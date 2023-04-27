Local track and field stars shined during the Injury Insight Invitational track and field competition last Wednesday in Grundy.
The Grundy boys and girls teams trampled the competition, with both receiving team titles. The Golden Wave boys finished the meet with 162 points, 30 points ahead of second-place Princeton, which collected 132 points. Richlands finished third with 96 points, followed by Hurley in fourth with 57.5 points. Honaker rounded out the top five with 47.5 points.
Grundy standouts Kaleb Elswick and Landon Johnson picked up wins in multiple events.
Elswick won both the 1600 meters (4:41.70) and the 3200 meters (10:43.40).
Johnson took home gold in the 200 meters (24.86) and the 400 meters (53.93). The 400 was one of the meet’s most memorable finishes, with Richlands standout Chance Browning leading Johnson heading into the final 100 meters.
Johnson passed Browning right as the two crossed the finish line for the win.
“Just a good win really,” Johnson said. “Not many people come to our Grundy meets, but the Browning guy is good competition and a good runner. That was a new PR (personal record) and I am hoping to qualify for the 400 at state.”
Hurley High School standout Landon Bailey showed off his elite athletic ability by winning the long jump with a long jump of 19 feet, 1 inch.
“I’m new to track, so to get 19-1 on the long jump is pretty good,” Bailey said. “I’ve improved each week and hopefully I can keep raising my numbers.”
Richlands’ Ezekiel Mullins won both throwing events, with 114 feet, 2 inches in the discus and 40 feet, 10.5 inches in the shot put. Richlands also received first-place finishes by Colton Mullins, who won the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (35 feet, 4 inches), and Browning, who won the 100 meters (11.77 seconds).
Princeton (West Virginia) collected first-place finishes from hurdler A’Marivion Howard in the 110-meter hurdles (18.54) and the 300-meter hurdles (45.90) and Brady McCabe took home gold in the 800 meters (2:19.70).
The Lady Wave ran away with the girls team title with 155 points, 93 more than second-place Richlands’ 62. Honaker placed third with 58 points, just ahead of fourth-place Mountain Mission with 57. Twin Valley rounded out the top five with 32.
Freshman standout Makailah Estep led the Lady Wave with an outstanding overall performance with four event wins, including the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), 100 meters (14.04), 200 meters (29.09) and 400 meters (1:05.94).
“It was great to have wins in multiple events,” Estep said. “I felt really good and I was super happy to PR (personal record) in the triple jump as well as the 200m and 400m runs. Our team set a lot of PRs at this meet and I am proud of everyone for pushing to get better as the season goes on.”
Grundy’s Lilly Porter also won multiple events for the Lady Wave as the standout hurdler won the 100-meter hurdles (20.09) and the 300-meter hurdles (59.60).
“I’ve been working since last season on getting my technique and steps better in the 100 hurdles and this meet I was finally able to improve,” Porter said. “I ran a PR in both events, which felt great.”
Teammate and sister Alexsis Porter continued her dominance in the 3200-meter run (12:42.00) with another victory on the season.
“It felt comforting to have coaches and friends at a home meet to support me,” Alexsis Porter said. “I used this momentum to post a great time.”
Porter recently signed a letter of intent to run track and cross country next season at UVA Wise.
Katelynn Thompson pulled out a huge win for the Lady Wave in the discus (81 feet, 8 inches) and teammate Autumn Dale captured the triple jump with a long jump of 31 feet, 4 inches.
Mountain Mission standout Maria Chacha again took home first in the 800 meters (2:35.20).
“I am happy with how the season is going so far and hope to do more,” Chacha said. “I thank God I can do what I love.”
The Lady Challengers also received 10 points and an event win from Neema Marwa, who won the 1600 with a time of 6:35.30.
“I am glad with how my progress is going so far,” Marwa said. “I hope to improve in strength and power and bring more to the meets for my team.”
Twin Valley junior Rayne Hawthorne won the girls shot put with a throw of 25 feet, 6 inches, and Honaker’s Kadence Keen captured a victory in the long jump (15 feet, 2 inches).
