Carson Blankenship, a rising third-grader at Hurley Elementary/Middle School, was one win away from capturing the 6-9-year-old NHRA Right Trailers Eastern Conference title, held at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee, in mid-July.

Blankenship red-lighted in the finals against Connor Boyd (12.039, 12.01 dial) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you