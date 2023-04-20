Grundy junior forward Jonah Looney and Honaker coach Waylon Hart received top honors on the 2022-2023 All-Mountaineer boys basketball team.
Looney, the Mountaineer Player of the Year, had a huge junior season and was among the best two-way players in Southwest Virginia.
When Grundy needed a bucket, Looney was the guy. He was a double-double machine this season, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game.
All-Mountaineer first teamer Caden Boyd of Honaker is one of the top shooters in Southwest Virginia, and when he gets hot, he can put up big numbers. Boyd averaged 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
Guard/forward Parker Bandy joins Boyd on the All-Mountaineer first team from Honaker. Bandy may be the best overall athlete in the Black Diamond District, and when he wants to get to the basket, he does.
Bandy is at his best in transition and can score well in traffic when attacking the basket. He averaged 10.3 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
Grundy guard Landon Johnson’s breakout season landed him on the All-Mountaineer first team. Johnson gained much-needed confidence heading into the season, and from Game 1 the long, athletic guard picked up his intensity offensively.
Johnson was one of the scrappiest defensive players in Southwest Virginia this season. Johnson averaged 13 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Golden Wave.
Honaker big man Peyton Musick landed on the All-Mountaineer first team after a huge season for the Tigers. Musick’s potential has yet to be tapped, and with his size and athletic ability and only being a sophomore, the future is bright for Musick. He was a terror inside on both ends of the floor. He averaged 9.3 points and four rebounds per game in 2022-2023.
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Boys Basketball First Team
Jonah Looney, Grundy (best all-around and best defender);
Caden Boyd, Honaker (best shooter);
Parker Bandy, Honaker (best playmaker);
Landon Johnson, Grundy (most improved);
Peyton Musick, Honaker.
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Boys Basketball Second Team
Landon Bailey, Hurley;
Logan Lester, Grundy;
Jaylon Hart, Honaker (best handles);
Caleb Conaway, Grundy;
Isaiah Boyd, Grundy; (senior award)
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Boys Basketball Honorable Mention