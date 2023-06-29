The Big Three of Ethan McClanahan (left), Keyston Hartford (middle) and Jackson Deel (right) won the Buchanan County NXT Amateur 3-on-3 basketball championships held at Twin Valley High School in Pilgrim’s Knob, Va.
LEFT: Team Splash Squad which consisted of Brayden Conaway (left), Braxton Helton (second from left), Kyle Hunt (second from right) and Logan Fuller (far right) placed second in the Buchanan County NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships held at Twin Valley High School in Pilgrim’s Knob, Va., in mid-May.
Team 246 Elite made up of Braxton Helton (left), AJ Presley (middle) and Mason White (right) placed third in the Buchanan County NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships held in mid-May inside the Twin Valley High School gymnasium.
The Big Three of Ethan McClanahan (left), Keyston Hartford (middle) and Jackson Deel (right) won the Buchanan County NXT Amateur 3-on-3 basketball championships held at Twin Valley High School in Pilgrim’s Knob, Va.
Submitted photos
LEFT: Team Splash Squad which consisted of Brayden Conaway (left), Braxton Helton (second from left), Kyle Hunt (second from right) and Logan Fuller (far right) placed second in the Buchanan County NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships held at Twin Valley High School in Pilgrim’s Knob, Va., in mid-May.
Submitted photo
Team 246 Elite made up of Braxton Helton (left), AJ Presley (middle) and Mason White (right) placed third in the Buchanan County NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships held in mid-May inside the Twin Valley High School gymnasium.
BUCHANAN COUNTY — The Big Three of Ethan McClanahan, Keyston Hartford and Jackson Deel took home first place in the NXT Amateur Buchanan County 3-on-3 basketball championships held at Twin Valley High School in mid-May.
Placing second during the event was the Splash Squad which consisted of Brayden Conaway, Braxton Helton, Kyle Hunt and Logan Fuller.
Featured Local Savings
Finishing third 246 Elite made up of Braxton Helton, AJ Presley and Mason White.