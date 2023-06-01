Black Diamond District doubles players of the year Caleb Conaway and Dylan Boyd finished the season as the Region 1D doubles champions and Region 2D runners-up after losing in the finals to John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin 6-0 and 6-1 on May 24 at UVA-Wise.
Conaway and Boyd’s season is over as the VHSL currently does not host a Class 1 state tennis tournament and Class 2 only takes its region champs to the Class 2 state tournament.
Conaway and Boyd defeated Ridgeview’s Clayton Compton and Aiden Branham in straight sets (6-4, 6-1) in the region quarterfinals to earn their trip to the final.
“Caleb and Dylan were ranked second in the 1D doubles and beat Eastside to win the 1D regional title,” Grundy coach Eddie Smith said. “They had a tough Thomas Walker team first, Burton second and ended with Eastside in the regional final. We had tiebreaker matches against Thomas Walker and Burton, and I was expecting us to run out of stamina for the last match against Eastside. Eastside beat Caleb and Dylan in doubles during the team tournament and this must have been extra motivation for them because they played their best tennis of the day, winning in two sets, 6-0, 6-2.
“In the 1D/2D doubles tournament, Caleb and Dylan got a bye from winning the 1D tournament the week before. They played Ridgeview in the first round. When we went to Ridgeview earlier in the season, we lost 8-6, and I knew that was a winnable matchup for us. Caleb and Dylan started out very strong and didn’t let up. We served well and Dylan and Caleb played the net well. In the regional finals, they played John Battle’s doubles team.
“We played well, but playing a team that makes few to little mistakes, you have to play flawless. Battle just didn’t make enough mistakes for us to get our usual shots in. Overall, I am extremely proud of the boys and girls tennis team this year. We have played tough competition and exceeded expectations that they have set for themselves.”
Smith said he was extremely proud of the entire team, including the run Conaway made in singles action.
“The boys tennis team had two tough weeks of tennis,” Smith said. “In total, we made six trips to UVA-Wise, with one of those trips ending at Bristol. In boys, they combine the 1D and 2D regions, making the 1D tournament extremely important. Caleb was the top seed and made it to the regional finals in the 1D, securing his spot in the 1D/2D tournament. Caleb played for almost five hours during the first day of the 1D singles tournament to secure his spot in the championship. He had to play his singles championship another day because the matches went tiebreaker after tiebreaker. He ended up losing to Eastside in a tiebreaker match in the 1D championship.”