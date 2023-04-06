Area runners kicked off track outdoor track and field season last Wednesday at the Grundy Invitational at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy.
The Grundy boys and girls teams ran away from the competition, capturing both team titles. On the boys side, Grundy finished first with 156 points, followed by Richlands (123 points) in second and Hurley (65 points) in third. Honaker (35 points) placed fourth and Council (13 points) rounded out the top five.
Richlands senior standout Colton Mullins collected the most individual event wins, five: the 110-meter hurdles (19.16 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (49.19), high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), long jump (17 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (36 feet, 6 inches).
“Just out there having fun with all my guys. It meant a lot to me getting first in all five events, but still a lot of room to work with,” Mullins said. “I appreciate coach (Brannon) Breeding for helping me figure out the whole track thing, and we’re looking forward to getting a lot better throughout the season and hoping to make an appearance to James Madison University (Class 2 state track and field championship).”
Grundy long distance runner Kaleb Elswick, an Emory and Henry commit, captured three events: the 400-meter run (55.08), 800-meter run (2:17.13) and the 1600-meter run 4:48.12).
“Last first home meet was a success,” Elswick said. “I am happy with the way both the boys and girls teams performed. We definitely have great teams to shock some people during the postseason. We have got some young blood that I am super excited to see grow stronger and faster. Grundy track and field is going to be strong for years to come.”
Elswick’s teammate, Cayden Riddle, won the 3200-meter run in 13:15.36.
Richland’s Ezekiel Mullins won the shot put (38 feet, 7 inches) and discus (104 feet) for the Blue Tornadoes.
Richland’s Ethan Brown won the 100-meter sprint in 11.82 seconds and teammate Mitchell Folland took home the 200-meter sprint title in 24.73 seconds.
Grundy’s girls dominated in the team standings after collecting 126 points, 74 points ahead of second-place Mountain Mission School, which finished with 52 points.
Richlands finished the day with 45 points, just ahead of fourth-place Hurley’s 40 points. Twin Valley rounded out the top five with 29 points.
The Grundy girls team was led by senior standout Lilly Porter, a UVA Wise commit who won the 100-meter hurdles (20.29) and the 300-meter hurdles (1:09.67).
“It feels great to have a good start to the season with a new PR (personal record),” Porter said. “I’m excited to see how the remainder of the season goes.”
Grundy’s Makailah Estep kicked off her freshman season with a pair of wins in the 100-meter sprint (14.3) and the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).
“It meant a lot to win in multiple events. I didn’t expect to come out and do as good as I did,” Estep said. “Winning the 100 was definitely unexpected and I can’t wait to get to practice more to continue to improve my times. And I was really surprised with how well I did on the high jump. Hopefully, as I learn the correct techniques, my jumps will get better.”
Grundy’s Autumn Dale won the triple jump (30 feet, 9 inches), while Honaker standout Kadence Keen (14 feet, 8 inches) took home a win in the long jump.
Mountain Mission’s Maria Chacha won the 400-meter run (1:06.87) and the 800-meter run (2:50.01).
“The meet was difficult because I hadn’t practiced for a week,” said Chacha, who had been gone on a choir spring tour in Indiana. “I was excited to win. However, I was disappointed with my time, because I know I could do much better than that.”
Twin Valley sprinter Morgan Lester won the 200-meter in 29.68 seconds.
Other winners on the day included Council freshman standout Ella Rasnake, who won the 3200-meter run in 13:21.12, Twin Valley’s Rayne Hawthorne, who captured the shot-put title of 26 feet, 3 inches, and Grundy’s Katelynn Thompson, who placed first in the discus with a throw of 84 feet, 7 inches.