Prior to the meet, a special event organized by Grundy multi-sport standout Jessi Looney, an Emory and Henry College track and cross country commit, was held.
Looney invited therapists, athletic trainers, first responders and others who are experts in sports training to set up booths near the track, to give athletes insight into the causes of certain injuries and common disorders in athletes.
Along with literature, athletes were given instructions and suggestions on treatment and how to take preventative measures to help reduce the chances of getting injured.
Boys Team Scores
1. Grundy, 162
2. Princeton, 132
3. Richlands, 96
4. Hurley, 57.5
5. Honaker, 47.5
6. Mountain Mission, 16
7. Twin Valley, 4.
Girls Team Scores
1. Grundy, 155
2. Richlands, 62
3. Honaker, 58
4. Mountain Mission, 57
5. Twin Valley, 32
6. Hurley, 32
7. Princeton, 27
8. Council, 20.
Boys 4 x 800m Relay Finals
1. Princeton, 9:30.70
2. Honaker, 10:31.10.
Women’s 100m Hurdles Finals
1. Lilly Porter, 20.09 (Grundy)
2. Cierra Hall, 20.59 (Princeton)
3. Carrie Humprhrey, 20.90 (Richlands).
Men’s 110m Hurdles Finals
1. A’Marivion Howard, 18.54 (Princeton)
2. Shaiem Gordon, 20.04 (Grundy)
3. Devin Davis, 20.79 (Grundy)
4. Tristan Abujayyab, 20.83 (Grundy)
5. Steven Stanley, 21.36 (Princeton).
Women’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Makailah Estep, 14.04 (Grundy)
2. Kadence Keen, 14.73 (Honaker)
3. Katie Beth Cordle, 14.74 (Richlands)
4. Anna Chacha, 14.84 (Mountain Mission)
5. Izabella Ratliff, 14.99 (Council)
6. Milicah Vicent, 15.11 (Mountain Mission)
7. Emily O’Quinn, 15.19 (Grundy)
8. Destany Armendariz, 15.27 (Grundy)
9. Malia Powell, 15.39 (Princeton)
10. Cierra Hall, 15.69 (Princeton).
Men’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Chance Browning, 11.77 (Richlands)
2. Clay Allen, 12.46 (Princeton)
3. Mitchell Folland, 12.48 (Princeton)
4. Gavin Whited, 12.49 (Richlands)
5. Logan Lester, 12.53 (Grundy)
6. Trey Taylor, 12.56 (Grundy)
7. Kevin Looney, 12.59 (Hurley)
8. Landon Bailey, 12.87 (Hurley)
9. Peyton Hurley, 12.90 (Hurley)
10. Blaine Greene 13.09 (Honaker).
Women’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Neema Marwa, 6:35.30 (Mountain Mission)
2. Jayda Hilton, 7:01.50 (Hurley)
3. Brandi Sullivan, 7:29.80 (Hurley)
4. ARMS, Sammie Arms, 8:54.00 (Richlands).
Men’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick, 4:41.70 (Grundy)
