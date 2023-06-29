BUCHANAN COUNTY — The Big Three of Ethan McClanahan, Keyston Hartford and Jackson Deel took home first place in the NXT Amateur Buchanan County 3-on-3 basketball championships held at Twin Valley High School in mid-May.

Placing second during the event was the Splash Squad which consisted of Brayden Conaway, Braxton Helton, Kyle Hunt and Logan Fuller.

