PILGRIMS KNOB — Football is back at Twin Valley.
It was a disastrous year for Panther nation in 2022 that ended following a Week 2 loss to Montcalm (West Virginia), in which the game was called in the second half.
Following the game, school officials and coaches agreed that, due to low numbers and the inexperience of the team’s players, it would be a safety issue to continue.
After Twin Valley played a junior varsity schedule for the remainder of last season, coach Tom Crigger, now entering Year 2 of his return to Pilgrims Knob, had his first offseason to put a team together. And despite low numbers again, the Panthers have some promising young players that could have a breakout season.
If so, last year will be forgotten.
“I am excited where we are at,” Crigger said on media day. “We have 17 physicals turned in, and I think we will pick up some more when school starts. We have good-looking kids and only three seniors out of the 17 or 18 we are going to have.”
Crigger said Twin Valley has some size and several capable running backs returning to carry the load offensively if needed in Jacob Justice and senior Nathaniel Deel.
“We got some size and we got a couple people that can run the ball,” Crigger said. “Jacob Justus is back, and he has some speed, as well as Nathaniel Deel.”
Justice has home-run speed, and if he gets to the corner, he can take it all the way. Deel is a tall back with good speed that Crigger can count on.
“We are excited for the year,” Deel said. “We got some young kids with great potential this year. We hope to have a great season this year. We are excited to play football because we haven’t played it in two years.”
One of the most intriguing players on this year’s team is freshman quarterback Brayden White. White, the brother of former Twin Valley standout linebacker Dalton White, is an unbelievable athlete despite being a little undersized. He has been a winner on every level and could be the best athlete on the team.
White is a multi-sport standout with a high sports IQ. He is coachable, and lucky for him, he has arguably the greatest quarterback in Buchanan County’s history in Crigger from whom to learn.
“Brayden has won on every level he has played on, but this is going to be a totally different level than he has ever been on, and it’s my job to keep him out of those tough spots,” Crigger said. “Don’t put him in a situation to fail. I have to do a good job of calling plays to keep him excited.”
Crigger said he knew first-hand how quickly everything can go wrong as a quarterback himself at Grundy High School and Emory & Henry College, and that he must put White into positions in which he will not have to sit in the pocket and get pounded.
“The biggest thing is he is a winner and he is athletic and has succeeded everywhere he has been,” Crigger said. “We got a freshman receiver and a sophomore receiver. We are young, so I got to do a good job in putting them into situations to succeed.”
Alex Blankenship is another good player who has good speed and is expected to have a breakout season, with his expanded role either in the running or the passing game.
Crigger said he believes the offensive line will be a strong unit with plenty of potential to develop into good players. The group features Jake Street, Jacob Hagerman, Elden Blankenship, Colton Stiltner and Lucas Looney.
If White has time to throw, he has plenty of big assets to whom to throw. Sophomore Blake Cooper is a 6-foot-5 wideout and will be one of White’s primary targets in 2023. Cooper is an athlete who can do all the things a big-time receiver can do: run, jump and most importantly, catch the football.
Take Cooper and pair him with first year tight-end AJ Presley, who is a unique talent, and you have a basketball team. Freshman Ethan Smith is another young receiver with good size who will get opportunities to catch the ball this season. Alex Blankenship can also split out, and Anthony Thornsberry, Connor Clevinger, Jalon Presley and Logan Dotson will battle for playing time at the skill positions.
The defense will be important this season for Twin Valley if the Panthers want to be successful. The Panthers had much success over the past several seasons until last year. In a two-year span, Twin Valley lost former greats like Jeighkob Cooper, Matthew Lester, Kenny Thompson and Isaac Cooper, and their production has not been replaced.
Crigger expects a big year from defensive linemen Jake Street, Lucas Looney and freshman Colton Stiltner.
“I think Colton Stiltner is really going to be good,” Crigger said. “He has only played in the eighth grade on middle school last year, and it’s only his second year playing. I coached his brother (LJ Stiltner), and his brother was really good. Colton is really going to do a lot for us, I feel like.”
Deel is another player expected to have a larger role for Twin Valley in 2023. With his size and speed at defensive end, the potential is limitless on the edge or at stand-up linebacker.
Crigger said he knows the fragile state the Panthers program is in after last season and has put together a schedule filled with teams their size in terms of enrollment.
“We are like everyone else, we are a couple injuries away of probably not playing, but so is everybody else,” he said. “That’s a part of it.”
He said Twin Valley High School needs football.
“They had the flood over here and everything; they have been through a lot,” Crigger said. “Me and my coaches have done everything in our power to get this going, and I think we are heading in the right direction.”
Twin Valley opens the season Friday at home against Phelps (Kentucky), with a 7 p.m. kickoff.