2023 Virginia Mountaineer area football tab team schedules By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Aug 24, 2023

The following are the 2023 gridiron schedules for area teams.

Grundy Golden Wave
Aug. 25—Carroll County (Home)
Sept. 1—Ridgeview (Away)
Sept. 8—Open
Sept. 15—Patrick Henry (Home)
Sept. 22—Honaker (Away)
Sept. 29—Tazewell (Away)
Oct. 6—Twin Valley (Away)*
Oct. 13—Hurley (Home)*
Oct. 20—Marion (Away)
Oct. 27—Open
Nov. 3—Wise Central (Home)

Hurley Rebels
Aug. 25—Sherman, W.Va. (Away)
Sept. 1—Eastside (Home)
Sept. 8—Van, W.Va. (Away)
Sept. 15—River View, W.Va. (Home)
Sept. 22—Holston (Away)
Sept. 29—Open
Oct. 6—Thomas Walker (Away)
Oct. 13—Grundy (Away) *
Oct. 20—Tolsia, W.Va. (Home)
Oct. 27—Castlewood (Home)
Nov. 3—Twin Valley (Home)

Twin Valley Panthers
Aug. 25—Phelps, Ky. (Home)
Sept. 1—Montcalm, W.Va. (Home)
Sept. 8—Open
Sept. 15—Northwood (Away)
Sept. 22—Craig County (Home)
Sept. 29—Bland County (Home)
Oct. 6—Grundy (Home)
Oct. 13—Thomas Walker (Away)
Oct. 20—River View, W.Va. (Away)
Oct. 27—Eastern Montgomery (Away)
Nov. 3—Hurley (Away)

Honaker Tigers
Aug. 24—Lebanon (Away)
Sept. 1—Castlewood (Home)
Sept. 8—Rye Cove (Away)
Sept. 15—Holston (Home)
Sept. 22—Grundy (Home)
Sept. 29—Chilhowie (Home)
Oct. 6—Open
Oct. 13—Narrows (Away)
Oct. 20—Patrick Henry (Away)
Oct. 27—Northwood (Home)
Nov. 3—Rural Retreat (Home)

Ridgeview Wolfpack
Aug. 25—J.I. Burton (Home)
Sept. 1—Grundy (Home)
Sept. 8—Wise Central (Away)
Sept. 15—Virginia High (Away)
Sept. 22—Lee High (Home)
Sept. 29—Richlands (Away)
Oct. 6—Union (Away)
Oct. 13—John Battle (Away)
Oct. 20—Abingdon (Home)
Oct. 27—Open
Nov. 3—Gate City (Home)