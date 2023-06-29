It’s been a mild summer up to this point.

It’s been a great time to work in a gym and improve basketball skills. Most area high school teams are heading to a camp or two. Recently Castlewood hosted a five-team camp sponsored by Ramey Automotive. Holston, Richlands, Twin Springs, Grundy, and the host Blue Devils participated, with each team playing a couple of games.

