The Hurley Rebels K-1 are the 2023 Buchanan County Little League’s kindergarten and first-grade champions. Members of the team include the following, in no particular order: Hunter Cooper (20), Christopher Wolford (2), Jaxon Stiltner (45), Greyson Slone (25), Cash Stacy (14), Cole Stacy (12), Luke Lester (27), Holden Whitt (33), Eli Adkins (3), Lance Barton (11), Remi Estep (10) and Greyson Stacy (0). Hurley is coached by Tyler Cooper.
The Hurley Rebels are the 2023 Buchanan County Little League second- and third-grade champions. Members of the team include, from left, Brayden Hurley (16), Landon Helton (2), Jaxon Horn (21), Logan Blankenship (10), Westin Mullins (9), Jase Hardin (1), Bradley Moore (56), Caleb Hurley (42), Jase Rawlins (3) and Scott Estep (31). Hurley is coached by Laken Horn and Teddy Hensley.
The Hurley Rebels are the 2023 Buchanan County Little League fourth- and fifth-grade champion. Members of the team include, in no particular order, Carter Blackburn (30), Chanton Justice (11), Kayden Christian (1), Cade Lauderback (23), Trevor Justice (55), Brody Justus (14), Aiydan Rife (31), Breyden Rife (35), Colton Mullins (25), Aiden Stiltner and Bentley Justice (49).
Submitted photo
Contributed Photo