2. Zack Neal, 5:16.50 (Princeton)
3. Yves Ndahiriwe, 5:31.30 (Mountain Mission)
4. Zane Johnson, 5:33.30 (Honaker)
5. Cayden Riddle, 5:44.10 (Grundy)
6. Kyle England, 5:54.90 (Richlands)
7. Josiah Richardson, 5:58.30 (Princeton)
8. Brennan Jo Newberry, 6:01.70 (Richlands)
9. Jacob Ray, 6:08.60 (Council)
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Honaker, 57.50
2. Grundy, 1:02.00
3. Princeton, 1:02.20
4. Richlands A, 1:05.10
5. Council, 1:06.70
6. Richlands B, 1:10.20.
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Hurley, 48.70
2. Honaker, 49.10
3. Grundy, 51.40
4. Richlands B, 52.30.
Men’s 4 x 101m Relay Finals
1. Grundy, 56.80.
Women’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Makailah Estep, 1:05.94 (Grundy)
2. Maria Chacha, 1:07.80 (Mountain Mission)
3. Brice Breeding, 1:10.79 (Richlands)
4. Destany Armendariz, 1:12.35 (Grundy)
5. Kaydence Jackson, 1:13.25 (Hurley)
6. Jalyn Hendricks, 1:24.77 (Princeton)
7. Carson Effler, 1:27.85 (Richlands)
8. Kayla McGraw, 1:31.75 (Richlands)
9. Raegan Ryder, 1:31.83 (Richlands)
Men’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Landon Johnson, 53.93 (Grundy)
2. Chance Browning, 54.07 (Richlands)
3. Jacob Fields, 58.56 (Grundy)
4. Pau Sabate, 1:00.18 (Grundy)
5. Andrew Paskowski, 1:00.81 (Princeton)
6. Kaab Dawit, 1:01.53 (Mountain Mission)
7. Logan Boyd, 1:02.61 (Grundy)
8. Blaine Greene, 1:02.78 (Honaker)
9. Ethan, McClanahan, 1:05.95 (Grundy)
10. Johnny Thompson, 1:06.36 (Grundy).
Women’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Lilly Porter, 59.60 (Grundy).
Men’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. A’Marivion Howard, 45.90 (Princeton)
2. Devin Davis, 49.30 (Grundy)
3. Steven Stanley, 51.10 (Princeton).
Women’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Maria Chacha, 2:35.20 (Mountain Mission)
2. Ella Rasnake, 2:37.70 (Council)
3. Carrie Humphrey, 2:54.30 (Richlands)
4. Kayla Maggard, 3:02.50 (Richlands).
Men’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Brady McCabe, 2:19.70 (Princeton)
2. Jacob Coy, 2:24.90 (Princeton)
3. Jacob Hall, 2:28.50 (Princeton)
4. Dawit Kasy, 2:35.30 (Mountain Mission)
5. Logan Boyd, 2:35.60 (Grundy)
6. Ethan McClanahan, 2:37.20 (Grundy)
7. Ian Rudasunikwa, 2:54.90 (Mountain Mission).
Women’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Makailah Estep, 29.09 (Grundy)
2. Kadence Keen, 29.31 (Honaker)
3. Morgan Lester, 30.55 (Twin Valley)
4. Milicah Vicent, 30.65 (Mountain Mission)
5. Izabella Ratliff, 31.94 (Council)
6. Kaydence Jackson, 31.96 (Hurley)
7. Emily O’Quinn, 32.46 (Grundy)
8. Kayla McGraw, 33.00 (Richlands)
9. Autumn Beeman, 33.14 (Princeton)
10. Tiffany Deel, 33.45 (Grundy)
Men’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Landon Johnson, 24.86 (Grundy)
2. A’Marivion Howard, 25.15 (Princeton)
3. Tristan Abujayyab, 25.21 (Grundy)
4. Jaden Helmandollar, 25.24 (Grundy)
5. Shaiem Gordon, 25.41 (Grundy)
6. Kevin Looney, 25.79 (Hurley)
7. Trey Taylor, 26.15 (Grundy)
8. Logan Lester, 26.30 (Grundy)
9. Pau Sabate, 26.77 (Grundy)
10. Jacob Fields, 27.71 (Grundy).
Women’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Alexsis Porter, 12:42.00 (Grundy)
2. Brandi Sullivan, 14:09.00 (Hurley).
Men’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick, 10:42.40 (Grundy)
2. Zack Neal, 11:22.40 (Princeton)
3. Kyle England, 12:47.50 (Richlands)
4. Richardson, 13:20.80 (Princeton).
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Richlands A, 5:02.40
2. Princeton, 5:45.10
3. Richlands B 6:25.12.
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Princeton, 4:04.70
Women’s High Jump Finals
1. Makailah Estep, 4’ 6” (Grundy)
2. Alayna McNulty, 4’ 6” (Honaker)
Men’s High Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins, 5’ 8” (Richlands)
2. Malachi Lowe, 5’ 6” (Honaker)
3-t. Shaiem Gordon, 5’ 2” 5.5 (Grundy)
3-t. Landon JR Grundy 5’ 2” 5.5 (Grundy)
