GRUNDY — Out with the old and in with the new must be the motto for the Grundy High School football team in 2023.
The Golden Wave lost the majority of its offense to graduation following last year’s Black Diamond District and Region 1D championship.
Longtime coach Craig Plymal stepped down from the position and hand-selected former assistant coach Keegan Bartley to be his successor.
“Our expectations are to just compete to the best of our ability, and have as much fun as possible,” Bartley said. “Obviously, we would love to win every game, but our expectations are going to be that we have to work harder than everyone else in order to put us in a situation that we can compete.
“This year is going to be a lot of preparation and fundamentals, week in and week out. I know the coaching staff is excited, and I hope the players are just as excited as we are to get things rolling.”
Grundy is facing an uphill battle this season with an extremely tough schedule and losing the amount of experience it did to graduation. No longer will Ian Scammell or Isaiah Boyd will be lining up in the backfield. The two will be playing on Saturdays for UVA Wise.
Scammel, the Buchanan County all-time leading rusher, finished out his career with 262 rushes for 2,104 yards and 24 touchdowns and Boyd added 1,001 on 119 carries and 18 rushing touchdowns. The versatile Boyd also threw for 254 yards on 22-of-50 passing and three touchdowns and caught nine passes for 140 yards.
Grundy will also need to start from scratch on the offensive line after losing Logan Looney, Jacob Deel, Cameron Keene, Parker Snead and Ryan Campbell to graduation.
It is not all doom and gloom for the Golden Wave in 2023 as it returns one of the top athletes in Southwest Virginia in junior Logan Lester. Lester is a dynamic playmaker and can reach the end zone quickly from many different positions. He has the combination of speed and agility and has gained muscle during the offseason, which should help with the grind of the season. He is the true definition of an athlete, as Bartley might put him in quarterback, running back or receiver.
In 2022, Lester ran 72 times for 445 yards and six touchdowns. At quarterback last season, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown.
Lester may be the most dangerous when he is lined up at receiver. Despite Grundy’s run-first mentality, Lester still caught 15 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.
Grundy also returns two-point conversion specialist Ethan “Skeeter” Roberts at fullback. Roberts will be a feature back this season for the Golden Wave and looks to take advantage of the expanded role. He is a strong runner with excellent speed. He runs with a low pad level and can break a tackle and take it in on any play.
If he stays healthy, look for Roberts to be one of the top rushers in the BDD this year. Last year, Roberts ran the ball 64 times for 354 yards.
“As one of the rising seniors this season, I have high expectations for my team. As usual, we’ve been forced with a lot of change so far this season, and I really feel like everyone is adapting well and taking advantage of some new opportunities,” Roberts said. “The offseason has been a learning experience for many of the guys. We have some young guys that have really been putting in the work, and it’s starting to show. My shoulder is better than ever, and I’m ready to get after it.”
The Golden Wave also received an out-of-state transfer who will step in and make an immediate impact offensively at running back in senior Tristian Abujayyab. Abujayyab showed off his athletic ability and quickness last spring during track and field season, qualifying for regions in both running and jumping events. He will also spend time at wide receiver, both on the outside and in the slot.
Grundy split quarterback duties last season between Lester and Boyd, but in 2023, it looks as if junior multi-sport standout Carson Griffey will take over under center. Griffey is athletic and well-respected by his teammates. Look for him to improve as the season progresses. Bartley will most likely install some packages with Lester behind center or in shotgun as well.
The Golden Wave has several dynamic playmakers at wideout, none more dangerous than tight end Jonah Looney. Looney is 6-foot-6 with excellent hands and a great vertical. Looney does a great job of going up and catching the ball at its highest point and knows how to use his body to box out his defender before the catch.
This year’s offensive line is young and inexperienced but has plenty of upside. Bartley will replace Logan Looney with his brother Talen Looney at right tackle. Talen has great size and excellent footwork and should immediately make a huge impact.
Luke “Quake” Shelton is another bright young star for Grundy on the offensive line. Shelton, an All-American wrestler, has the potential to be one of the best linemen in Southwest Virginia. He is explosive off the ball and plays with a slight edge.
Lucas Boyd is back and healthy this season after missing last year due to medical issues. Lucas is the brother of Isaiah Boyd, and like his brother, Lucas has a high football IQ. Look for Boyd to improve as the season progresses.
Junior Brady Deel is another young and talented lineman who will step right in as a key member of the group. Guard is the perfect position for Deel as he can display his speed when pulling and attempting to reach the linebackers on the next level. He is also one of the team’s biggest hitters, so his aggressiveness will help in the trenches.
“The biggest strength will be the athletic ability,” Bartley said. “Lester, Abujayyab and Trey Taylor are speedsters that can take the top off of defenses, with Ethan Roberts carrying the main load at running back. The entire offensive line will be new starters with all five previous starting linemen graduating.
“There will be a competition at quarterback between Logan Lester, who does have starting quarterback experience, Brody Coleman and Carson Griffey. Finally, Jonah Looney is a reliable pass-catcher at tight end that is looking to have a breakout senior season.”
Defensively, Grundy is extremely talented and should pick up right where it left off last season. Defensive end Jonah Looney is the lone returning starter on the D-line. He sets the edge on run plays and has deceptive speed, which causes a headache for opposing quarterbacks.
Shelton stepped in and took over at the other defensive end. Talen Looney will again replace his brother, this time at tackle.
Grundy is strong at the linebacker position, led by junior Carson Deel (31 solo tackles, 46 assisted tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one touchdown and one fumble recovery). Carson may be the best open-field tackler in Southwest Virginia. Brady Deel and Ethan Roberts also return to the linebacker position and are expected to play a larger role this season.
The secondary is another position group expected to be a strength for Grundy defensively. The Golden Wave secondary features star corner Logan Lester, who led the Black Diamond District with eight interceptions, to go along with 27 solo tackles and 29 assisted tackles, in 2023.
Abujayyab is expected to fill in at the other corner position opposite Lester and should see plenty of targets this year as teams try to avoid throwing in the direction of Lester. Brody Coleman has been a huge surprise during the offseason and will be slotted in at free safety. Carson Griffey, Trey Taylor, Aidan Whited and Shaiem Gordon are four athletic defensive backs who will improve with reps and fight for playing time this season.
“The main strength defensively is the experience returning at the outside linebacker positions with Roberts and Carson Deel, as well as Logan Lester in the secondary, who has all-state potential,” Bartley said. “Jonah Looney was a Swiss army knife for the team last year, where he has experience at end, linebacker and even safety. The rest of the secondary will be in position battles because of key losses to graduation.
“Luke Shelton and Brady Deel also have defensive experience. Similar to the offense line, the defensive front will also be a similar new group of faces that will compete all preseason to determine the defensive line rotation.”
Grundy has one of the toughest schedules in Class 1 and, despite all the key losses, which included defensive end Wyatt Bush, who decided to not play and focus on wrestling, look for the Golden Wave to battle Hurley for another BDD title.
“I’m excited for the potential the team has, but how quickly can they get their feet wet and involved in order to be successful, will be the main question,” Bartley said. “It’s also fun to think about the competition that will be on display daily as multiple position battles will be taking place, probably throughout the entire year.”
Grundy will begin the season Friday at Nelson Memorial Field against Class 3 Carroll County with a 7 p.m. kickoff.