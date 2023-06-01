Area track and field athletes battled the sun for a chance to qualify for state during the Virginia High School League Region 1D championships on May 22 at Eastside High School in Coeburn.
A cool morning quickly heated up as athletes from the Black Diamond, Cumberland and Hogoheegee Districts competed for a Region 1D title and a trip to the VHSL Class 1 championships on Friday and Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
It was a special day for the Grundy boys team and coach Loni Webb, as the Golden Wave captured the Region 1D runner-up trophy with an overall team score of 90, just 11 points behind Region 1D champions, Patrick Henry.
Featured Local Savings
John I. Burton finished third with 78 points, followed by Rural Retreat in fourth with 46 points. Chilhowie and Lebanon High School tied for fifth with 38 points.
The Lady Wave also finished in the top five of the team rankings with 68 points, which was good enough for third. Chilhowie won the Region 1D girls title with 118 points, followed by runner-up Patrick Henry with 103 points. Eastside placed fourth with 48 points, just two points ahead of fifth-place Castlewood.
At region, the top four individuals and the top four relay teams qualify for state unless the athlete has already pre-qualified.
It was a bittersweet moment for Grundy standout and future Emory and Henry distance runner Kaleb Elswick, who added three more regional titles to his mantel in what has been a storied career.
The senior won the 800 meters, the 1600 meters and ran anchor on the Grundy 4x800-meter relay team that won the region title.
Elswick (2:05.19) glided to victory in the 800 meters, defeating runner-up Maddox Barnette (2:10.25) of Castlewood by more than five seconds. Elswick also won the 1600-meter race by finishing with a time of 4:37.13, just ahead of teammate Keyston Hartford, who was runner-up with a time of 4:43.33.
Elswick, along with teammates Jacob Fields, Ethan McClanahan and Landon Johnson, defeated Lebanon’s relay team (9:24.60) in the 4x800 meter relay final. The Grundy team finished with a scorching time of 9:20.11.
“My last-ever regional track meet was a success, to say the least,” Elswick said. “To open the day, our 4x800 team raced smart in order to get a region title. I had the 1600 next and I had my eyes on something special. During the 1600 I didn’t feel great, but just good enough to win and break the facility record that was held by Kevin Derr (Virginia High).
“In the 800, the plan was simple, just go out and lock up 10 team points to help the team. Everything ended up working out great for the boys team to bring home the runner-up in the meet. That was a great way to complete the day for my last-ever region races. State is going to be fun with this bunch, boys and girls.”
McClanahan said winning the 4x800 meter relay meant a lot to him and his teammates, and he hopes they carry the momentum over to state.
“It meant a lot to win region on a relay team,” McClanahan said. “I think we have a good group of guys that will make some noise at state. We all have connections and chemistry and if we stick (with) my God, I think we will be fine.”
The Grundy girls 4x800-meter relay team (11:32.11) also took gold. The team of Destany Armendariz, Makayla Payne, Emily O’Quinn and Jessi Looney finished just under 20 seconds ahead of second-place Patrick Henry (11:51.28) for the win.
“Winning the 4x800 in regions is a huge accomplishment to me solely because when I started track three years ago, I never imagined myself to be a mid-distance runner nor did I imagine I could ever say I helped my team win the 4x800,” O’Quinn said. “I was extremely nervous before running this event because this season is my first season ever attempting it, but my team made me feel beyond better about running — I thank and owe them so much for this win. Them cheering on the side as I run by is something I can’t express my gratitude enough about; they don’t realize how much they help me when doing so. I’m so grateful for the opportunity of being a runner and overall being a part of this team.”
Grundy’s Hartford put on a memorable performance in his first-ever region championships, especially when the freshman excited the crowd by passing Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell on the final straight stretch to steal the 3200-meter title.
Hartford crossed the line in 10:16.20 while Mitchell finished in a close second with a time of 10:19.81. Hartford was also a member of the 4x800 meter relay team that won the region and earned a runner-up finish in the boys’ 1600 meters behind Elswick.
“In the 1600, I just tried staying on Kaleb’s heels. I knew if I could be up there, in the end I would be fine,” Hartford said. “The kid in second started putting ground between us, but in the end, I just had more left. In the 3200, I really just listened to what my coach said to do. I might have let him get too much at times, but it ended up working out in the end. I am just thankful for getting to compete and all the wonderful people and coaches around me.”
