Last week I wrote about when Big Time wrestling came to Grundy in 1968, and a riot ensued. If there was one thing that got people stirred up, it was Big Time wrestling.
But Grundy High School wrestling is even more popular, and with good cause: 26 State Championships! Can you say ‘Wrestling Dynasty’?
I vividly remember when the seeds were planted: When legendary football coach Frank Spraker stepped down from his coaching duties to take the reins of Athletic Director in 1959, he brought some wrestling mats into the gym and told a bunch of wide-eyed Grundy football players that a new sport, high school wrestling, would soon be coming to Grundy. As it turned out it was not until 1964. One year after the new high school was built on Slate Creek.
Harry Smith, who was an assistant football coach, was persuaded to become the Wavemen’s first wrestling coach. Coach Smith was ably assisted by Teddy Osborne and Jim Wayne Childress.
Jim Wayne was later instrumental in starting the Grundy Wrestling Club, along with his wife Connie and F.D. ‘Red’ Robertson. A state of the art Wrestling Gym soon followed.
Later, Jim Wayne came to the Grundy Junior High to recruit some wrestlers from my 7th Period Study Hall. After he called me to the back stage area door to ask me, I pointed to a young kid on the front row who was small but powerfully built. Turned out that Donnie Mullins was interested in giving wrestling a go, also becoming Grundy’s first State Champion.
In talking with my good friend, Dewey Davis, who was a standout player in 1969-71, and received a scholarship to Carson Newman, he remembers that he was on that first wrestling team in 1964, but for only a short while…”I injured my shoulder as an 8th Grader, and Dr. Baxter said ‘No More Wrestling!’”
Dewey recalls that all of the coaches were new to the sport, and that there was a lot of time spent sitting around on the mats, just looking at books that illustrated different wrestling moves. Jim and Joe, and Teddy and Dickie Crabtree became great early teachers of every wrestling move under the sun, and on the mat.
There are 149 State Champions listed on the Wall of Fame at the Grundy Wrestling Gym…Thrilling to remember that I was in the Marion Gym the night Grundy greats Donnie Mullins and Olen Owens became Grundy’s first two State Champions. It was a cold snowy night, and after the match was over, Olen rode back to Grundy with me on icy roads…Almost wrecking several times!
Thrilling also to know that both Jim Wayne and myself have sons, whose names are on the Wall of Fame: Red Childress and Laddy Fields. Laddy was a member of the 92 WRECKIN’ CREW, so dubbed by Mike Rife in a poster naming contest.
Tass Robertson, son of F.D. Robertson, has continued in his Father’s footsteps to promote high school and Little League wrestling in Buchanan County and across the state, with the intent of giving every single kid that wishes to participate in America’s greatest sport, an opportunity.
It is my belief that wrestling mirrors real life, in that each wrestler discovers that one always needs to get back up after a ‘Take Down’, and that a Reversal can soon have you ‘Back on Top’…
Bullet Bill Crigger and Bill Neeley probably did more to make Grundy wrestling a Must See or Must Listen sport with their ‘Bill & Bill’ broadcast on WMJD. This Tag Team brought the exciting action over the airwaves. My brother David would even attend the matches in person while holding a radio up to his ear to hear what Bill & Bill were saying.
“Looky there Bill!” Bullet Bill would say…”That Grundy wrestler just knocked his opponent all the way to Pikeville!
And the listening audience ate it up and made plans to help pack the Grundy Gym, and fill up the motels at Regional and State Tournaments.
Bullet Bill, who one person said could take a metal chair to the face better than anyone they ever saw, continued his promotional skills at CCYC on the mountain when Big Time Wrestling awed the campers for about six years. Remarkably, no one got seriously hurt, and campers discovered that Love always wins in the end. Brother Love, Preacher Mike Rife, always reeled them back in at the nightly campfire that followed the Baldwin Mountain Bash!
Whether Big Time or High School, wrestling has certainly captured the hearts of millions of Americans, especially Grundy folks.
Until next time…