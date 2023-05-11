Grundy bombarded Twin Valley 21-6 in Black Diamond District softball action last Monday at Keen Mountain Park.
The Lady Wave was led by standout center fielder Emily O’Quinn, who finished the day 4 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and five runs in the win.
O’Quinn’s most memorable hit of the day came in the top of the fifth, when the slugger drilled a shot to right field and with excellent base running picked up her first career inside-the-park home run.
“Before our at-bat, coach Bryan (Looney) said we need three runs and we’re out of here,” O’Quinn said. “I was first at bat with this thought in my head. I had already batted a few times at this point and had a general idea of what (Twin Valley’s pitcher) was throwing that day. I waited for my pitch and I watched the ball to the bat and drove through the pitch.
“I listened and watched my coaches, Jody (Bostic, assistant coach) and Bryan, and ran through all bags and touched home while listening to my team cheering for me. I owe so much to my team, constantly pushing me and knowing I have people who believe in me and have faith in me. We always know to bring our best no matter the outcome of each inning, and that’s exactly what we did — we put our trust in each other and we got the plays, in the field and in the batter’s box. It’s honestly our chemistry with each other that makes every game one to remember. We love each other on and off the field, and that causes our games to be so packed with enthusiasm.”
Grundy jumped out early, leading 3-1 after the first inning. The Lady Wave tacked on four more runs in the top of the second and five runs in the top of the third to put the game away.
“We played a little rusty where we hadn’t played in a few days,” Looney said. “The weather was a lot cooler than we’ve had, so it took us a while to get our bats going. Once we got warmed up, we kept our momentum and finished strong. We have a few things we need to work on, but we know what we have to do. Looking forward to the next few weeks.”
Grundy also picked up a huge performance in the circle from senior ace Savannah Clevinger, who gave up two earned runs in five innings with three walks and 10 strikeouts for the win.
“This was a great district win for us. Everyone came out hitting really good tonight,” Clevinger said. “I am so proud of each one of the girls and how they played. I felt really good about my pitching knowing that I had my team behind me backing me up.”
Grundy catcher Tiffany Deel collected three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Wave in four plate appearances.
Freshman Rylee Church, Clevinger and Ally Blankenship each collected two hits in the win for Grundy.
Leya Vanover was the only Lady Panther with multiple hits on the day after going 2 for 3 with two runs at the plate.
Twin Valley ace Ashleigh Davis took the loss after giving up 14 earned runs on 17 hits with six walks and one strikeout in the game.
“We hit the ball really well tonight,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Belcher said. “We had one inning that really hurt us, but the girls played well. We made some really good defensive plays in the field too.”
GRUNDY 345 09 — 21 17 3
TWIN VALLEY 104 01 — 6 4 4
W—S. Clevinger (5.0) and Deel
L—A. Davis (5.0) and Hawthorne.
HR—Grundy 1 (O’Quinn in top of the fifth with none on).