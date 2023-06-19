Baseball.jpg

Members of the Buchanan County RiverDogs 9-11 year-old Virginia District 11 Champions include Breese Bostic, Gavin Church, Cage Church, Walker Robertson, Jase Hurley, Jacob Criswell, Gabe Lester, Braxton Shortridge, Cole Viers, Thomas Skeens, Evan Looney and Archer Evans. Not pictured was Ryan Faulkner. Coaches for the RiverDogs are Scotty Bostic, Anthony Church and Brandon Evans.

The Buchanan County RiverDogs 10-11-year-old little league All-Star baseball team is heading to Richmond with their sights set on a state title.

The talented RiverDogs swept Clinch River District in a best of three, winning 19-1 in the series opener and 19-2 in game two to capture the Virginia District 11, 9-11-year-old Little League Baseball Championship on the legendary Bob Huff Little League Field in Lebanon, VA.

