Grundy High School standout wrestlers Wyatt Bush and Luke “Quake” Shelton were named 2023 National High School Coaches Association All-Americans after competing and beating some of the top wrestlers in the country at High School Nationals which was held at Virginia Beach in late March.
The 34th annual High School Nationals is the premier wrestling tournament in the country and both Bush and Shelton represented Grundy High School well.
Bush, a two-time Virginia High School League Class 1 wrestling champion defeated Teage Calvin (Greenville, Pennsylvania) in the round of 32 by a 5-2 decision in the 195-pound sophomore division. Bush defeated Andy Warren (Indianapolis, Indiana) by a 9-3 decision in the round of 16.
Bush then dominated his quarterfinal match with an 11-3 major decision against Dermot Delaney (New Jersey). Bush defeated Riley McPherson of North Royalton, Ohio in the semifinals, earning him a trip to the 195-pound finals where he lost by a 3-2 decision to the National Champion Gunner Henry of Brownsburg, Indiana.
“It was a great tournament with a lot of great wrestlers, and it means a lot that I made All-American again,” Bush, who also earned All-American status as a freshman, said.
Grundy freshman standout Luke Shelton once again shined on the National level earning All-American honors with a sixth-place podium finish in the freshman 220-pound weight class during the tournament.
Shelton lost in a 7-2 decision during the round of 16 to Dylan Pitzer of Acme, Pennsylvania. Shelton shook off the nerves and pinned Easton Walker of Georgia in 11 seconds and then pinned New Yorker Jacob Jones in 1:28 while up 6-0. The multi-sport standout picked up his third and fourth straight fall of the tournament after pinning Martin Thomas of Alabama (2:25) and Kaz Morosetti of Rhode Island in 19 seconds to earn a place in the fifth place match where he lost by fall to Matthew Harold Jr. (1:14) of Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Shelton’s refuse-to-lose attitude proved to be more than a mantra by making a run to the podium despite a first-round loss.
“It meant a lot to me to become an All-American because I had been working out so hard all season and really just wanted to prove to myself that I can wrestle with the best,” Shelton said. “I had a tough first round loss to a Pennsylvania kid and at that point I knew I couldn’t lose, so the next morning I had a Georgia kid and then I had a New York kid the next round. After beating those two that put me in the blood rounds where I would face an Alabama kid and I just told myself refuse to lose and after I won that match, I realized I had just made All-American and so I ended up beating the Rhode Island kid the next round. But then I had two tough matches back-to-back and took sixth place. I was most proud to see that I’m one of the best freshmen in the country and I’m very excited to see what next year brings.”
2023 NHSCA SOPHOMORE 195 LBS FINALS
1st – Gunner Henry Brownsburg, IN, won by 3-2 DEC Wyatt Bush, VA.
3rd – Alex Smith Yulee, FL won by 10-3 decision Anthony Harris Sparta, NJ.
5th – Riley Mcpherson North Royalton, OH, won by fall Chase Miller Salem, VA, 4:56.
7th – Aidan Ysaguirre Eloy, AZ, won by 7-2 DEC Conor Delaney Rumson, NJ.
2023 NHSCA FRESHMAN 220 LBS FINALS
1st – Michael Mocco Parkland, FL won 4–1 DEC Mark Effendian Philadelphia, PA.
3rd – Dylan Pitzer Acme, PA won by FOR Alex Taylor Mount Vernon, OH.
5th – Matthew Harrold Jr. Haverhill, MA won by fall Luke Shelton Grundy, VA, 1:14.
7th – Malcom Burris Fitzgerald, GA won by 3-1 DEC Kaz Morosetti North Kingstown, RI.