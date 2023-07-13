Board approves several Twin Valley coaches By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County School Board approved several coaching positions for Twin Valley High School for the 2023-2024 academic year.Among those positions approved in a 5-0-1 vote, with North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan abstaining due to conflict of interest, include the following: Featured Local Savings Athletic director, Brian MooreVarsity baseball head coach, Cole PayneVarsity boys basketball head coach, Cole PayneVarsity girls basketball head coach, Brian MooreVarsity girls basketball assistant coach, Mike WrightVarsity girls basketball volunteer, Tonya MooreJunior varsity girls basketball coach, Lexi FullerEighth grade girls basketball head coach (no-supplement), Desiree BrownBasketball cheerleading head coach, Latosha ThornsberryBoys and girls cross country head coach, Brian MooreVarsity football head coach, Tommy CriggerVarsity football assistant coaches, Marcus Stiltner, Mike Wright and Matthew BaldwinFootball cheerleading head coach, Latosha ThornsberryGolf head coach, Howie FullerGolf volunteer, Cole PayneVarsity softball head coach, Brittany BelcherVarsity softball assistant coach, Matt BelcherVarsity softball volunteer, Hannah BelcherVarsity boys and girls tennis head coach, Brian Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Israel O'Quinn Named MMS Chief Development Officer Multiple vehicle accident results in fatality Stiltner's Creek accident leads to an arrest Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView