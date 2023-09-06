The Generals, down 2-1, rallied to take the final two sets to defeat visiting Castlewood 25-27, 25-18, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13 in a nailbiter. Chloe Calton (18 kills) and Cassidy Hammonds (17 kills) powered Lee High on the frontline. Blair Calton delivered 24 assists, and Sybella Yeary led the defense with 26 digs in the win.
Anna Summers slammed 17 kills with five blocks, and Madison Sutherland pounded 15 kills with seven digs and four assists to lead the Blue Devils. Macee Lasley (10 kills, two blocks), and Charleigh Hall (two kills, 34 assists) also put up big numbers.
Tuesday, 8/29
Union 3, Lebanon 0 (Volleyball)
The Lady Pioneers dropped their fourth straight match to start the season. The Bears (5-20 swept visiting Lebanon 25-22, 25-18, 25-17. No statistics were provided.
Honaker 3, Twin Valley 0 (Volleyball)
Sophomore Carey Keene hammered eight kills to lead the Tigers to a 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 sweep of Twin Valley in non-district play at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium. Valeigh Stevens dished out ten assists, and Kate Jessee had ten service points. Libero Kalli Miller supplied nine digs in the win.
Wednesday, 8/30
Twin Springs 3, Honaker 1 (Volleyball)
After winning the first set, the Tigers struggled as Twin Springs rallied for a 22-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21 victory. Kenzi Gillenwater pounded 21 kills and added six blocks in the win. Addy Bays collected a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs.
Valeigh Stevens directed the offense with 21 assists. Kate Jessee (9 kills), Kadence Keen (9 kills), Carey Keene (8 kills), and McKenzie Lowe (7 kills) played well on the frontline for the Tigers. Kalli Miller totaled 18 digs.
Thursday, 8/31
Lebanon 3, Holston 0 (Volleyball)
The Lady Pioneers notched their first win, defeating Holston 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 in non-district play at Charles C. Long Gymnasium. Averi Russell dished out 15 assists and also served three aces. Gracie Crabtree had a big night with 11 kills, three blocks, and five aces. Bailey Collins paced the defense with nine digs.