Former Grundy High School track and cross country standouts Justin Owens (left), Jessi Looney (middle) and Kaleb Elswick (right) were among the five Buchanan County Residents who participated in The Varmint half mile or 5K held on June 10 in Burkes Garden, Va.
Recent Grundy High School graduate Kaleb Elswick led all areas runners in the 30th annual Varmint half marathon held on June 10, in beautiful Burkes Garden, Virginia.
Elswick finished with a fast time of 1:18.13, good enough for first place in his age group and third fastest overall out of the 118 runners that took to the course.
“Always love doing this race and it’s for a great cause (St. Jude),” Elswick said. “Really kind of surprised myself with how well I ran, getting third with a smart race strategy in that level of competition feels great. Just shows me that I should adapt well to the transition to the higher mileage races in college.”
Concord College grad Samuel Haynes, 24, crossed the line first with a 1:16.11 followed by 24-year-old Ryan Morris (runs for High Gravity racing team) who ran a 1:16.49.
Grundy High School alum Justin Owens had an outstanding day, placing 11 with a time of 1:37.27. “I was really happy to be able to just go out and compete, it’s a fun race on a challenging course and it just felt good to go and be a part of it,” Owens said.
Jessi Looney placed first in her age and 28th overall with a time of 1:47.32. “Running in the Varmint was fun and I am very grateful I got to run it,” Looney said. “This was my second half marathon; I ran the Haunted Half marathon when I was 15 and I felt much stronger and enjoyed the Varmint much more than the other half marathon I ran. It definitely was a hard race, but I went into it solely just hoping to finish, but once I got about halfway through it I decided to go a little faster. I’m glad God gave me extra strength and endurance for this race, and I’m grateful to have won my age group and get fifth female overall.”
Both Elswick and Looney will join Owens on the Emory and Henry track and cross-country team’s next season.
Buchanan County residents Bev Church (competed in the half marathon) and Annette Looney (competed in the 5K) also competed in the event.