Several local baseball standouts were recently named to the Virginia High School League All-Region 1D squads voted on by area coaches.
Lebanon High School took home the two top awards in Region 1D and rightfully so. The Pioneers won the VHSL Class 1 state baseball title by defeating Auburn High School 7-0 in the title game behind a no-no from pitcher Nathan Phillips. Lebanon senior Seth Buchanan received Region 1D player of the year honors while head coach Cody Compton and staff received Region 1D coach and coaching staff of the year which was Compton’s first season as the Pioneer’s skipper.
Honaker standout catcher Jax Horn was the lone Tiger to receive first-team All-Region 1D honors for 2023 and the only member from the Black Diamond District. Teammates Jake Hilton (third base), Matt Nunley (outfielder) and Connor Musick (at-large) received second-team All-Region 1D honors and Trevor Lester, Eli McGlothlin and Logan Boyd earned honorable mention All-Region 1D honors.
Featured Local Savings
“At the beginning of year one of my main goals was to be first-team All-Region,” Horn shared. “I worked hard in the off-season and in practice to obtain my goal and it paid off. It is an honor to be apart of the first team since I have came so close in the past years and it means a lot since it is my last year. I couldn’t of done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, and my family.”
Grundy had several players named to the All-Region 1D teams led by first baseman Justin Weaver who earned second-team All-Region 1D honors after a breakout season for the Golden Wave and head coach Tom Crigger. “It felt great for such an accomplishment and that hard work paid off and looking forward for an even better season next year,” Weaver said.
Grundy standout Dylan Boyd also received second-team All-Region 1D honors in a deep shortstop group and teammates Ethan Deel, Conner Hurley and Bricen Lambert earned their way on the honorable mention All-Region 1D team.
After a snub last season, Twin Valley’s Isaac Cooper rightfully received All-Region 1D honors for 2023. Cooper stood out at many positions for the Panthers this season including on the mound and at first base.