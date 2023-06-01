Area track and field athletes battled the sun for a chance to qualify for state during the Virginia High School League Region 1D championships on May 22 at Eastside High School in Coeburn.

A cool morning quickly heated up as athletes from the Black Diamond, Cumberland and Hogoheegee Districts competed for a Region 1D title and a trip to the VHSL Class 1 championships on Friday and Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

