Buchanan County 3v3 championships are coming to Twin Valley

By CHAD COOPER
ccooper@hdmediallc.com
May 4, 2023

The bragging rights for Buchanan County's top 3-on-3 basketball team are up for grabs.

NXT Amateur Basketball presents Buchanan County's 3-on-3 basketball championships set for May 13 at Twin Valley High School.

The 3-on-3 basketball championships include boys and girls fourth- and fifth-grade divisions, middle school division, junior varsity and varsity divisions.

Entry fee is $10 per player and players do not have to reside in Buchanan County or attend school in Buchanan County to participate. The tournament is open to anyone in grades 4-12.

Teams must pre-register at the NXT AMATEUR BASKETBALL Facebook page and click on the registration link or email nxtamateurbasketball@gmail.com for more information.