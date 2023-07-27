Carson Blankenship, a rising third-grader at Hurley Elementary/Middle School, finished runner-up in the 6–9-year-old NHRA Right Trailers Eastern Conference Finals held at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee, in mid-July.
Nine-year-old Carson Blankenship celebrates with his runner-up trophy in Victory Lane at Thunder Valley at Bristol Dragway in mid-July following the 6–9-year-old NHRA Right Trailers Eastern Conference Finals.
Carson Blankenship, a rising third-grader at Hurley Elementary/Middle School, was one win away from capturing the 6-9-year-old NHRA Right Trailers Eastern Conference title, held at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee, in mid-July.
Blankenship red-lighted in the finals against Connor Boyd (12.039, 12.01 dial) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia.
Blankenship (12.398, 12.31 dial) defeated Gary Bogacki of Carterville, Illinois (12.142, 12.00 dial) in the quarterfinals at Thunder Valley with a speed of 52.53 mph. He then received a bye in the semifinals before facing Boyd in the championship round.
It was a dream come true for Blankenship, 9, who is following in the footsteps of his grandfather Jamie Blankenship and his father, Coty Blankenship.
Blankenship’s parents, Coty and Brandy, said they were extremely proud of all that Carson had accomplished at such an early age.
“This is one of the biggest junior dragster events you could attend,” the Blankenships said. “He raced people all the way from California — it’s like the Super Bowl for junior dragsters. He has achieved so much within the last year, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and his racing career.”
Blankenship thanked his friends and family for supporting him through the racing season.