Lady Wave distance standout Alexsis Porter dominated the girls 3200-meter race from start to finish as the future UVA-Wise runner lapped everyone but Eastside’s Shelby Stanley (13:53.60) on her way to the title.
Porter led the entire race, separating herself from the field on each lap and finishing with a time of 12:58.15. Porter hung with the lead pack in the 1600 meters, where she finished fourth with a time of 6:00.77.
Grundy superstar and future Emory and Henry runner Jessi Looney earned a second-place finish in the 1600 in a razor-thin finish. Looney led the entire race from the gun until the last couple of meters, when Chilhowie standout Tess Somervell closed the gap near the line.
The electronic timers marked Somervell at 5:41.804 just ahead of Looney’s 5:41.805, giving Somervell the victory.
Looney added another region title to her resume as a member of Grundy’s 4x800 meter relay team that won gold earlier in the day. She also placed third in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.
Johnson began the day with a region title in the boys 4x800 meter relay. A stumble may have cost Johnson a second title on the day as the junior broke stride near the finish line in the 400, allowing John I. Burton’s Maxwell Gilliam to pass him at the tape for the win. Johnson finished with a time of 53.02, while Gilliam finished with a time of 52.56.
“The 4x800 was a good race, we have a good team and I was able to cruise through the race. That win was nice,” Johnson said. “I competed with good runners in the 400. I am glad I was pushed and I’m hoping to get better by the state meet. The 4x400 was my favorite race of the day as we really needed the place we got to not only get second place as a team, but also make it to state for that relay. Overall, it was a hard but good day. I am grateful I was able to run, and I’m excited for the state meet.”
Council’s talented freshman Ella Rasnake put on one of her best performances of the year, placing second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.68.
“I was super excited to get to run in the region meet and was happy to get first runner-up in the 800m and beyond thankful to be moving on to run at the state meet in the 800 and 3200,” Rasnake said. “I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to go to state twice my freshman year, first in cross country and now in track. Council has not had a girl go to state in track in many years, so I feel honored to go and represent Council High School.”
Grundy’s Makayla Payne also ran well in the 800 meters as she crossed the finish line two places behind Rasnake with a time of 2:49.52, which was good enough to earn her a trip to state.
Honaker’s Malachi Lowe battled it out with eventual region champion Aiden Bartuski in the boys high jump finals. Lowe finished second with a long jump of 5-8 as Bartuski won the event with a mark of 5-10. Lowe also collected two sixth-place finished in the long jump (17-10.5) and the triple jump (35-10.25).
“I knew some of us would go to state. We’ve all practiced hard nearly every day of the week since it started,” Lowe said. “I wish I could’ve done a little better in long and triple jump, but my best all year has been high jump, so I’m very excited to go and compete at the highest level.”
Kadence Keen had a big day for the Honaker girls team as she walked away with a runner-up finish in the high jump. Keen, who landed a high mark of 15-11.25, finished just behind Patrick Henry standout Avery Maiden, who won the event with a long jump of 15-11.75.
Keen also collected a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters and a sixth-place finish in the triple jump, with her longest jump marked at 32-5.25.
“Having the opportunity to qualify for state again in three events is incredibly exciting,” Keen said. “I felt really good going into regionals and was really pleased with how I performed in the long jump. I was really hoping to win but ended up being short half an inch, but I hit a PR (personal record), so I was still excited. Our relay team qualified, so I am excited to run that with my teammates and see how we do.
“I really did not expect to make it in the 200, so that will be an interesting experience. I’m looking forward to state and I can’t wait to see how it goes this year. I am going to try my best and hopefully have a good day and just enjoy the moment.”
Grundy speedster Shaiem Gordon qualified for state with a third-place finish in the boys 200 meters by crossing the finish line with a time of 23.92. Gordon was less than a second behind champion Brayden Dutton of John I. Burton and runner-up Landon Lowe of Thomas Walker, who crossed the line in 23.78. Gordon also placed sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.95, just behind teammate Tristan Abujayyab, who was fifth with a time of 11.93.
Gordon and teammates Logan Lester, Trey Taylor and Abujayyab finished second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.40. The Grundy team was edged out by Rural Retreat, which crossed the line in 45.24.
Lady Wave standout Makailah Estep performed extremely well in her first region championships. Estep placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 13.81, prior to picking up her second top-five finish of the day with a third-place showing in the 400 with a time of 1:06.22. Estep added a sixth-place finish in the high jump (4-8) and a ninth-place finish in the long jump (14-2.5).
