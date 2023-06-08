16th annual Willowbrook youth golf clinic slated for June 12-14 By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jun 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 16th annual Willowbrook youth golf clinic slated for June 12-14.The free youth golf clinic at Willowbrook Golf Course is slated for June 12-14 from 9 a.m. till noon daily.The golf clinic is for ages 6-17 and each camper will receive instruction on rules, etiquette, putting, chipping and driving.Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on June 12. Featured Local Savings Snacks and lunch will be provided by Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner.Longtime camp instructor Curtis Mullins will again be directing the camp.For more information contact Willowbrook Golf Course at (276) 531-8542. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 East Carolina stuns Oklahoma, 14-5 in Charlottesville Regional Kelly throws 7 strong innings, Diamondbacks beat Braves 3-2 for 6th straight win Buchanan County Head Start Kids’ And Family Day 2023 Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView