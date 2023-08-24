366087509_588486076586644_6892116806703696813_n (1).jpg

Grundy golfer Tiffany Deel medaled with a 3-over-par 39 during last week’s tournament at Willowbrook Golf Course at the Breaks.

 Submitted photo

The Grundy golf team took first place in the Willowbrook Invitational, led by medalist Tiffany Deel.

It was an outstanding day for the Golden Wave, whose A and B team each shot a match-low 202 to take home first place on Aug. 15 at Willowbrook Golf Course at the Breaks.