Grundy’s Jacob Fields followed up his solid performance in the 4x800 meter relay that won a region title with a brilliant third-place performance in the 800 (1:10.81). Fields dug deep on the final lap, passing Chilhowie standout Mason Lee to move into third in the final 100 meters and was closing in on runner-up Maddox Barnette (2:10.25) of Castlewood at the finish.
Autumn Dale nearly pulled off a victory in the triple jump for the Lady Wave as her long jump of 33-10 in the finals was good enough for a third-place finish. Dale finished close behind winner Olivia Crigger from Rural Retreat (34-11.25 and runner-up Hannah Manns (22-11.75) of Chilhowie.
Grundy standout Logan Lester qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing fourth with a time of 46.24. Teammate Devin Davis finished two places behind Lester in sixth place with a time of 48.81. Davis also placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.79 for the Golden Wave.
Freshman Destany Armendariz made the best of her first region meet, qualifying for state with a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters. Armendariz ran the first leg in the Lady Wave’s 4x800 meter relay team that took gold.
Honaker’s girls 4x100 meter relay team featuring Alayna McNulty, Kalli Miller, Kadence Keen and Tailor Nolley placed fourth in their event, qualifying her for state with a time of 55.40.
Grundy boys 4x400 meter relay team of Davis, Lester, Pau Sabate and Johnson also collected a fourth-place finish and qualified for state with a time of 3:52.26.
Davis also earned a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Grundy’s girls’ 4x400 meter relay also placed third in the event with a time of 4:47.15. Members of that team included Armendariz, Makayla Payne, O’Quinn and Looney.
Kadie McNutt led all local throwers in the girls shot put on the day as her longest throw of 27-9 was good enough for a seventh-place finish. Eastside’s Lexi Carter won the shot put with a throw of 38-10.
McNutt’s teammate Katelynn Thompson earned a seventh-place finish in the discus with a long throw of 81-2, which led all area throwers.
Grundy multi-sport standout Jonah Looney led all county throwers in boys discus, finishing seventh with a throw of 102-2. Patrick Henry’s Landon Steele won the event with a throw of 143-11. Hurley’s Colton Charles finished directly behind Looney in eighth with a throw of 96-5.
Hurley senior Alex Duty nearly broke into the top four in the shot-put finals as Duty’s throw of 41-7 was good enough for a sixth-place finish. Patrick Henry’s Bobby Cline threw a 49-9 to win the shot.
Honaker’s Zane Johnson placed sixth in the 3200 meters and placed eighth in the 1600 meters (5:28.53), just ahead of Grundy’s Ethan McClanahan, who placed ninth with a time of 5:29.89.
Grundy hurdler Lilly Porter placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.83 and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 59.10.
VHSL Region 1D Track And Field Championships Boys Team Results
1. Patrick Henry 101
2. Grundy 90
3. J I Burton 78
4. Rural Retreat 46
5. Chilhowie 38
