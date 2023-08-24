The Grundy High School varsity football team lost to Richlands 32-14 in a Virginia High School League benefit game at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands last Thursday night.
The Golden Wave held their own against the Blue Tornadoes in the annual matchup, which has first-year coach Keegan Bartley excited to begin the season.
“The final score doesn’t dictate the heart our kids showed,” Bartley said. “We had a handful of plays that need to be cleaned up. It is still early; the kids are still learning the communications, and finally having a full week of practice with guys should help with a lot of the issues that were on display. We know what issues we have and will work toward fixing those, but overall, it was good to see an opponent that runs a similar offense that we will see a lot this year, and we were also happy with a lot of things that happened tonight.”
Grundy’s offense was led by running backs Logan Lester, Ethan Roberts and Tristian Abujayyab. Carson Griffey took the majority of snaps at quarterback, followed by backup Brody Coleman.
The highlights of the night for the Golden Wave included a big gain on a screen pass to Roberts and a touchdown catch from senior tight end Jonah Looney.
Defensively, Grundy played well against the run, especially up front, but Richlands’ length and athleticism at the receiver position was the difference in the game.
Bartley said he was pleased with the play from several of his younger guys who played the majority of the second half, including Garon Marcum and Ayden Whited.
Grundy will open the season on Friday against Class 3 Carroll County, while Richlands is set to host Gate City. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.