5. Lukas Dotson, 5’ 2” (Twin Valley).
Women’s Long Jump Finals
1. Kadence Keen, 15’ 2” (Honaker)
2. Maria Chacha, 14’ 4” (Mountain Mission)
3. Makailah Estep, 13’ 7” (Grundy)
4. Autumn Dale, 13’ 5” (Grundy)
5. Neema Chacha, 12’ 9” (Mountain Mission)
6. Anna Chacha, 12’ 3” (Mountain Mission)
7. Cierra Hall, 12’ 2” (Princeton)
8. Diana Polycarp, 10’ 9” (Mountain Mission)
9. Jalyn Hendricks 8’ 8” (Princeton).
Men’s Long Jump Finals
1. Landon Bailey, 19’ 1” (Hurley)
2. Colton Mullins, 18’ 3” (Richlands)
3. Logan Lester, 17’ 11” (Grundy)
4. Landon Johnson, 17’ 9.25 (Grundy)
5. Malachi Lowe, 17’ 6” (Honaker)
6. David Blankenship, 17’ 3” (Richlands)
7. Tristan Abujayyab 17’ 2.50 (Grundy)
8. Gavin Whited, 17’ 2” (Richlands)
9. Shaiem Gordon, 15’ 7.50 (Grundy)
10. Steven Stanley, 15’ 4” (Princeton).
Women’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Autumn Dale, 31’ 4” (Grundy)
2. Makailah Estep, 30’ 8” (Grundy)
3. Kadence Keen, 30’ 6” (Honaker).
Men’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins, 35’ 4” (Richlands)
2. Malachi Lowe, 35’ 4” (Honaker).
Women’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Rayne Hawthorne, 25’ 6” (Twin Valley)
2. Cheyanna Davis, 24’ 11” (Twin Valley)
3. Rylee Hibbitts, 24’ 5” (Grundy)
4. Abigail Farmer, 24’ 3.50 (Honaker)
5. Kate Bostic, 23’ 4.50 (Grundy)
6. Katelynn Thompson, 22’ 6” (Grundy)
Men’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Ezekiel Mullins, 40’ 10.5 (Richlands)
2. Alex Duty, 38’ 7” 2 (Hurley)
3. Sam Pendergrass, 38’ 2” (Princeton)
4. Kolton Charles, 36’ 1” (Hurley)
5. Elijah Musick, 35’ 7.50 (Honaker)
6-t. Landon Adkins, 35’ 5” (Hurley)
6-t. Luke Shelton, 35’ 5” (Grundy)
8-t. Brady Deel, 34’ 6” (Grundy)
8-t. Garrett Shortt, 34’ 6” (Honaker)
10. Logan Hopkins, 34’ 2.50 (Hurley)
Women’s Discus Finals
1. Katelynn Thompson, 81’ 8” (Grundy)
2. Morgan Lester, 80’ 11” (Twin Valley)
3. Tiffany Deel, 76’ 7” (Grundy)
4. Kate Bostic, 64’ 6” (Grundy)
5. Rylee Hibbitts, 64’ 0” (Grundy)
6. Abigail Farmer, 58’ 7” (Honaker)
7. Lauren Blankenship, 54’ 10” (Hurley)
8. Amelia Hunt, 46’ 0” (Hurley).
Men’s Discus Finals
1. Ezekiel Mullins, 114’ 2” (Richlands)
2. Peyton Hurley 108’ 7” (Hurley)
3. Landon Adkins, 104’ 6” (Hurley)
4. Jonah Looney 101’ 5” (Grundy)
5. Sam Pendergrass, 95’ 5” (Princeton)
6. Landon Johnson, 94’ 6” (Grundy)
7. Kolton Charles, 91’ 2” (Hurley)
8. Garrett Shortt, 85’ 9” (Honaker)
9. Elijah Musick, 78’ 2” (Honaker)
10. Talen Looney 76’ 11” (Grundy).