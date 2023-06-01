IMG_2063 (1).jpeg

Caleb Conaway and Dylan Boyd are pictured.

 Submitted photo

Black Diamond District doubles players of the year Caleb Conaway and Dylan Boyd finished the season as the Region 1D doubles champions and Region 2D runners-up after losing in the finals to John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin 6-0 and 6-1 on May 24 at UVA-Wise.

Conaway and Boyd’s season is over as the VHSL currently does not host a Class 1 state tennis tournament and Class 2 only takes its region champs to the Class 2 state tournament.

