There are many, many benefits to smoothies! Smoothies are quick, convenient, nutrient-dense and perfect for on-the-go. They serve as a great breakfast or afternoon snack.

Smoothies are different from juices in that, all of the ingredients utilized are mixed and pureed, allowing full consumption of the entire fruit or vegetable (the fibrous parts!). Juices on the other hand involve removing the fibrous or pulpy part of fruits and veggies, only leaving the juice and water content. While 100% juices can be hydrating and offer vitamin C, you will reap a higher nutritional quality by consuming whole fruits and veggies, either by themselves or by adding them into your smoothie.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you