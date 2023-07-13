Board approves coaching positions for GHS By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several coaching positions for Grundy High School were approved for the 2023-2024 academic year.Among those positions approved in a 5-0-1 vote, with North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan abstaining due to conflict of interest, include the following: Featured Local Savings Athletic director, Scotty BosticBoys and girls cross country head coach, Shelby PedigoBoys and girls cross country volunteers, Beth Bevins, Cathy Ratliff and Phillip VandykeVarsity football head coach, Keegan BartleyVarsity football assistant coaches, Scotty Bostic, Bryan Looney and Jake StacyVarsity football volunteers, John Lark, Jordan Hardin and Tim O’QuinnJunior varsity football volunteers, Tyler Keen and Taylor BurgessVarsity football cheerleading head coach, Emily LesterGolf head coach, Preston HibbittsGolf assistant coach, Jordan HardinVarsity volleyball head coach, Hannah StiltnerVarsity volleyball assistant coach and junior varsity head coach, Christina BaneVarsity volleyball volunteers, Anthony Church and Maddie YatesEighth grade volleyball head coach (no-supplement) Mona McClanahantheater head coach, Megan WolfordVarsity boys basketball head coach, Brian LooneyVarsity boys basketball assistant coach, Joey RifeVarsity boys basketball volunteers, Jake Stacy, Greg McClanahan and Canaan StiltnerVarsity girls basketball head coach, Loni WebbVarsity girls basketball assistant coach Christina BaneVarsity girls basketball volunteer, John LarkJunior varsity girls basketball coach Alexis WebbEighth grade girls basketball head coach (no-supplement) Samantha RiceBasketball cheerleading, Emily LesterVarsity wrestling head coach, Travis FiserVarsity wrestling assistant coach, Raymond WebbVarsity wrestling volunteers, Bryan Looney and Ethan OwensRobotics head coach, Kayla CantrellForensics head coach, Megan WolfordAcademic team head coach, Hannah EstepVarsity boys and girls indoor track and field head coach, Loni WebbVarsity boys and girls indoor track assistant coach, Alexis WebbVarsity boys and girls indoor track volunteer, Xavier WebbCompetition cheer head coach, Megan WolfordCompetition cheer volunteers, Emily Lester and Thomas Ray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Israel O'Quinn Named MMS Chief Development Officer Multiple vehicle accident results in fatality Stiltner's Creek accident leads to an arrest Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView