As Winter makes way for spring, I am reminded that this season is a great time in our community — a time of refreshing energy and renewed activity. Whether it’s a special event at a public park or a cookout in your backyard, this is a great time of year to enjoy the great outdoors.

We at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer a couple warm weather safety tips. With warmer weather keep in mind that children may be playing near roads. Please take extra caution and slow down when driving through residential areas as well as our local parks. Keep in mind that children at play often don’t pay close attention to their surroundings, therefore we must be cautious in these areas and look out for those little ones.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you