5. Lebanon 38
7. Twin Springs 36
8. Castlewood 22
9. Rye Cove 16
10. Holston 15
11. Thomas Walker 14
12. Honaker 11
13. Northwood 6
14. Eastside 2
15. Hurley 1
VHSL Region 1D Track And Field Championships Girls Team Results
1. Chilhowie 118
2. Patrick Henry 103
3. Grundy 68
4. Eastside High School 48
5. Castlewood 46
6. Rural Retreat 36
7. Rye Cove 35
8. Thomas Walker 17
8. Honaker 17
10. John I. Burton 14
11. Council 8
11. Lebanon 8
13. Holston 4
14. Hurley 2
Boys 100 Meter Dash Finals
1. Brayden Dutton 11.60 (John I. Burton 1)
2. Hunter Vaught 11. 76 (Rural Retreat)
3. Andy Lambert 11.80 (Lebanon)
4. Landon Lowe 11.81 (Thomas Walker)
5. Tristan Abujayyab 11.93 (Grundy)
6. Shaiem Gordon 11.95 (Grundy)
7. Caleb Casey 12.09 (Holston)
8. Austin Umberger 12.11 (Rural Retreat)
9. Kaleb Taylor 12.14 (Castlewood)
10. Gaige Sloan 12.22 (Rye Cove)
11. Gabe Jones 12.22 (Castlewood)
Boys 200 Meter Dash Finals
1. Brayden Dutton 23.44 (John I. Burton)
2. Landon Lowe 23.78 (Thomas Walker)
3. Shaiem Gordon 23.92 (Grundy)
4. Andy Lambert 24.03 (Lebanon)
5. Gaige Sloan 24.91 (Rye Cove)
6. Tristan Abujayyab 25.09 (Grundy)
7. Trey Taylor 25.22 (Grundy)
8. Hunter Vaught 9 Rural Retreat
9. Gabe Jones 25.91 (Castlewood)
10. Gatlin Hight 26.05 (Rural Retreat)
11. Blaine Greene 26.95 (Honaker)
12. Kevin Looney 28.23 (Hurley)
Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals
1. Maxwell Gilliam 52.56 (John I. Burton)
2. Landon Johnson 53.02 (Grundy)
3. Noah Tweed 54.02 (Holston)
4. Ian Tate 54.24 (John I. Burton)
5. Camron Goodspeed 54.24 (Patrick Henry)
6. Eli Delp 55.57 (Patrick Henry)
7. Hudson Gibbs 56.29 (Twin Springs)
8. Cole Mullins 56.42 (Eastside High School)
9. Blake Chafin 56.44 (Lebanon)
10. Jaxon Dye 58.59 (Honaker)
11. Colten Gilmer 59.88 (Twin Springs)
12. Chance Jewell 1:04.36 (Honaker)
13. Garon Marcum 1:05.45 (Grundy)
Boys 800 Meter Run Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick 2:05.19 (Grundy)
2. Maddox Barnette 2:10.25 (Castlewood)
3. Jacob Fields 2:10.81 (Grundy)
4. Mason Lee 2:11.46 (Chilhowie)
5. Carter Dillon 2:17.13 (Lebanon)
6. Noah Cavin 2:24.31 (Thomas Walker)
7. Talan Hammack 2:30.79 (Rural Retreat)
8. Emmitt Breeding 2:32.58 (Lebanon)
9. Jacoby Dunn 2:35.19 (Twin Springs)
Boys 1600 Meter Run Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick 4:37.13 (Grundy)
2. Keyston Hartford 4:43.33 (Grundy)
3. Lucas Hubble 4:44.42 (Chilhowie)
4. Adam Gibson 4:48.06 (Castlewood)
5. Carter Dillon 4:52.03 (Lebanon)
6. Mason Lee 5:01.82 (Chilhowie)
7. JT Moore 5:10.65 (Chilhowie)
8. Zane Johnson 5:28.53 (Honaker)
9. Ethan McClanahan 5:29.89 (Grundy)
10. Jacoby Dunn 5:44.66 (Twin Springs)
11. Caleb Ghammashi 5:46.24 (Eastside)
Boys 3200 Meter Run Finals
1. Keyston Hartford 10:16.20 (Grundy)
2. Derek Mitchell 10:19.81 (Lebanon)
3. Adam Gibson 10:27.83 (Castlewood)
4. Caleb Holley 11:20.24 (Patrick Henry)
5. Lucas Hubble 11:33.34 (Chilhowie)
6. Zane Johnson 12:33.93 (Honaker)
7. Heath Kiser 12:37.38 (Castlewood)
8. Caleb Ghammashi 13:02.22 (Eastside)
9. Riley Hess 13:14.15 (Council)
10. Noah Ring 13:51.85 (Chilhowie)
