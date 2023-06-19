Members of the Buchanan County RiverDogs 9-11 year-old Virginia District 11 Champions include Breese Bostic, Gavin Church, Cage Church, Walker Robertson, Jase Hurley, Jacob Criswell, Gabe Lester, Braxton Shortridge, Cole Viers, Thomas Skeens, Evan Looney and Archer Evans. Not pictured was Ryan Faulkner. Coaches for the RiverDogs are Scotty Bostic, Anthony Church and Brandon Evans.
The Buchanan County RiverDogs 10-11-year-old little league All-Star baseball team is heading to Richmond with their sights set on a state title.
The talented RiverDogs swept Clinch River District in a best of three, winning 19-1 in the series opener and 19-2 in game two to capture the Virginia District 11, 9-11-year-old Little League Baseball Championship on the legendary Bob Huff Little League Field in Lebanon, VA.
“These boys are a really great group to work with,” coach Scotty Bostic said. “They show up to practice, they have fun, and they all want to get better. Coach Church (Buchanan County Little League President) has worked really hard to generate excitement in Buchanan County Little League and it is definitely going in the right direction. We just want our kids to love this game as much as we do and to have a chance to be competitive and have fun in the years ahead. Saturday was a great day for us, every one of these guys stepped up and contributed. The smiles and joy that we saw Saturday make the time and effort worth it. Now, these boys will get to go experience something that a lot of us never have.”
Cole Viers (2-for-2 with two RBIs) and Breese Bostic (2-for-3 with one RBI) each collected multi hits in a 19-1 game-one onslaught. Gavin Church pitched a three-inning no-hitter, allowing only one run while going 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored at the plate.
Buchanan County’s pitching again was outstanding in game two as Breese Bostic (2.0 innings pitched) and Jase Hurley (1.0 inning pitched) each allowed only one hit and one run apiece in three combined innings to punch the teams ticket to state.
Jase Hurley led the RiverDogs at the plate in game two going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Hurley (2-for-3 with two runs scored), Breese Bostic (1-for-2, two runs scored and one walk), Thomas Skeens (1-for-2 and one run scored), Cole Viers (1-for-1, one walk and one run scored) and Archer Evans (1-for-1 with one run scored and one walk) each drove in two runs in the win.
The RiverDogs will move on to the Virginia Little Baseball 9-11-year-old State Baseball Tournament in July in Chesterfield, VA. Opening Day ceremonies for state are set for July 13.
The RiverDogs game one lineup featured Breese Bostic at catcher, pitcher Gavin Church, first baseman Cage Church, shortstop Walker Robertson, second baseman Jase Hurley, third baseman Jacob Criswell, centerfielder Gabe Lester, right-fielder Braxton Shortridge, left-fielder Cole Viers with Thomas Skeens, Evan Looney, Archer Evans and Ryan Faulkner as reserves.
Bostic got the start for game two while Gavin Church moved to shortstop, Cage Church to first base, Walker Robertson at third base, Hurley at second base and relief pitcher, Jacob Criswell at second base, Thomas Skeens at catcher, Evan Looney at right field, Gabe Lester at centerfield, Braxton Shortridge at right field and Cole Viers in left field.
Coaches for the RiverDogs are Scotty Bostic, Anthony Church and Brandon Evans.