3/29 Grundy Invitational Track Results
Boys Team Scores
1. Grundy, 156;
2. Richlands, 123;
3. Hurley, 65;
4. Honaker, 35;
5. Council, 13;
6. Mountain Mission, 12;
7. Twin Valley, 5.
Girls Team Scores
1. Grundy, 126;
2. Mountain Mission, 52;
3. Richlands, 45;
4. Hurley, 40;
5. Twin Valley, 29;
6. Honaker, 24;
7. Council, 10.
Boys 4x800m Relay Finals
1. Council, 12:13.33.
Girls 100m Hurdles Finals
1. Lilly Porter, 20.29 (Grundy);
2. Carrie Humphrey, 21.58 (Richlands).
Boys 110m Hurdles Finals
1. Colton Mullins, 19.16 (Richlands);
2. Shaiem Gordon, 19.17 (Grundy);
3. Devin Davis 22.31 (Grundy);
4. Evan Owens 27.17 (Grundy).
Women’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Makailah Estep, 14.43 (Grundy);
2. Morgan Lester, 14.57 NW (Twin Valley);
3. Milicah Vicent, 15.18 (Mountain Mission);
4. Katie Beth Cordle, 15.30 (Richlands)
5. Destany Armendariz, 15.39 (Grundy);
6. Autumn Dale, 15.71 (Grundy);
7. Izabella Ratliff, 15.81 (Council);
8. Ella Rasnake, 16.37 (Council);
9. Katelyn Bostic, 16.46 (Grundy);
10. Kali Clark, 16.53 (Richlands).
Men’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Ethan Brown, 11.82 (Richlands);
2. Kevin Looney, 12.52 (Hurley);
3. Trey Taylor, 12.75 (Grundy);
4. Mitchell Folland, 12.86 (Richlands);
5. Tristan Abujayyab, 12.90 (Grundy)
6. Peyton Hurley, 12.97 (Hurley)
7. Jaxon Dye, 13.25 (Honaker)
8. Kaab Dawit, 13.38 (Mountain Mission);
9. Landon Bailey, 13.39 (Hurley);
10. Logan Charles, 13.44 (Council).
Women’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Jayda Hilton, 6:49.01 (Hurley);
2. Brandi Sullivan, 7:29.81 (Hurley).
Men’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick 4:48.12 (Grundy);
2. Keyston Hartford, 4:49.72 (Grundy);
3. Jacob Fields, 5:37.64 (Grundy);
4. Kyle England, 5:44.80 (Richlands);
5. Cayden Riddle, 5:46.09 (Grundy);
6. Yves Ndahiriwe, 5:50.14 (Mountain Mission);
7. Jacob Ray, 5:54.54 (Council);
8. Austin Clayburne, 5:58.37 (Honaker);
9. Riley Hess, 5:58.45 (Council)
10. Brennan Newberry, 6:04.08 (Richlands).
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Richlands (A), 1:09.87;
2. Richlands (B), 1:15.12.
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Hurley, 50.90;
2. Grundy, 51.64;
3. Richlands, 52.37.
Women’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Maria Chacha, 1:06.87 (Mountain Mission);
2. Brice Breeding, 1:12.85 (Richlands);
3. Kaydence Jackson, 1:14.31 (Hurley);
4. Tiffany Deel, 1:18.64 (Grundy);
5. Lynzie Roten, 1:20.64 (Richlands);
6. Carson Effler, 1:31.13 (Richlands);
7. Malaya Bell, 1:36.86 (Twin Valley);
8. Sammie Arms, 1:38.77 (Richlands).
Men’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick, 55.08 (Grundy);
2. Landon Johnson, 55.37 (Grundy);
3. Kaab Dawit, 1:00.31 (Mountain Mission); 4.
4. Jaxon Dye, 1:01.00 (Honaker);
5. Andrew Stevens, 1:01.79 (Honaker);
6. Blaine Greene, 1:05.19 (Honaker);
7. Johnny Thompson, 1:05.27 (Grundy);
8. Ethan McClanahan, 1:06.99 (Grundy);
9. Kaden Howard, 1:10.47 (Honaker);
10. Rafael Rwema, 1:16.72 (Mountain Mission).
Women’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Lilly Porter, 1:09.67 (Grundy).
Men’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Colton Mullins, 49.19 (Richlands);
2. Devin Davis, 56.03 (Grundy);
3. Evan Owens, 1:02.92 (Grundy).
Women’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Maria Chacha, 2:50.01 (Mountain Mission);
2. Neema Marwa, 2:52.18 (Mountain Mission);
3. Carrie Humphrey, 3:01.52 (Richlands);
4. Kayla Maggard, 3:01.86 (Richlands);
5. Haylee Moore, 3:03.86 (Twin Valley);
6. Kaydence Jackson, 3:21.50 (Hurley).
Men’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick, 2:17.13 (Grundy);
2. Keyston Hartford, 2:22.04 (Grundy);
3. Samuel Hubbard, 2:26.82 (Richlands);
4. Dawit Kasy, 2:39.88 (Mountain Mission);
5. Connor Hawks, 2:44.46 (Richlands);
6. Austin Clayburne, 2:44.90 (Honaker);
7. Yves Ndahiriwe, 2:50.40 (Mountain Mission);
8. Ian Rudasunikwa, 3:03.40 (Mountain Mission);
9. Nicky Stiltner, 3:20.58 (Council).
Women’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Morgan Lester, 29.68 (Twin Valley);
