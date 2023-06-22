Justin Jessi and Kaleb.jpg

Former Grundy High School track and cross country standouts Justin Owens (left), Jessi Looney (middle) and Kaleb Elswick (right) were among the five Buchanan County Residents who participated in The Varmint half mile or 5K held on June 10 in Burkes Garden, Va.

 Submitted photo

Area runners tamed The Varmint Half Marathon.

Recent Grundy High School graduate Kaleb Elswick led all areas runners in the 30th annual Varmint half marathon held on June 10, in beautiful Burkes Garden, Virginia.

