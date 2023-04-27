Local track and field stars shined during the Injury Insight Invitational track and field competition last Wednesday in Grundy.

The Grundy boys and girls teams trampled the competition, with both receiving team titles. The Golden Wave boys finished the meet with 162 points, 30 points ahead of second-place Princeton, which collected 132 points. Richlands finished third with 96 points, followed by Hurley in fourth with 57.5 points. Honaker rounded out the top five with 47.5 points.

