Recent Twin Valley graduate Isaac Cooper has been named the Panthers’ male athlete of the year.
Cooper was presented with the award during the annual athletic banquet held on May 25 at Keen Mountain Park.
Cooper’s energetic play made him one of the most athletic big men in the Black Diamond District last season for the Panthers basketball team and one of the top baseball players in all of Southwest Virginia.
He was selected as honorable mention All-BDD boys basketball this past season despite missing some time due to an illness.
Cooper put together another outstanding season in baseball, solidifying himself as one of the area’s top pitchers. He earned first-team All-Black Diamond District honors and was selected to the honorable mention All-Region 1D team.
“I think Male Athlete of the Year was definitely the most important one for me,” Cooper said. “My family loves sports and my brother Casey was a standout athlete at Twin Valley as well, so I’ve basically dedicated my whole life to athletics at Twin Valley. None of the seasons quite went the way you’d want them to go your senior year, but being an athlete isn’t always about the wins and losses. It’s about playing the game you love with your teammates that have became your family.”
Unfortunately for Cooper, his senior football season ended early as the campaign was canceled following Week 2. He was the reigning Defensive Lineman of the Year in the BDD and aimed to do the same until that opportunity abruptly ended.
Cooper said he was grateful for the award and for all who helped him along the way.
“I just want everyone to know that I gave every sport all I had. My time at Twin Valley has been memorable, and I’ve loved everyone that helped me along the way,” Cooper said. “Especially the great coaches I’ve had. From my mom coaching me in basketball when I was in kindergarten, Eddie Keen coaching me in elementary, Mitch Smith in middle school, Jeremiah Lester, Jory Rife, Cole Payne, Joe Boyd, Beefy and Porky, Brian Moore, Tommy Crigger, Mike Wright, Wendell Horton, Jimmy Breeding and most of all, the big three that have been like fathers to me, that have pushed me, worked with me, made me laugh, made me cry, and most of all made me sweat: Coach Ward, Coach Baldwin and Coach Stiltner. Those three men know more about their sports than anyone I’ve ever met.
“I know that to them I’m probably just another player out of the many they’ve coached and helped raise into men, but they’ll always mean the world to me and I’ll remember them forever and I want them to know that. I love everyone that helped me along the way, and I hope I remember all of them forever.”
