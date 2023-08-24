The Buchanan County Little League has announced its officers for the upcoming 2024 season.
The league announced during its Aug. 13 meeting at the Comfort Inn in Grundy the following volunteers will serve as officers on the Board of Directors:
- President — Anthony Church
- Vice president — Jason Ward
- Secretary — Samantha Lee
- Treasurer — Lora Hall
- Player agent — Samantha Ferguson
- Safety officer — Matt Lee
- Umpire-in-chief — Kenneth Carter
- League information director — Josh Lee
- Coaching coordinator/marketing/public relations manager — Chris Ferguson
- Sponsor fundraising manager — Latasha Underwood
- Concession manager — Nick Travis
- President of softball — Samantha Rice
- Member at large — Jason Blankenship
During the meeting, the Board of Directors also presented four awards honoring volunteers within the league. Buchanan County resident and Iron Pigs coach Zach Wimmer was presented with Coach of the Year award. Wimmer helped restore the coach-pitch baseball division in the Twin Valley Area. The Iron Pigs’ skills improved through the season.
“The Board of Directors, league sponsors, community and players appreciate Zach’s dedication and his time spent making baseball better in Buchanan County,” Church said.
Hall was presented with the Volunteer of the Year award. Church said Hall is the foundation of the Board of Directors, and without her knowledge and work ethic, it would not exist.
“She takes on many responsibilities while keeping all the paper and computer work in order,” Church said. “Our baseball/softball community is grateful for her service.”
Parent of the Year was presented to Dara Hurley. Hurley helped organize fundraising events for the 9-11-year-old All-Star baseball team that participated in the Virginia state tournament.
Hurley was a key figure in helping the team raise enough money to cover all expenses for their trip to Chesterfield for the state tournament.
The Buchanan County Little League’s 9-11-year-old team put together an amazing season led by coach Scotty Bostic. In honor of their outstanding season, Bostic and the team were presented with the Team of the Year Award. The 9-11 All-Star baseball team qualified for the state tournament located in Chesterfield. They defeated Clinch River in a doubleheader during the Virginia District 11 Tournament to qualify for State. It had been 50 years since a baseball team represented Buchanan County on the state level.
In other business, the board discussed several issues for the upcoming 2024 season and reflected on goals and achievements from this past season. Some of the major goals were the 6-8-year-old coach-pitch All-Star Baseball/Softball Tournament hosted at Poplar Gap Park. Teams throughout the region participated in this event.
In 2023, the league had more than 300 participants county-wide and Buchanan County fielded several competitive All-Star teams.
“For the past two years, the Board of Supervisors, several businesses and individuals have invested in our children,” Church said. “Their investment is paying off. Our players are improving and enjoying the game again.”
In other business, the board revised the league constitution. For next season, volunteers will be able to purchase a membership card. It is not mandatory to become a league member, but members have the opportunity to vote at the next election.
Membership dues were set at $5. The money collected from membership dues will be put back into the league account and used to purchase equipment for the teams. The board voted unanimously to adopt league membership guidelines. These changes will take effect Oct. 1.
At the end of the meeting, board members discussed goals for next season, including restoring the Challenger Division and hosting the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.