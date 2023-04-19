BRADSHAW, W.Va — Grundy High School varsity softball team's Apr 17 trip to McDowell County, WVa. was triumphant with a 10-0 shutout of West Virginia rival River View on the turf.
This border battle featured both teams’ aces with Grundy’s Savannah Clevinger facing off against River View’s Hannah Honosky.
Grundy High School assistant varsity softball coach Jodi Bostic had to lead the Lady Wave into battle on the road against River View WV, as head coach Bryan Looney was unable to attend.
Featured Local Savings
“I am so proud of the way our girls played today,” Bostic said. “I feel like this game may have turned our season around. We’ve had some tough losses the past couple of weeks in games that we feel like we should have won. Everything came together today. This is the Lady Wave Softball team we’ve been looking for. Savannah (Clevinger) was spot on with her pitching today and was backed up with some great defensive plays by the girls in the field. They came out swinging their bats and got on top early. With their never give up attitude I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
The Lady Wave got to Honosky early in the top of the first as Grundy’s first five batters touched base. Kaylee Compton walked to get on base and then stole home on a wild pitch from Honosky for the game's first run.
Lady Wave catcher Tiffany Deel continued her hot start to the season with a hard-hit two-RBI single to left field that brought home Madie Owens and Emily O’Quinn from second and third to put the Lady Wave ahead 3-0 with zero outs.
Deel would later score and the Lady Wave tacked on two more runs to make it a 5-0 game before Honosky and the River View’s defense got out of the inning.
Clevinger breezed through the bottom of the first with the only Lady Raider baserunner reaching on an outfield error.
The Lady Wave added another run in the top of the second to extend their lead to 6-0. Clevinger gave up her first hit of the game in the bottom half of the second on a two-out double to right field by River View’s Kayden Marek. Clevinger struck out the next batter to escape the inning without harm.
Grundy’s Madeline Deel sparked a huge run in the top of the third with a one-out triple to center field. Kadie McNutt followed up Madeline’s triple by reaching base on an infield error by River View.
Deel and McNutt both scored on passed balls extending Grundy’s lead to 8-0. Ally Blankenship then singled to right field bringing home Clevinger. On the next at-bat, Emily O’Quinn grounded out to second driving in Owens and extending the Lady Wave lead to 10-0.
Clevinger’s complete game shutout may have been her best outing of the season. The hurler allowed only two hits in five innings with zero walks and zero runs while striking out seven Lady Raider batters in the win.
“I felt really good playing on that turf, at first I was a little scared it would affect my pitching but instead it actually helped me have more power,” Clevinger said. “We all played really well and are continuing to get better each game.”
Tiffany Deel led Grundy at the plate with a 1-for-3, two RBI day.
“I think we played very well during the game,” Deel said. “Our defense was stopping everything that came to them while our offense has a lot of good hits too.”
Ally Blankenship (1-for-2 with one RBI, one run and one walk), Madeline Deel (1-for-3 and one run), Madie Owens (1-for-3, two runs and one walk) and Kaylee Compton (1-for-3, one run and one walk) also collected hits for the Lady Wave.
Honosky took the loss for River View after giving up 10 runs on five hits with five walks and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Hailey Barber pitched an inning of relief and walked one and struck out one.
“We didn’t play up to our ability in any facet of the game, it just wasn’t our day,” River View head softball coach Chris Kelly said. “Grundy executed very well sometimes you just have to tip your hat.”
Grundy 514 00 x x – 10 5 1
River View 000 00 x x – 0 2 3
W – S. Clevinger (5.0) and T. Deel
L – H. Honosky (4.0), H. Barber (1.0) and H. Payne
HR – none.