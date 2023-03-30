It was a walk-off victory last Friday night at home for the Grundy High School varsity softball team who defeated boarder rival River View WV, 10-9 in seven innings.

Madeline Deel was the real deal in the clutch for the Lady Wave on Friday night as her RBI double to right field in the seventh inning broke a 9-9 tie as Kadie McNutt crossed the plate for the winning run.

