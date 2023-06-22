The team of Mason Deel (left), Caleb Bailey (middle) and Jalon Lamb (right) finished second in the boys varsity division at the NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 tournament held at Twin Valley High School.
The team of Haylee Moore (left), Heileigh Vencill (middle) and Rayne Hawthorne (right) won the NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships girls varsity division held in May at Twin Valley High School.
Jade Vencill (left), Carrie Keene (middle) and Cheyanna Davis (right) placed second in the girls varsity division at the NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships held in May at Twin Valley High School.
The team of Kendall Brown (left), Rylee Jackson (middle) and Karlee Skeens (third) placed third in the girls varsity division during the NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships held at Twin Valley High School.
Jalon Lamb (left) Brayden White (middle) and Henry Brown (right) placed second in the boys middle school division during the NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 tournament held at Twin Valley High School in May.
NXT Amateur Basketball Boys varsity 3-on-3 champions was the team of Aiden Lowe (left), Keaton Keene (middle) and Caleb Conaway (right).
The team of Wyatt Street (left), Jackson Deel (middle) and Carter Deel (right) won the boys middle school division during the NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 tournament held at Twin Valley in May.
The team of Ethan Smith, Anthony Thornsbury and Mason White placed third in the boys middle school division during the NXT Amateur Basketball 3-on-3 championships held at Twin Valley High School.