2. Makailah Estep, 30.27 (Grundy);
3. Anna Chacha, 30.42 (Mountain Mission);
4. Kadence Keen, 30.77 (Honaker);
5. Milicah Vicent, 31.33 (Mountain Mission);
6. Destany Armendariz, 31.53 (Grundy);
7. Izabella Ratliff, 32.01 (Council);
8. Autumn Dale, 32.90 (Grundy);
9. Emma Rice, 33.33 (Grundy);
10. Neema Chacha, 34.89 (Mountain Mission).
Men’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Mitchell Folland, 24.73 (Richlands);
2. Shaiem Gordon, 25.25 (Grundy);
3. Landon Johnson, 25.64 (Grundy);
4. Trey Taylor, 26.05 (Grundy);
5. Kevin Looney, 26.31 (Hurley);
6. Ethan Brown, 26.57 (Richlands);
7. Kaab Dawit, 27.22 (Mountain Mission);
8. Jaxon Dye, 27.45 (Honaker);
9. Pau Sabate, 27.46 (Grundy);
10. Peyton Hurley, 27.60 (Hurley).
Women’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Ella Rasnake, 13:21.12 (Council);
2. Jayda Hilton, 14:47.89 (Hurley);
3. Brandi Sullivan, 16:26.34 (Hurley).
Men’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Cayden Riddle, 13:15.36 (Grundy).
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Mountain Mission School, 4:45.60;
2. Grundy, 5:11.59.
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Richlands, 3:55.92;
2. Grundy, 4:08.84.
Women’s High Jump Finals
1. Makailah Estep, 4’ 8” (Grundy);
2. Destany Armendariz, 3’ 10” (Grundy).
Men’s High Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins, 5’ 8” (Richlands);
2. Malachi Lowe, 5’ 6” (Honaker);
3. Lukas Dotson, 5’ 4” (Twin Valley);
3. Shaiem Gordon, 5’ 4” (Grundy);
4. Pau Sabate, 5’ 0” (Grundy).
Women’s Long Jump Finals
1. Kadence Keen, 14’ 8” (Honaker);
2. Makailah Estep, 13’ 7” (Grundy);
3. Autumn Dale, 13’ 2” (Grundy);
4. Tiffany Deel, 12’ 0” (Grundy);
5. Katie Beth Cordle, 11’ 11” (Richlands);
6. Malaya Bell, 11’ 2” (Twin Valley).
Men’s Long Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins, 17’ 6” (Richlands);
2. Malachi Lowe, 17’ 2” (Honaker);
3. Landon Bailey, 16’ 11.5 (Hurley);
4. Peyton Hurley, 15’ 6” (Hurley);
5. Logan Charles, 13’ 9” (Council).
Women’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Autumn Dale, 30’ 9” (Grundy);
2. Kadence Keen, 29’ 9” (Honaker);
3. Makailah Estep, 28’ 7” (Grundy).
Men’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins, 36’ 6” (Richlands);
2. Malachi Lowe, 34’ 6” (Honaker).
Women’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Rayne Hawthorne, 26’ 3” (Twin Valley);
2. Rylee Hibbitts, 26’ 0” (Grundy);
3. Kadie McNutt, 25’ 8” (Grundy);
4. Katelyn Bostic, 24’ 4” (Grundy);
5. Cheyanna Davis, 23’ 8” (Twin Valley);
6. Tiffany Deel, 23’ 0” (Grundy);
7. Katelynn Thompson, 20’ 11” (Grundy);
8. Abigail Farmer, 20’ 4” (Honaker);
9. Estella Beavers, 16’ 7” (Honaker);
Men’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Ezekiel Mullins, 38’ 7” (Richlands);
2. Alex Duty, 37’ 3” (Hurley);
3. Logan Hopkins, 34’ 3” (Hurley)
4. Landon Adkins, 33’ 7.50 (Hurley);
5. Elijah Musick, 32’ 11” (Honaker);
6. Luke Shelton, 32’ 9.50 (Grundy);
7. Kolton Charles, 32’ 1” (Hurley);
8. Shaiem Gordon, 31’ 5.50 (Grundy);
9. Garrett Short, 30’ 0” (Honaker);
10. Hunter Baker, 29’ 9” (Hurley).
Women’s Discus Finals
1. Katelynn Thompson, 84’ 7” (Grundy);
2. Morgan Lester, 78’ 1” (Twin Valley);
3. Katelyn Bostic, Grundy 73’ 7” (Grundy);
4. Tiffany Deel, 66’ 10” (Grundy);
5. Rylee Hibbitts, 57’ 2” (Grundy);
6. Estella Beavers, 55’ 2” (Honaker);
7. Lauren Blankenship, 50’ 10” (Hurley)
8. Abigail Farmer, 50’ 7.50” (Honaker).
Men’s Discus Finals
1. Ezekiel Mullins, 103’ 0” (Richlands)
2. Landon Adkins 100’ 11” (Hurley);
3. Peyton Hurley, 93’ 6” (Hurley);
4. Jonah Looney, 92’ 5” (Grundy);
5. Kolton Charles, 86’ 2” (Hurley);
6. Garrett Short, 82’ 9” (Honaker);
7. Elijah Musick, 80’ 0” (Honaker);
8. Talen Looney, 72’ 2” (Grundy);
9. Landon Johnson, 71’ 4.50 (Grundy);
10. Hunter Baker, 69’ 5” (Hurley).