There are many, many benefits to smoothies! Smoothies are quick, convenient, nutrient-dense and perfect for on-the-go. They serve as a great breakfast or afternoon snack.
Smoothies are different from juices in that, all of the ingredients utilized are mixed and pureed, allowing full consumption of the entire fruit or vegetable (the fibrous parts!). Juices on the other hand involve removing the fibrous or pulpy part of fruits and veggies, only leaving the juice and water content. While 100% juices can be hydrating and offer vitamin C, you will reap a higher nutritional quality by consuming whole fruits and veggies, either by themselves or by adding them into your smoothie.
You see, the trick for optimum health-reaping benefits are consuming the fibrous part of the plant. Simply put, smoothies contain fiber, and juices do not. Fiber carries antioxidants and gastrointestinal (GI) benefits which help repair and protect our bodies from a multitude of illnesses. Fiber helps our bodies by promoting good digestion, regularity, reducing cholesterol and enhancing GI health, which boosts our immune systems.
If you are new to the smoothie world, get excited because there are many possibilities!
A good rule of thumb for beginners is using a milk (low-fat dairy, lactose-free dairy or plant-based), a protein source (nuts, nut butters or seeds) a frozen fruit, and a fresh fruit. If you’re feeling adventurous add in some veggies such as fresh spinach leaves, pumpkin, avocado, sweet potatoes or frozen cauliflower — they are mild in flavor and loaded with minerals to fuel your day right!
Andrea K. Wann with Virginia Cooperative Extension is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer. Reach her at akrauser@vt.edu.