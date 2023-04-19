Grundy High School standout wrestlers Wyatt Bush and Luke “Quake” Shelton were named 2023 National High School Coaches Association All-Americans after competing and beating some of the top wrestlers in the country at High School Nationals which was held at Virginia Beach in late March.

The 34th annual High School Nationals is the premier wrestling tournament in the country and both Bush and Shelton represented Grundy High School well.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you