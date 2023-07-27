Former Twin Valley High School standout Shannon Adams has become the newest inductee into the Twin Valley High School athletics Hall of Fame.
Adams, a 2014 graduate of Twin Valley, was on hand to receive his award during the 2022-2023 Twin Valley High School athletic banquet held on May 25 at Keen Mountain Park.
“Being inducted into our school’s Athletic Hall of Fame is such a great honor,” Adams said. “I had several teammates through the years that easily deserved this same recognition. I couldn’t have done it without those guys. The fact that I was inducted just means the world to me. There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears, literally, that went into everything we did as a team.
“We were blessed with great leadership in (coaches) Tommy Crigger and Brian Moore. They taught us lessons that permeate through life, not just sports. At the same time, none of my achievements would have been possible without the support and motivation that came from my mom, dad and my brother, Tyler. For that, I am incredibly thankful.”
Adams was a three-sport standout for the Panthers’ football, basketball and track and field teams during his four-year career that spanned from 2010 to 2014.
On the gridiron, Adams made an immediate impact on Twin Valley’s young program, as Crigger anointed Adams as starting quarterback during his freshman season. He held that role until he graduated.
Adams finished his career with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Defensively, Adams spent time at both linebacker and safety and was known for his aggressive style of play.
“Shannon Adams is one of the toughest kids to play the game of football in Buchanan County,” Crigger said. “Shannon would do anything you ask him to do, and I asked him to do a lot for us. He played QB, running back, receiver. You name it, he played it. Then he turned right around and played linebacker. One tough kid.
“Every game Shannon played, the other team knew he was touching the ball every play, but at the end of the game, he always ended up with over 100 yards each game. Shannon is a top-notch football player but an even better human being. His work ethic came from his (parents), Dave and Linda, who are hard workers, and it carried over to their two boys. Shannon was the type of player when he ran the football, he wasn’t going out of bounds; he was running over you.”
On the hardwood, Adams was a four-year starter on the Twin Valley varsity basketball team. The point forward had an extremely high basketball IQ and was an above-average defender. During his four years, Adams received numerous All-Black Diamond District and Regional honors.
After high school, Adams continued his football career at UVA Wise, from which he graduated in 2019 with a political science degree. Adams then returned to Buchanan County to attend the Appalachian School of Law, where he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 2021. Adams spends his days competing in the courtroom as an attorney at Reliance Law Group in Cedar Bluff.