11. Cayden Riddle 13:51.85 (Grundy)
12. Bryson Kelly 14:02.05 (Chilhowie)
13. Nick Hudson 14:11.09 (Patrick Henry)
14. Scott Meredith 14:44.19 (Rural Retreat)
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. Ben Belcher 15.38 (Patrick Henry)
2. Colten Kilgore 15.80 (Twin Springs)
3. Holden Hutchinson 16.21 (John I. Burton)
4. Clifton Goode 17.16 (Rye Cove)
5. Payton Adkins 18.31 (Eastside)
6. Devin Davis 19.79 (Grundy)
7. Landon Sanders 20.03 (Holston)
8. Abel Dingus 20.37 (Twin Springs)
9. Odell Stroupe 20.82 (Rural Retreat)
10. Brennan Hess 22.40 (Lebanon)
11. Brayden Ferguson 22.78 (Patrick Henry)
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. Colten Kilgore 42.69 (Twin Springs)
2. Holden Hutchinson 42.79 (John I. Burton)
3. Clifton Goode 45.70 (Rye Cove)
4. Logan Lester 46.24 (Grundy)
5. Ben Hahn 48.12 (Patrick Henry)
6. Devin Davis 48.81 (Grundy)
7. Jonathon Elliott 49.22 (Eastside)
8. Odell Stroupe 50.04 (Rural Retreat)
9. Brennan Hess 51.71 (Lebanon)
10. T Moore 54.00 (Chilhowie)
11. Evan Owens 1:06.57 (Grundy)
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Finals
1. Rural Retreat 45.24
2. Grundy 46.40
3. Twin Springs 46.56
4. Castlewood 46.78
5. Holston 46.88
6. Thomas Walker 47.17
7. Patrick Henry 47.75
8. Eastside 48.67
9. Hurley 48.74
10. Rye Cove 48.98
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Finals
1. Patrick Henry 3:43.53
2. Lebanon 3:47.78
3. John I. Burton 3:49.66
4. Grundy 3:52.26
5. Rural Retreat 3:55.66
6. Chilhowie 3:56.03
7. Eastside 3:57.21
8. Twin Springs 4:01.91
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Finals
1. Grundy 9:20.11
2. Lebanon 9:24.60
3. Rural Retreat 9:33.35
4. John I. Burton 9:40.79
5. Patrick Henry 9:45.85
6. Chilhowie 10:08.95
7. Thomas Walker 10:11.56 1
8. Rye Cove 10:37.63
Boys High Jump Finals
1. Aiden Bartuski 5-10.00 (Chilhowie)
2. Malachi Lowe 5-08.00 (Honaker)
3. Eli Williams 5-08.00 (Northwood)
4. Hunter Vaught 5-08.00 (Rural Retreat)
5. Christopher Sapp 5-06.00 (Rural Retreat)
6. Alex Leonard 5-06.00 (Holston)
7. Payton Adkins 5-04.00 (Eastside)
8. Maxwell Gilliam 5-04.00 (John I. Burton)
9. Nick Kimberlin 5-04.00 (Thomas Walker)
10. Brayden Houchins 5-04.00 (Castlewood)
Boys Long Jump Finals
1. Austin Umberger 20-00.25 (Rural Retreat)
2. Holden Hutchinson 19-10.25 (John I. Burton)
3. Aiden Bartuski 19-03.25 (Chilhowie)
4. Alex Leonard 18-08.75 (Holston)
5. Seth Miller 17-10.50 (Twin Springs)
6. Malachi Lowe 17-10.50 (Honaker)
7. Gunner Hagerman 17-08.50 (Rural Retreat)
8. Noah Tweed 17-05.00 (Holston)
9. Jake Russell 17-04.50 (Chilhowie)
10. Tristan Abujayyab 16-11.75 (Grundy)
11. Landon Sanders 16-11.00 (Holston)
12. Logan Lester 16-09.00 (Grundy)
13. Landon Bailey 16-07.25 (Hurley)
14. Maxwell Gilliam 16-04.75 (John I. Burton)
15. Ian Tate 15-06.25 (John I. Burton)
16. Logan Charles 13-07.75 (Council)
Boys Triple Jump Finals
1. Colten Kilgore 39-04.50 (Twin Springs)
2. Holden Hutchinson 39-01.25 (John I. Burton)
3. Aiden Bartuski 38-04.00 (Chilhowie)
4. Maxwell Gilliam 37-07.50 (John I. Burton)
5. Landon Sanders 36-05.50 (Holston)
