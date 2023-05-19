Grundy did the unthinkable, the Lady Wave went into the Tiger’s Den and came out victorious with a share of the Black Diamond District (BDD) regular season title.

Grundy knocked off BDD leader Honaker 15-12 on May 15 to claim a share of the BDD regular season title for the first time since 2018. The win set up a one-game playoff (see related story) to decide who will represent the BDD in the Region 1D tournament (see related story).

