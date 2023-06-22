Several local baseball standouts were recently named to the Virginia High School League All-Region 1D squads voted on by area coaches.

Lebanon High School took home the two top awards in Region 1D and rightfully so. The Pioneers won the VHSL Class 1 state baseball title by defeating Auburn High School 7-0 in the title game behind a no-no from pitcher Nathan Phillips. Lebanon senior Seth Buchanan received Region 1D player of the year honors while head coach Cody Compton and staff received Region 1D coach and coaching staff of the year which was Compton’s first season as the Pioneer’s skipper.