6. Malachi Lowe 35-10.25 (Honaker)
7. Bobby Cline 35-10.00 (Patrick Henry)
8. Trey Ward 33-00.50 (Rural Retreat)
9. Caleb Johnson 32-08.00 (Northwood)
Boys Pole Vault Finals
1. Ben Hahn 10-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
2. Robbie Roark 9-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
Boys Discus Finals
1. Landon Steele 143-11.00 (Patrick Henry)
2. Bobby Cline 126-02.00 (Patrick Henry)
3. Michael Jenkins 119-01.00 (Patrick Henry)
4. Christopher Sapp 114-03.00 (Rural Retreat)
5. Tommy Hudson 107-01.00 (Patrick Henry)
6. Nate Taylor 104-11.00 (Chilhowie)
7. Jonah Looney 102-02.00 (Grundy)
8. Kolton Charles 96-05.00 (Hurley)
9. Yasir Hilton 94-03.00 (Eastside)
10. Xander Spears 92-05.00 (Thomas Walker)
11. Brandon Smith 91-00.00 (Rural Retreat)
12. Cameron Grabeel 90-11.00 (Thomas Walker)
13. Carter Stidham 90-09.00 (John I. Burton)
14. Noah Morgan 90-01.00 (Eastside)
15. Peyton Hurley 85-03.00 (Hurley)
16. Clifton Goode 78-02.00 (Rye Cove)
Boys Shot Put Finals
1. Bobby Cline 48-09.00 (Patrick Henry)
2. Landon Steele 47-02.00 (Patrick Henry)
3. Michael Jenkins 46-04.00 (Patrick Henry)
4. Trevor Darnell 43-06.50 (Rye Cove)
5. Tommy Hudson 42-10.50 (Patrick Henry)
6. Alex Duty 41-07.00 (Hurley)
7. Scott Meredith 38-02.50 (Rural Retreat)
8. Bransen Gwinn Chilhowie
9. Luke Shelton 36-07.00 (Grundy)
10. Landon Adkins 36-06.00 (Hurley)
11. Logan Hopkins 36-06.00 (Hurley)
12. Jacob Dutton 34-08.50 (Eastside)
13. Tyler Lee 34-06.50 (Thomas Walker)
14. Gabe Jones 34-06.00 (Castlewood)
15. Carter Stidham 34-05.00 (John I. Burton)
16. Garrett Short 31-00.50 (Honaker)
Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals
1. Madison Sutherland 13.28 (Castlewood)
2. Autumn Green 13.58 (Chilhowie)
3. Diamond Miller 13.64 (Chilhowie)
4. Makailah Estep 13.81 (Grundy)
5. Eva Herron 13.97 (Rye Cove)
6. Anna McKinney 14.16 (Patrick Henry)
7. Kayman Atwell 14.33 (Chilhowie)
8. Kaylee Keith 14.55 (Twin Springs)
9. Rily Cobler 14.57 (Holston)
10. Charleigh Hall 14.66 (Castlewood)
11. Izabella Ratliff 15.48 (Council)
12. Kaydence Jackson 15.52 (Hurley)
Olivia Morgan 16.42 (Grundy)
Girls 200 Meter Dash Finals
1. Madison Sutherland 27.75 (Castlewood)
2. Autumn Green 28.31 (Chilhowie)
3. Diamond Miller 28.71 (Chilhowie)
4. Kadence Keen 28.75 (Honaker)
5. Kayman Atwell 29.37 (Chilhowie)
6. Anabell Chappelle 30.01 (Castlewood)
7. Eva Herron 30.35 (Rye Cove)
8. Rily Cobler 30.40 (Holston)
9. Emma Gibson 31.08 (Rye Cove)
10. Kaydence Jackson 31.89 (Hurley)
11. Izabella Ratliff 32.31 (Council)
12. Emma Rice 33.38 (Grundy)
Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals
1. Tess Somervell 1:03.32 (Chilhowie)
2. Audrey Gilley 1:05.38 (Chilhowie)
3. Makailah Estep 1:06.22 (Grundy)
4. Destany Armendariz 1:09.23 (Grundy)
5. Averi Russell 1:09.62 (Lebanon)
6. Anna McKinney 1:10.56 (Patrick Henry)
7. Kaydence Jackson 1:11.31 (Hurley)
8. Jalynn Rogers 1:13.94 (Rye Cove)
9. Abigail Sloan 1:14.26 (Rye Cove)
10. Cheyanne Cress 1:15.87 (Holston)
11. Laken Miller 1:17.14 (Patrick Henry)
12. Rileigh Buchanan 1:19.83 (Lebanon)
13. Brylan Large 1:23.37 (Grundy)
