A manufacturing facility in Lebanon is not closing for good.
That was the emphatic statement of Chris Dye, general manager of Polycap in Lebanon. Dye said the plant has been idled in recent weeks due to supply chain issues.
“We didn’t have the resin or some other materials needed to run the facility,” Dye explained. “That’s pretty par for the course,” he added, saying the plant has had to idle several times in the past.
Dye confirmed that some employees were on a two-week layoff, but he insisted that everyone has been paid. “Employees picked up their last paychecks yesterday,” he said.
With the needed supplies back in stock, Dye said he expects the facility to be fully operational by June 14 or 15.
“We plan to have everything running hopefully next Wednesday or Thursday,” Dye said. “Our goal is next Wednesday but it might be the next day.”
Polycap manufactures plastic caps and closures for the food, personal care, household, medical and pharmaceutical industries, using an injection molding process. Examples of its products include plastic caps for cashew and peanut jars, salad dressing bottles, liquid laundry detergent bottles, nutritional supplement jars, juice and beverage bottles and the caps that go over spray cans.
Polycap LLC was recruited to the Lebanon shell building in 2019 by the Russell County Industrial Development Authority and Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Polycap is the first and only U.S. manufacturing plant for Plasticap, which was based in Toronto, Canada. Plasticap has since moved all of its manufacturing to the Lebanon facility and now operates solely under the Polycap name.