to center that drove in two runs, cutting Grundy’s lead to 7-4.
Next batter Riley Hart doubled to center bringing home McGlothlin from third, closing the gap to 7-5. Bush cut Grundy’s lead to 7-6 on a single to center that drove in Hart.
Shelton had a rough start to begin the fourth, walking the bases loaded before settling down and getting three consecutive outs with help from her defense.
Freshman standout Madalyn Dye (2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored) led off the bottom of the fourth with a double. Jaiden Thompson moved Dye over to third on a groundout to second. Emma Ray would eventually drive in Dye on an infield single to third to tie the game at 7-7.
In the past, Grundy would have laid down after blowing such a huge lead, but this year’s squad is different.
Shelton again allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base which set up more heroics from Deel who was locked in from her first at-bat. Deel slapped a double to left field driving in two runs and putting her team back ahead at 9-7. Grundy was not finished as Madi Stiltner tacked on another run with a double to center which brought home Madeline Deel, extending the Lady Wave lead to 10-7.
Clevinger breezed through the bottom of the fifth, sending Grundy into the top of the sixth up by three. Shelton struggled to begin the sixth walking the bases loaded and bringing up red-hot Deel back to the plate. Deel’s base-clearing double blew the game open for her team as Grundy took a 13-7 lead into the bottom half of the sixth inning.
Clevinger then made quick work of Honaker in the bottom of the sixth, with a 1-2-3 inning and Grundy added a couple of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 15-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Tigers were not going down without a fight, making the game interesting in the final inning of play. Emma Ray led the inning off with a single before an Anna Dye triple to left field drove in Ray to make it a 15-8 game.
Clevinger struck out McGlothlin for the first out of the inning bringing up Hart who pulled off an unexpected bunt for a hit that drove in Dye from third (15-9). Bush then reached base on an error by Grundy, giving Honaker runners on first and second with Kiley Ray heading to the plate.
Kiley Ray then doubled to right field bringing home Hart (15-10) and advancing Bush over to third. Madelyn Dye again came up big for her team with a two-run double that drove in Bush and Kiley Ray (2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored), cutting Grundy’s lead to 15-12 with only one out.
Clevinger forced the next batter Thompson into an infield pop out back to the pitcher’s mound for the second out of the inning. Clevinger then forced McGlothlin into a ground out for the final out of the game, as Grundy held on to defeat Honaker 15-12 forcing a two-way tie for the BDD regular season title.
Deel’s 5-for-6, homer and eight RBIs paved the way offensively for the Lady Wave.
“To get a win after already losing before in the season meant a lot and a big confidence boost for my team, they all work so hard and was dedicated to that moment and so we can keep doing it," Deel said. "In the fifth it was tied up and all I could think when I went to the plate was that my team needed my hit and that was what I did for the team to put us back in the lead."
Madi Owens was one of three Grundy players to collect multiple hits in the win. Owens went 2-for-5 with one RBI, two walks and five runs scored.
“I have never seen the enthusiasm in my team like I did on Monday night,” Owens said. “We were constantly cheering and never let up. Honaker tied up with us one inning, but we didn’t let that bother us. It made the team try harder for the win, and in the last inning, we took off with the scores. I am so proud of my team, and I will never forget that game.”
Ally Blankenship also came away with multiple hits for the Lady Wave going 2-for-5 at the plate.
Clevinger pitched a complete game allowing 10 earned runs on 17 hits with two walks and six strikeouts in the win.
Honaker was led by Riley Hart (3-for-4 with two RBIs, one walk and two runs scored) and Emma Ray (3-for-4 with one RBI, one walk and two runs scored) at the plate as the duo each collected three hits apiece for the Lady Tigers.
Shelton pitched three innings, allowing seven earned runs on six hits with nine walks and one strikeout. Jade McGlothlin came in for relief in the fourth and allowed eight earned runs on six hits with five walks and zero strikeouts.
“Hats off to Grundy, big win for them,” Honaker head coach Donavon Helton said. “They capitalized on our mistakes. They were a better team that day. We will reset and prepare for the playoff game on Thursday.”
GRUNDY 15, HONAKER 12
Grundy 331 0 332—15 12 2
Honaker 114 1 005—12 17 0
W – S. Clevinger (7.0) and Deel
L – G. Shelton (7.0) and A. Dye
HR-Grundy 1 (T. Deel in the second with two on).