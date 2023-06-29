It’s been a mild summer up to this point.
It’s been a great time to work in a gym and improve basketball skills. Most area high school teams are heading to a camp or two. Recently Castlewood hosted a five-team camp sponsored by Ramey Automotive. Holston, Richlands, Twin Springs, Grundy, and the host Blue Devils participated, with each team playing a couple of games.
“Our annual Ramey’s camp is great for us,” said Castlewood coach Patrick Wade. “We have great facilities and get to host a lot of great teams from our region. We have a good synergy in our program, we share a lot of the same athletes, so all our programs can be a part of the process, and it’s beneficial.
“I’ve been really pleased with how our young guys are meshing with our returning vets. Every chance we get, we want to work to get better. Veteran coaches always hosted affordable camps for local teams when I was paying my dues, I always want to continue that tradition in southwest Virginia.”
Honaker went to a two-day camp at Emory & Henry College and was successful. Cayden Boyd, Aidan Lowe, Gavin Whitt, Parker Bandy, Sean Gill, Max Boyd, and Caden Boyd played for the Tigers.
The Honaker boys went undefeated. They won games against Wise Central, Union, Marion, George Wythe B-Team, Ridgeview, and East Wilkes, North Carolina.
“I was happy, it’s been a struggle to get them together,” Honaker coach Waylon Hart said. “We played really well at times. Playing three games a day with seven guys, we got tired at times. Most of the games went down to the wire, and we won all of them with some smart play. We hit some crucial foul shots and hit some clutch shots late. We showed we were a mature basketball team in those situations. I was pleased with that.”
You can improve your play in several ways with work in the summer.
I feel it’s essential,” Coach Hart said. “Last year, we got 23 games in, this year, we’re only at six. We’ve not gotten nearly as many games in. But we have about half the kids that we’re going to depend on, getting together and working out around four days a week. The ones that are working are working hard.
“I’ve talked with many other coaches, and they’re running into the same difficulties of getting the kids together.”
After years in the Black Diamond District, the Tigers will move to the Hogoheegee District this fall. They may have a target on their back, but most expect them to compete for the Region 1D title after finishing runner-up to Twin Springs last season.
“We embrace the pressure and are building toward being a good team,” Hart said. “We feel we are one of the better teams around. We’ve beefed up our schedule with all Class 2 or Class 3 teams in non-district play. We’ll play Abingdon, Union, Wise Central, Richlands, and Lebanon, other than district teams. We want to challenge ourselves to be a better team.”
The Lebanon boys have been working hard to build on a 22-4 season. The Pioneers attended a camp at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and played in the Graham summer league.
“We’ve not had some of our kids with baseball doing so well and playing in the state championship,” first-year Lebanon coach Scotty Boyd said. “Some of those kids are still playing baseball, so we haven’t had any baseball kids this summer.”
At UVa-Wise, Lebanon won two while losing one game. They won a double-overtime thriller 71-68 over Tri-Cities Christian. Rising senior Andy Lambert hit a shot at the end of regulation to send it to OT. Lambert hit a game-winning shot to give the Pioneers the win. Lebanon lost to Harlan Independent 75-70, with Keyton Keene dropping in 34 points in the loss.
Mike Reece and Brody Wess led the way as the Pioneers defeated Eastside 51-35.
Lebanon has won four and dropped two at Graham. The Pioneers picked up wins over River View (WV), Pikeview (WV), Princeton (WV), and Mercer Christian Academy (WV). Lebanon suffered defeats to a good Shady Spring (WV) team and a consistently strong Bluefield (WV) club.
“I think we got more out of the three losses than all wins we had,” Boyd said. “To see that level of competition, how well those teams played and how well they were coached, will help us improve.
“Our main guys, Andy, Keyton, Brody, and Hunter Musick, have all played well at all the games. Toby Baker has had a really good summer and developed. He’s been a pleasant surprise. Jayden Patrick has shown up for everything all summer.”
Wess will run the team from the point guard position.
“Brody has had a good summer, his scoring has picked up,” commented Boyd. “He scored the basketball and shot better than last year. Brody has been dynamic. Our pace fits him well, he’s a fast, athletic kid. I think he will have a huge senior year.”
Lambert and Musick will work on the wing or in the off-guard position.
“Andy and Hunter have had some good games,” Boyd said. “Andy has shot the ball well. Hunter has made some strides on defense, I think he may end up being one of our best defensive players.”
Lebanon had two ‘big men’, and most teams struggle to find one. Keene is the reigning Lebanon News Russell County Player of the Year, and Mike Reece had a tremendous freshman season.
“Keyton has had a great summer, he’s getting stronger,” Boyd said. “He’s had a couple of 30-plus point games. He’s shooting the ball well.
“Mike has had games that he’s just taken over. When he’s playing well, we’re a completely different team. He’s had some halves when he’s the most dominant player on the floor. When Mike’s going good, we’re going good.”
The 2023-24 season should be enjoyable for the Pioneers with the move of Coach Boyd from the college ranks to high school and Lebanon into the Class 2, Hogoheegee District.
“I’m just getting accustomed to being at Lebanon, everything has gone well,” Boyd said. “We’ve had several open gyms with good turnouts. We’re trying to get more young guys out. Numbers are down, but a lot of teams are having that problem. We feel good about where we’re headed.”