14. Malaya Bell 1:32.38 (Twin Valley)
Girls 800 Meter Run Finals
1. Tess Somervell 2:33.01 (Chilhowie)
2. Ella Rasnake 2:35.68 (Council)
3. Averi Russell 2:43.43 (Lebanon)
4. Makayla Payne 2:49.52 (Grundy)
5. Kendyl Gross 2:55.80 (Chilhowie)
6. Kirsten Woodard 2:56.27 (Patrick Henry)
7. Tori Blackwell 2:57.66 (Chilhowie)
8. Jozzy Phillips 3:05.25 (Castlewood)
9. Kamryn Lee 3:06.45 (Thomas Walker)
10. Amaura Laudie 3:06.64 (Patrick Henry)
11. Annina Burks 3:06.96 (Holston)
12. Lexi Cook 3:08.04 (Patrick Henry)
13. Morgyn Bledsoe 3:08.69 (Rye Cove)
14. Bella Payan 3:11.00 (Chilhowie)
15. Alexia Bond 3:18.16 (Eastside)
16. Serenity Burks 3:24.52 (Holston)
17. Ruthie Mullins 3:31.87 (Rye Cove)
Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals
1. Tess Somervell 5:41.815 (Chilhowie)
2. Jessi Looney 5:41.816 (Grundy)
3. Shelby Stanley 5:57.75 (Eastside)
4. Alexsis Porter 6:00.77 (Grundy)
5. Madison Adair 6:39.26 (John I. Burton)
6. Amelia Lewis 6:39.26 (Thomas Walker)
7. Kiley Adair 6:57.96 (John I. Burton)
8. Annina Burks 7:07.99 (Holston)
9. Madison Sergent 7:21.26 (John I. Burton)
10. Serenity Burks 7:21.34 (Holston)
11. Presley Frye 7:51.30 (Chilhowie)
Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals
1. Alexsis Porter 12:58.15 (Grundy)
2. Shelby Stanley 13:53.60 (Eastside)
3. Amelia Lewis 14:26.37 (Thomas Walker)
4. Zoe Davenport 15:01.35 (Patrick Henry)
5. Jayda Hilton 15:48.18 (Hurley)
6. Alexa Goins 15:58.00 (Rye Cove)
7. Claire Lachniet 16:41.28 (Patrick Henry)
8. Annabelle Finney 16:46.03 (Patrick Henry)
9. Kamryn Lee 17:03.05 (Thomas Walker)
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. Olivia Crigger 16.52 (Rural Retreat)
2. Avery Maiden 16.96 (Patrick Henry)
3. Jocelyn Aldrich 18.42 (Eastside)
4. Abby Lewis 19.26 (Rye Cove)
5. Jocelyn Laudie 19.45 (Patrick Henry)
6. Kaylee Lamb 19.72 (Rye Cove)
7. Lilly Porter 19.83 (Grundy)
8. Braelyn Scammell 19.83 (Patrick Henry)
9. Abigail Absher 19.95 (John I. Burton)
10. Mady Heath 20.41 (Chilhowie)
11. Presley Hall 20.69 (Eastside)
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. Jocelyn Aldrich 49.76 (Eastside)
2. Avery Maiden 50.96 (Patrick Henry)
3. Abby Lewis 54.05 (Rye Cove)
4. Mady Heath 54.70 (Chilhowie)
5. Kayman Atwell 55.72 (Chilhowie)
6. Hannah Manns 56.29 (Chilhowie)
7. Lilly Porter 59.10 (Grundy)
8. Anna Summers 1:00.57 (Castlewood)
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Finals
1. Chilhowie 53.19
2. Rye Cove 54.53
3. Castlewood 54.69
4. Honaker 55.40
5. Rural Retreat 56.38
6. Patrick Henry 56.95
7. Holston 58.50
8. Grundy 1:01.16
9. Eastside 1:02.88
10. Council 1:05.39
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Finals
1. Chilhowie 4:38.53
2. Patrick Henry 4:42.32
3. Grundy 4:47.15
4. John I. Burton 4:52.31
5. Castlewood 4:57.15
6. Rye Cove 5:00.12
7. Rural Retreat 5:03.46
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Finals
1. Grundy 11:32.11
2. Patrick Henry 11:51.28
3. Castlewood 12:16.98
4. Rye Cove 12:29.52
5. Holston 13:00.35
6. Chilhowie 13:19.06
7. Eastside 14:08.69
Girls High Jump Finals
