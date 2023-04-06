makailah estep.jpg

Grundy freshman Makailah Estep won two events in her first home outdoor track and field competition last Wednesday at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy.

 By Catrina Elswick

Area runners kicked off track outdoor track and field season last Wednesday at the Grundy Invitational at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy.

The Grundy boys and girls teams ran away from the competition, capturing both team titles. On the boys side, Grundy finished first with 156 points, followed by Richlands (123 points) in second and Hurley (65 points) in third. Honaker (35 points) placed fourth and Council (13 points) rounded out the top five.

