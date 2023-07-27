As you may notice in the Felony Arrest section of this week’s paper there are several charges listed as a direct indictment.

I would like to explain the indictment process in more depth with my article this week, for those who may have questions as to why we sometimes use the indictment process. In the pursuit of justice, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the fair and efficient administration of any criminal justice proceeding. To further this goal, we utilize a process known as direct indictment.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

