HONAKER — It’s only two games into the high school football season, but this much is certain. The Tigers are explosive.
The first nine times Honaker had the football, it scored touchdowns.
On the 10th, the horn sounded, ending the game at Fuller Field on Friday with the Tigers again dominating in a 60-8 victory over Castlewood.
Featured Local Savings
In their first two contests against the Russell County rivals, they’ve put up over 50 points.
“This is amazing. We’re playing well,” Tiger lineman Tyler Cole said. “I think we’re coming together during practice. We’re putting a lot of good work in. This team is physical. I think we’re going to do some tremendous things this year.”
Quarterback Peyton Musick directed the “Air Raid,” which Honaker calls its offense, to perfection. On the game’s second play, he threw to his brother, Avery, who raced down the sideline for a 56-yard score.
The Blue Devils took the ensuing kickoff for three plays and a punt. Parker Bandy caught the punt and outran everyone with a 50-yard return for a touchdown.
Bandy then picked off a Castlewood pass. Peyton Musick lofted an 11-yard TD pass to Avery, who made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone for a 20-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
“Avery is one of my favorite receivers,” Peyton Musick said. “He’s so athletic and big. Avery can do the screen game and do deep passes. Avery runs great routes; he’s just a good all-around player.
“I feel good about this team. We’re rolling downhill right now. We just want to keep practicing hard and continue to win games.”
Peyton Musick was 10 of 10 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns, only playing in the first half.
“I’m feeling great,” Musick said. “We all practiced hard this week and knew what we could do, so we came out and did it.”
Honaker dominated the line of scrimmage, giving Musick plenty of time to pass. It also created massive holes for the run game. The Tigers amassed 238 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. They averaged almost 12 yards a carry.
“We practice hard against each other,” Cole said. “It gives us good looks, and we talk and play well together. Peyton knows what he’s doing. If we block well, he can do his job. Our receivers and running backs get the job done.”
Tyler Stephens led the rushing attack with 66 yards and two TDs. Jaxon Dye had 51 yards rushing and a touchdown. Nick Ball rushed for 50 yards with a TD. Aidan Lowe had a 15-yard touchdown run. Malachi Lowe had two receptions, including a 16-yard TD catch.
“We came out and executed,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “We got a lot of guys in the game and got to see some of those guys step up, but the usual crew did well, too. It was a great game for us.”
The Tigers held a 52-0 lead at the break.
Castlewood (0-2) scored on its first series of the second half. Sophomore Wes Harvey caught a 55-yard TD pass from Brayden Houchins. Freshman Jacob Farmer grabbed a pass from Houchins for the two-point conversion.
Seth Farmer had 10 rushes for 47 yards for Castlewood.
“We could come up with a lot of excuses, but at the end of the day, they just executed better than us, tackled better than us, blocked better than us and played hard football,” Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards said. “Coach Tiller has them going in the right direction. They are in the weight room, they’re throwing, they’re doing all the right things. We have to get there. That’s our goal, to be able to compete with a team like this.”
It’s tough to face one of the toughest teams in the region, if not the state when you’re trying to rebuild a program.
“I was asked if I want to drop them on the schedule,” Edwards said. “I said heck no. I want to play them and Lebanon. They’re our county schools. We need to play each other.
“The goal is to get to that level. Every day is an uphill battle for us, but we’ll get there. We’re going to keep climbing.”
Castlewood will host Thomas Walker on Thursday in its first Cumberland District contest. Honaker will take the long trip to face undefeated Rye Cove. It will be the first time the two schools have met on the football field since 2004.
“It will be a great test for both of us,” Tiller said. “If we want to be one of the top teams in Region 1D, we need to play well against another of the top teams in the region. I think it will be a great game down there. Rye Cove is well-coached, and they play physical. I’m looking forward to it.”