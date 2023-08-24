The Grundy golf team took first place in the Willowbrook Invitational, led by medalist Tiffany Deel.
It was an outstanding day for the Golden Wave, whose A and B team each shot a match-low 202 to take home first place on Aug. 15 at Willowbrook Golf Course at the Breaks.
“I felt really good about that match,” Grundy coach Preston Hibbitts said. “A lot of players made good progress. Tiffany Deel really showed what she was capable of doing on the course. Ethan Deel also turned in a great score. It is his first year on the team, and he is really contributing in an awesome way. We also have a lot of other returning players and newcomers working hard to make this team successful.”
Tiffany Deel, who was participating on Grundy’s A team, led all golfers with a 3-over-par 39 over nine holes on her way to becoming the match medalist.
“Shooting under 40 has been my goal for the season,” Deel said. “I knew I was playing good that day and was so happy to realize I had shot 39. I was glad I could reach my goal and help out my team score.”
Placing second was Grundy B-teamer Ethan Deel, who shot a 45.
The Golden Wave A team’s top four included Tiffany Deel’s 45, Ayden Whited’s 52, Cade Sutherland’s 53 and Mason Boyd’s 58 to combine for 202. Cole Rasnake shot a 64 and Amber Dotson tallied a 65 on the day and finished just outside the top four.
Grundy’s B team top four was led by Ethan Deel’s 45 and followed by Carson Deel’s 50. Justin Weaver shot a 53 and Brody Ford shot a 54 to combine for a 202. The remaining team B members included Bryce Looney, who shot a 54, and Taylor Bostic, who shot a 67.
Hurley, in its inaugural season, placed third, led by Eddie Hurley’s team-low 56. Gavin Matney shot a 66, Anthony Blankenship shot a 67 and Cameron Stacy shot a 68 to combine for 257. Tyler Smith missed out on the top four by shooting a 70.
“Before June, none of the team had ever held a golf club,” coach Corey Belcher said. “By virtue of patience, hard work and determination, Hurley golf has had a great start to its first season in school history.”
Twin Valley, Council and East Ridge (Kentucky) also had golfers attend the match but did not have four members to count in the team standings.
Panther golfers who participated included Lukas Dotson, who shot a 64, Ben Mayhew, who shot a 66, and Logan Dotson, who shot a 69.
Council was led by Connor Elswick’s 66 and followed by Landon Street’s 67 and Caleb Mullins’ 70.
East Ridge had one player in Joyce Cantrell. Cantrell shot a 65.