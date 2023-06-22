Last week I wrote about when Big Time wrestling came to Grundy in 1968, and a riot ensued. If there was one thing that got people stirred up, it was Big Time wrestling.

But Grundy High School wrestling is even more popular, and with good cause: 26 State Championships! Can you say ‘Wrestling Dynasty’?

Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

