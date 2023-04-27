As Winter makes way for spring, I am reminded that this season is a great time in our community — a time of refreshing energy and renewed activity. Whether it’s a special event at a public park or a cookout in your backyard, this is a great time of year to enjoy the great outdoors.
We at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer a couple warm weather safety tips. With warmer weather keep in mind that children may be playing near roads. Please take extra caution and slow down when driving through residential areas as well as our local parks. Keep in mind that children at play often don’t pay close attention to their surroundings, therefore we must be cautious in these areas and look out for those little ones.
Children, Adults with disabilities, the Elderly, and Pets should never be left in an unattended vehicle. Please keep in mind that it only takes a few minutes inside of a vehicle to raise the temperature to an unbearable level that can potentially cause major health issues and even death. If you see a child or someone in danger within a parked car, please call 911 immediately for officer assistance.
For those who are beginning to frequent pools or who may be installing pools for the summer, please be mindful of children in your area. Nationwide each year, more than 300 children under the age of 5 drown in residential swimming pools. Pool submersions involving children can happen very quickly, a child can drown in mere seconds. Please consider utilizing some type of barrier or cover for your pool to restrict access. For above ground pools, steps and ladders should be removed and then secured or locked when the pool is not in use. Remove toys from in and around the pool when it is not in use, these toys can potentially attract young children to the pool. And finally, teach your children to never go to a pool without an adult present to help them. These safety tips and devices give parents or caretakers additional time to locate a child before the unexpected becomes a sad reality.
On our roadways we are starting to see more Motorcycles and Bicycles. Safety should always be the main concern whenever you’re driving, when automobiles and cyclists begin to share the road in warmer months, it’s a good idea to be extra vigilant. Increase your following distance and keep an eye out for turn signals. Motorcyclists may change speed or adjust their position within a lane suddenly in reaction to road and traffic conditions, such as potholes, gravel, wet or slippery surfaces, or grooved pavement, by having an increased following distance you are providing room for the Biker to react appropriately. Whether you’re the one operating the automobile or the motorcycle, please keep safety first and foremost to make sure everyone makes it to their destination safely.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.