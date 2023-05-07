Former Southwest Virginia Community College men’s basketball coach Scotty Boyd will take over as the boys coach at Lebanon High School.
Boyd, 45, was approved as the new coach of the Pioneers on May 4 during the Russell County School Board meeting. He takes over for former Pioneer coach Ryan Potts, who stepped down in March after four seasons at the helm and remains in an administrative role.
“Originally planned on taking a year off and then seeing what was available in 2024,” Boyd said in an interview with the Mountaineer on Saturday. “But after coach Potts resigned and the Lebanon job was open, it was just too appealing not to go after it. Coach Potts has done a tremendous job at Lebanon, and it cultivated into a 22-4 season. Returning the top six players off that team obviously was very enticing to coach that kind of talent.”
Among those returning next season for the Pioneers is standout forward Keyton Keene, who averaged 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, and Andy Lambert, who averaged 13.8 points per game last season.
Keene told the Mountaineer on Saturday that he is happy and excited to play for Boyd next season.
“I saw them play several times last year,” Boyd said about his new squad. “I saw them beat Union and Virginia High at the Wise tournament and the three games verses Honaker. I already went back and watched almost all the games from last year. I truly feel like we will have one of the most talented rosters in SWVA.”
Boyd is a 1996 graduate of Honaker High School. He spent the last four seasons leading the SWCC Flying Eagles after the athletic department at the school was relaunched and he compiled a 29-53 record.
Under Boyd, the Flying Eagles averaged 88.3 points per game during the 2022-23 season and led the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in 3-pointers made with 351.
Boyd said it will be a challenge next season as the Pioneers move out of the Hogoheegee District to Class 2.
He said he understands firsthand the rivalry between Lebanon and Honaker — both Russell County schools — due to the proximity of each school and the familiarity between the two programs.
“I grew up in sports with Lebanon always being my biggest rival,” Boyd said. “Seemed like whatever the sport; football, basketball or baseball, we were always playing a classic game with Lebanon. Some of my earliest memories in sports was competing versus Ryan Cowden and Travis Brightbill and all those guys, from the time I was 9 years old, playing all-stars and all throughout high school at Honaker. Then all the years of coaching baseball and basketball at Honaker and playing against Lebanon.
“I’ve learned in life to never say never. I’m sure it’s going to be a little strange at first, but I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity.”
Boyd said he enjoyed his time coaching at Southwest, which began last season 8-2 before injuries derailed the season.
“We won 29 games in three years. But considering we started a team from scratch, played one year, then (the COVID-19 pandemic) canceled the next year, so we really ended up starting all over again for a second time,” Boyd said. “In the end, I was really proud of what we accomplished in what probably is the toughest region in the nation for NJCAA Division II.”
Prior to coaching at Southwest Virginia Community College, Boyd spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Honaker and was on coach Marcus Dunham’s staff when the Tigers finished as state runner-up to Altavista in 2015.
Boyd said he has thought a lot about facing his alma mater next season before taking the job.
“Thinking ahead to those nights we would play just is an uneasy feeling for me personally,” Boyd said. “I’ll have a son Max (Boyd) on that team and a nephew Caden (Boyd) who’s at my house all the time. My brother Chris (Boyd, an assistant at Honaker) coaches there, and we talk daily and are very close. Waylon Hart (Honaker coach) was one of the groomsmen in my wedding. So, I know everyone wants to see that game and I’m as competitive as it gets, but it’s nothing I would be excited about, to be honest about it.”
Boyd’s coaching career also included a seven-year stint coaching the Southwest Virginia Heat AAU squad. The standouts on those squads included Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers), Zac Ervin (Elon University), Bradley Dean (Miami University of Ohio) from Gate City, Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell from Big Stone Gap and St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Thomas Francisco from Abingdon.