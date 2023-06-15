The Black Diamond District (BDD) recently released its 2023 all-district softball teams.
BDD coaches selected Honaker freshman slugger Madalyn Dye and Grundy standout catcher Tiffany Deel as 2023 BDD co-players of the year. Both led their teams to a share of the BDD regular season title.
Dye could be one of the most talented freshmen to ever suit up for the Lady Tigers, who will be moving to the Hogoheegee District next season. Dye had multiple home runs on the season and was strong with runners in scoring position.
“First off, I play softball because it’s the sport I truly love to play, not to earn titles or anything else that comes along with it,” Dye said. “I just want to continue to push to be the best I can be the next three years I have left on varsity and see what comes thereafter. To say I am honored to be co-player of the year is putting it very lightly. I’m stoked to pull off such an amazing feat my freshman year. I couldn’t be more proud to share this title with my co-travel ball player and friend, Tiffany Deel.”
Grundy’s Deel separated herself as the BDD’s top catcher this season as the slugger came through in the clutch for coach Brian Looney all year. Deel has a big bat, but her high softball IQ behind the plate at the catcher position makes her an outstanding softball player.
“Being able to get co-POY (co-player of the year) meant everything to me,” Deel said. “Putting in work with my team and on my own let me be able to have the best year I’ve ever played. But I couldn’t have done as good as I did without all the help and support from my coaches and teammates.”
Grundy ace Savannah Clevinger received the nod as BDD pitcher of the year. The four-year starter solidified herself as one of Southwest Virginia’s top pitchers over the past couple of seasons, and this year she helped lead Grundy to a share of the regular season title.
“I’m truly blessed to have all the amazing coaches, family and friends I have had throughout my career,” Clevinger said. “They have always pushed me and supported me to do my best at all times. I am so honored to be the BDD pitcher of the year. I have worked so hard to get to this point. We have the most amazing team and have been together since Little League, which has created a special bond between each one of us. I am truly thankful to be given this award.”
Honaker coach Donovan Helton and Looney, in his first year leading Grundy, were named co-coaches of the year. Hoanker and Grundy split the regular season series, earning each a share of the title.
Joining Dye, a third baseman, on the 2023 All-BDD first team squad was freshman pitcher Gracie Shelton.
Lady Tigers first baseman Josie McGlothlin, second baseman Kiley Ray, outfielders Lincoln Bush and Riley Hart, at-large member Anna Dye and DP/F Emma Ray were also named to the All-BDD first team squad.
Grundy also had several named to the All-BDD first team this season. Joining Clevinger and Deel were first baseman Madalyn Deel and shortstop Madie Owens.
Twin Valley players named All-BDD first team for 2023 include pitcher Ashleigh Davis, outfielder Leya Vanover and junior Rayne Hawthorne, who earned first-team honors as an at-large member.
2023 All-BDD Softball First-Team Selections
P-Gracie Shelton (Honaker)
P-Savannah Clevinger (Grundy)
P-Ashleigh Davis (Twin Valley)
C-Tiffany Deel (Grundy)
1B-Madalyn Deel (Grundy)
1B-Josie McGlothlin (Honaker)
2B-Kiley Ray (Honaker)
3B-Madalyn Dye (Honaker)
SS-Madelyn Owens (Grundy)
OF-Lincoln Bush (Honaker)
OF-Riley Hart (Honaker)
OF-Leya Vanover (Twin Valley)
At-Large-Anna Dye (Honaker)
At-Large-Rayne Hawthorne (Twin Valley)
DP/F-Emma Ray (Honaker)
2023 All-BDD Softball Second Team Selections
P-Rylee Rasnake (Honaker)
P-Jaiden Thompson (Honaker)
C-Dezi Deel (Twin Valley)
1B-Skylar Vanover (Twin Valley)
2B-Kaylee Compton (Grundy)
3B-Taylor Bostic (Grundy)
SS-Rylee Rasnake (Honaker)
OF-Emily O’Quinn (Grundy)
OF-Ally Blankenship (Grundy)
OF-Morgan Hale (Twin Valley)
At-Large (Hurley)
At-Large-Kiarra Gross (Twin Valley)
2023 All-BDD Softball Honorable Mention Selections
Chey Davis (Twin Valley)
Bai Dotson (Twin Valley)
Haley Motes (Twin Valley)
Amelia Hunt (Hurley)
Jade McGlothlin (Honaker)
Maddie Stiltner (Grundy)
Cynthia Juarez (Honaker)