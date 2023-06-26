There will be a new head football coach pacing the sidelines at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy this fall.
Keegan Bartley was named the head football coach at Grundy High School during the Buchanan County School Board’s June 19 meeting held at the Government Center on Slate Creek.
“It means everything to me to be able to lead such an historic program,” Bartley said. “To have my name included with my predecessors and the history makes it very surreal and humbling.”
Bartley is taking over for longtime Grundy High School football coach Craig Plymal who led the Golden Wave to a Black Diamond District and Region 1D title last season. Plymal also resigned as the school’s athletic director and was replaced by Scotty Bostic as the school’s new AD.
“Expectations are to be able to compete to the best of our abilities,” Bartley said when asked what his expectations for next season are. “We lost a lot of experience on both sides of the ball with only three returning starters on each side. Our motto this year is that we have to, “work harder.” We will have to work harder than our opponents are working. We will have to work harder than whatever effort is being given. That way, we reach a little bit deeper inside ourselves to give a little more effort. And ultimately, it’s about the kids being able to work harder and prepare themselves for things in life that go beyond the football field.”
Bartley, 30 is a 2011 graduate of GHS where he started at left tackle for the Golden Wave. Bartley graduated from Bluefield State in 2017 and currently teaches Algebra and Geometry at GHS. He has been an assistant football coach for Grundy over the past several seasons as well as the Golden Wave junior varsity football head coach.