Adam .jpeg

2023 Twin Valley High School Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Adams

 Submitted photo

Former Twin Valley High School standout Shannon Adams has become the newest inductee into the Twin Valley High School athletics Hall of Fame.

Adams, a 2014 graduate of Twin Valley, was on hand to receive his award during the 2022-2023 Twin Valley High School athletic banquet held on May 25 at Keen Mountain Park.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you