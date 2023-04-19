BRADSHAW, W.Va — Grundy High School varsity softball team's Apr 17 trip to McDowell County, WVa. was triumphant with a 10-0 shutout of West Virginia rival River View on the turf.

This border battle featured both teams’ aces with Grundy’s Savannah Clevinger facing off against River View’s Hannah Honosky.

