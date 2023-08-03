Nearly 40 young hoopers attended the annual three-day YMCA youth basketball camp.
The annual basketball camp has been a highlight for many of Buchanan County’s top basketball players for more than 30 years. Although the instructors have changed during that time, the importance of teaching fundamentals has not.
“The kids worked hard and learned different elements that make up a basketball player,” camp instructor Jory Rife said, “things from shooting mechanics to ballhandling, and even some agility and conditioning. We used three key words as our camp motto to be a successful player, person, teammate and team: connection, the relationship between each other. Composure, being level-headed no matter what happens, and execution, knowing what to do and doing it. We had a lot of smiles on sweat-covered faces, and my help enjoyed themselves. We tried to give the kids simple repeatable drills they could take with them and use on their own.”
Serenity Blankenship was named Camper of the Week for her outstanding performance each day of the camp.
Isaac Justice received the Camper of the Day award on Wednesday, Jacob Boyd claimed that honor on Thursday and Cora Shelton took it home for Friday.
Camp instructors were Landon Johnson, Jonah Looney, Logan Lester, Ethan McClanahan, Keyston Hartford, Cade Looney and Haylee Moore.
Rife said he was thankful for the hard work the kids put in at this year’s camp and truly appreciates the parents and family members who brought their kids out.
“Thanks again to the Buchanan County YMCA and Emily Lester for really spearheading all the needs the camp had,” Rife said.
Rife said he also wanted to thank Jackson Deel and Greg McClanhan for all their help during the event.