It was a walk-off victory last Friday night at home for the Grundy High School varsity softball team who defeated boarder rival River View WV, 10-9 in seven innings.
Madeline Deel was the real deal in the clutch for the Lady Wave on Friday night as her RBI double to right field in the seventh inning broke a 9-9 tie as Kadie McNutt crossed the plate for the winning run.
“During the last inning our team knew we had to work together to get the win,” Deel said. “We had to go in hitting our best and find a way to get on the base no matter what. When I went up to bat we were tied with Kadie McNutt on second. The perfect pitch was thrown to me, and I advanced Kadie home. I am so proud of my team and I for this win.”
It was all River View early as the visiting team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and held a 6-2 lead after two.
Grundy’s bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth as the Lady Wave scored three runs beginning with heads up baserunning from Kaylee Compton to make it a 6-3 game.
Grundy catcher Tiffany Deel hit a hard single to left field that brought home Emily O’Quinn to cut River View’s lead to two at 6-4.
Grundy was not finished as slugger Taylor Bostic singled to right, bringing home Tiffany Deel and making it a 6-5 game heading into the top of the sixth.
River View would score one run in the top of the sixth (7-5) and two more in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 9-5 heading into the final inning.
The Lady Wave did not give up and put together an epic rally in the final inning beginning with Madie Owens reaching base on a River View error.
O’Quinn singled advancing Owens to second giving her team two runners on.
River View pitcher Hannah Honosky hit Tiffany Deel to load the bases for Bostic. Bostic sent a frozen roper to right driving in two to make it a 9-7 game with no outs and runners on the corners.
Kadie McNutt (1-for-4 with two RBIs) would bring both of them home with a double to left to tie the game up at 9-9 and setting up Madeline Deel’s late game heroics.
Madeline Deel (2-for-3 with one RBI), Tiffany Deel (2-for-3 with one RBI), O’Quinn (2-for-4) and Bostic (2-for-4 with three RBIs) each led Grundy with multiple hits for the game.
Savannah Clevinger pitched Grundy Golden Wave Varsity to victory. The pitcher allowed 12 hits and nine runs over seven innings, striking out seven,
Honosky took the loss after going six innings, while giving up 10 runs on 11 hits, striking out nine and walking zero.
Sarah Matney, Mileigh Goodman, Kayden Marek, and Honosky each had multiple hits for River View.