Registration is now open for the 23 annual Kiwanis and Breaks Interstate Park 5K.
The Kiwanis 5K cross country run will be held on Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., inside the Breaks Interstate Park and will cover 3.1 miles in and around center attractions within the park.
The race course will consist of the start-finish line positioned at the swimming pool area in the park with participants traveling through trails towards the cottage area.
Age categories include 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and over. Pre-registration fee is $15 and will increase to $20 on race day. A T-shirt is guaranteed to all who pre-register. High school cross-country teams can enter for $2 per school team member (T-shirts not included).
Following the main race will be the middle school cross country meet (1.5 miles) that features fifth and sixth grade and seventh and eighth grade divisions.
Trophies will be given to the top three finishers in each age category. Trophies will also be awarded to the overall male and female winners, the Master Division (40 years old and older) male and female winners, and in the male and female high school cross-country team competitions.
Prizes will include $150 to the male and female winning teams, $100 to the second-place teams in the male and female competitions, and $75 to the third-place male and female teams. A $50 prize will be paid to each school that brings a complete team.
Following the event, a pancake breakfast will be provided to all participants, sponsored by Buchanan General Hospital. Sponsors also include the Kiwanis Club of Grundy, Kiwanis Club of Clintwood, Rife’s TV, Mountaineer Publishing Co., Inc., SunCoke Energy/Jewell, Buchanan County Parks and Recreation, Breaks Interstate Park, Johnson Chevrolet Inc., Buchanan General Hospital, McDonald’s at Vansant, and WDIC-92.1
For information about pre-registration or the event contact Jon Rife at 276-935-2181 or by email at jonrife@rifestv.net.