1. Sarah McPherson 5-00.00 (Thomas Walker)
2. Olivia Crigger 4-10.00 (Rural Retreat)
3. Maggie Montgomery 4-08.00 (Chilhowie)
4. Jessi Looney 4-08.00 (Grundy)
5. Riley Trogdon 4-08.00 (Patrick Henry)
6. Makailah Estep 4-08.00 (Grundy)
7. Avery Maiden 4-06.00 (Patrick Henry)
8. Abigail Sloan 4-06.00 (Rye Cove)
9. Kaylee Lamb 4-04.00 (Rye Cove)
10. Jalynn Rogers 4-04.00 (Rye Cove)
11. Jocelyn Aldrich 4-04.00 (Eastside)
12. Anna McKinney 4-04.00 (Patrick Henry)
Girls Long Jump Finals
1. Avery Maiden 15-11.75 (Patrick Henry)
2. Kadence Keen 15-11.25 (Honaker)
3. Jocelyn Aldrich 15-08.50 (Eastside)
4. Hannah Manns 15-04.75 (Chilhowie)
5. Audrey Gilley 15-01.50 (Chilhowie)
6. Kayman Atwell 14-10.50 (Chilhowie)
7. Autumn Dale 14-08.25 (Grundy)
8. Madison Sutherland 14-04.75 (Castlewood)
9. Makailah Estep 14-02.50 (Grundy)
10. Jalynn Rogers 13-10.25 (Rye Cove)
11. Harley Mosley 13-10.00 (Rye Cove)
12. Diamond Miller 13-07.25 (Chilhowie)
13. Madison Adair 13-03.75 (John I. Burton)
14. Autumn Green 11-06.00 (Chilhowie)
Girls Triple Jump Finals
1. Olivia Crigger 34-11.25 (Rural Retreat)
2. Hannah Manns 33-11.75 (Chilhowie)
3. Autumn Dale 33-10.00 (Grundy)
4. Avery Maiden 33-04.75 (Patrick Henry)
5. Jocelyn Aldrich 33-01.00 (Eastside)
6. Kadence Keen 32-05.25 (Honaker)
7. Makailah Estep 30-05.00 (Grundy)
8. Madison Sutherland 29-11.25 (Castlewood)
9. Maggie Montgomery 29-06.75 (Chilhowie)
10. Audrey Gilley 29-05.50 (Chilhowie)
11. Harley Mosley 28-00.50 (Rye Cove)
12. Kaylee Lamb 27-00.50 (Rye Cove)
Girls Pole Vault Finals
1. Avery Maiden 8-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
2. Katie Dick 8-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
3. Jocelyn Laudie 7-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
4. Riley Trogdon 6-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
Girls Discus Finals
1. Anna Summers 101-04.00 (Castlewood)
2. Jennifer Reynolds 95-01.00 (Patrick Henry)
3. Olivia Bailey 94-10.00 (Rural Retreat)
4. Reghan Sensabaugh 93-09.00 (John I. Burton)
5. Mia Thompson 88-05.00 (Holston)
6. Lauren Stauffer 83-10.00 (Patrick Henry)
7. Katelynn Thompson 81-02.00 (Grundy)
8. Abigail Absher 80-03.00 (John I. Burton)
9. Madeline Love 76-09.00 (Rye Cove)
10. Morgan Lester 72-11.00 (Twin Valley)
11. Chya Goodspeed 11 Patrick Henry
12. Tiffany Deel 64-04.00 (Grundy)
13. Kate Bostic 61-04.00 (Grundy)
14. Abigail Farmer 60-01.00 (Honaker)
15. Destiny Gibson 55-10.00 (Eastside)
Girls Shot Put Finals
1. Lexi Carter 38-10.00 (Eastside)
2. Emma Gibson 32-06.00 (Rye Cove)
3. Lauren Stauffer 30-08.00 (Patrick Henry)
4. Reghan Sensabaugh 29-07.50 (John I. Burton)
5. Chya Goodspeed 29-04.00 (Patrick Henry)
6. Anna Summers 28-01.00 (Castlewood)
7. Kadie McNutt 27-09.00 (Grundy)
8. Mia Thompson 27-00.00 (Holston)
9. Olivia Scott 26-10.00 (Patrick Henry)
10. Kassandra Cook 26-06.00 (Patrick Henry)
11. Madeline Love 26-01.00 (Rye Cove)
12. Rylee Hibbitts 26-01.00 (Grundy)
13. Jennifer Reynolds 25-11.00 (Patrick Henry)
14. Rayne Hawthorne 25-02.00 (Twin Valley)
15. Kate Bostic 24-05.00 (Grundy)
16. Cheyanna Davis 24-02.00 (Twin Valley)